European Equities – A Week in Review – 08/10/2021

Bob Mason
·5 min read

The Majors

It was a bullish week for the majors in the week ending 8th October. The EuroStoxx600 rose by 0.96%, with the DAX30 and the CAC40 ending the week with gains of 0.33% and by 0.65% respectively.

Disappointing economic data from Germany pegged the DAX30 back in the week, however.

Upward revisions to service sector PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone and positive data from the U.S delivered support.

Also positive for the markets was progress on Capitol Hill towards an agreement on the debt ceiling.

The Stats

Early in the week, service sector PMIs for September were in focus.

Member Stats

Italy’s Services PMI fell from 58.0 to 55.5 versus a forecasted 56.5, with Spain’s down from 60.1 to 56.9. Economists had forecast a PMI of 58.0.

Finalized numbers from France and Germany also disappointed.

The French Services PMI slipped from 56.3 to 56.2, which was up from a prelim 56.0.

Germany’s Services PMI slid from 60.8 to 56.2 in September, which was up from a prelim 56.0.

The Eurozone

As a result of the better numbers from France and Germany, the Eurozone’s Services PMI fell from 59.0 to 56.4 which was up from a prelim 56.3.

In September, the Composite PMI declined from 59.0 to 56.2, which was up from a prelim 56.1.

Through the 2nd half of the week, the German economy was in focus, with the stats skewed to the negative.

Factory orders tumbled by 7.7% in August, with industrial production falling by 4.0%.

Germany’s trade surplus narrowed from €17.9bn to €13.0bn versus a forecasted narrowing to €15.8bn.

While the stats were key, the ECB monetary policy minutes were also in focus late in the week.

There were no major surprises, however, with the markets and the ECB more concerned with the impact of the latest inflation figures on policy.

From the U.S

Early in the week, factory orders and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI figures were in focus.

Factory orders rose by 1.2%, with the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI increasing from 61.7 to 61.9.

There had been plenty of focus on the PMI, with particular attention to the employment and inflation sub-components.

In September, the employment sub-index fell modestly from 53.7 to 53.0. Inflationary pressures picked up, however, with the sub-index rising from 75.4 to 77.5.

On Wednesday, the ADP’s nonfarm figures had a relatively muted impact on the markets. In recent months, significant divergence from the government figures has watered down the impact on the markets.

Nonetheless, in September the ADP reported a 568k increase in nonfarm payrolls following a 340k increase in August.

On Thursday, jobless claims drew attention ahead of September’s NFP numbers on Friday.

In the week ending 1st October, initial jobless claims fell from 364k to 326k.

More significantly, however, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 194k in September, falling well short of a forecasted 500k rise. While falling short, the unemployment rate fell from 5.2% to 4.8%, partly as a result of a lower participation rate.

The Market Movers

From the DAX, it was another mixed week for the auto sector. Continental and Daimler led the way, both rallying by 4.44%. BMW also found support, rising by 0.99%, while Volkswagen fell by 1.91%.

It was a bullish week for the banking sector. Deutsche Bank rose by 3.30%, with Commerzbank ending the week up by 8.68%.

From the CAC, it was a bullish week for the banks. Soc Gen and BNP Paribas ended the week up by 4.78% and by 3.84%. Credit Agricole led the way, however, rallying by 8.54%.

It was a relatively bullish week for the French auto sector. Stellantis NV and Renault rose by 1.09% and by 1.62% respectively.

Air France-KLM fell by 5.97%, with Airbus ending the week down by 2.88%.

On the VIX Index

It was back into the red for the VIX in the week ending 8th October.

Partially reversing a 19.15% jump from the previous week, the VIX slid by 11.25% to end the week at 18.77.

4-days in the red from 5 sessions, which included a 7.23% slide on Tuesday delivered the downside for the week.

For the week, the NASDAQ rose by 0.09%, with the Dow and the S&P500 ending the week up by 1.22% and by 0.79% respectively.

The Week Ahead

It’s a relatively quiet week ahead on the economic calendar.

Early in the week, ZEW economic sentiment figures for Germany and the Eurozone will be in focus.

For the Eurozone, industrial production and trade data will also draw attention on Wednesday and Friday.

With market sensitivity to inflation heightened, finalized September inflation figures for member states will influence in the week. Expect any upward revisions to prelim figures to test support for the majors.

From the U.S, inflation figures on Wednesday will be key along with retail sales figures on Friday.

Following relatively disappointing NFP numbers from last week, weekly jobless claims will also influence on Thursday.

Out of China, trade data and inflation figures for September will need considering on Wednesday and Thursday.

Away from the economic calendar, central bank chatter and geopolitics will also be in focus.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Yields rise, stocks nudge higher after U.S. jobs data

    Global equity markets edged higher and Treasury yields rose on Friday after investors mulled U.S. labor market data, with a weak headline number masking job gains that likely will keep the Federal Reserve on track to taper its massive bond purchases soon. Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note climbed past 1.6% for the first time since June, the dollar eased and stocks on Wall Street moved sideways with an upward bent.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Is There Any Hope Left for Cardano?

    Ever since Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork -- or a radical change in a blockchain's protocol on Sept 12, which enabled self-executing, programmable agreements (smart contracts) on its blockchain -- investors have been dumping the network's native ADA coins. With much of its prospects already baked into its $70 billion market cap, now's the time for Cardano to live up to its expectations. Unfortunately, Cardano projects are still in their infancy.

  • Pandora Papers reveal new details about how a Miami businessman out-trumped Trump

    Orestes Fintiklis thrust himself into the public eye with an audacious acquisition of a Panamanian luxury hotel that sported the surname of the 45th U.S. president, Donald J. Trump.

  • Even Cathie Wood Can't Outperform This Unstoppable Growth Stock

    Providing an improved customer experience is propelling this health and wellness business to new heights.

  • Cable’s broadband party could be ending, in a negative signal for Charter and Comcast

    The cable industry benefited from the growing importance of broadband during the pandemic, but it could be harder for the companies to keep up their momentum going forward.

  • Big Changes Could Be Coming to Your Roth IRA. What to Know.

    Proposed rules could bar individual retirement account contributions and Roth conversions for high earners with accounts exceeding $10 million.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Warren Buffett’s solid investing advice is just what’s needed in this frothy stock market

    Individual investors are back. Facing such turmoil, individual investors are eager for guidance. There are few better sources than Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK) (BRK) Warren Buffett, renowned for a matchless investment record across six volatile decades as well as for his savvy, accessible advice for investors.

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • ‘It doesn’t seem fair’: She has $131K in student loans and can’t afford her life, despite making $110K a year. How to get out of student-loan debt faster

    Student loan debt hit a record-breaking $1.73 trillion as of the second quarter of 2021, according to the Federal Reserve. Here’s her question, and what financial pros think she, and you, should do to reduce student loan debt. Question: I’m now 39, and in a better place in my life than I was roughly 10 years ago, when I decided to take out over $100,000 in student loans to attend a food policy and nutrition master’s program.

  • More Credit Card Companies Are Planning to Offer This Popular Travel Perk

    When you're waiting for your flight, visiting an airport lounge is a nice way to make yourself comfortable and enjoy free food and drinks. Credit cards with this perk usually provide access to specific networks of lounges. For example, many top travel credit cards include a Priority Pass membership.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in AMD in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Lisa Su became Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO on Oct. 8, 2014, the chipmaker's stock traded at about $3 per share. Today, AMD trades at just over $100 per share -- so a $1,000 investment in the chipmaker on Su's first day would be worth more than $31,000 today. During those seven years, a $1,000 investment in AMD's rival Intel would be worth less than $1,600 today.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

    These three Nasdaq 100 stocks provide market-beating yields and steady growth potential at attractive valuations.

  • Rich People Borrow More Than Poor People. Here's Why

    The reality, however, is that people with lower incomes aren't actually the ones who are borrowing the most money, and borrowing isn't always a bad thing. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve shows that wealthy people actually end up borrowing a lot more money than the country's lowest earners. According to the Federal Reserve, there are a few primary reasons why rich people tend to borrow more than lower earners.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.