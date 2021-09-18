European Equities: A Week in Review – 17/09/21

Bob Mason
·4 min read

The Majors

It was another bearish week for the majors in the week ending 17th September. The CAC40 led the way down, falling by 1.40%, with the DAX30 and the EuroStoxx600 seeing losses of 0.77% and 0.96% respectively.

Economic data for the Eurozone failed to support the majors, in spite of the stats being skewed to the positive.

Mid-week, disappointing economic data from China fueled market concerns over the economic outlook.

Industrial production in China was up by 5.3%, year-on-year, in August versus a forecasted 5.8% increase. In July, production had been up by 6.4%.

Fixed asset investment was up 8.9% versus a forecasted 9.0%. In July, fixed asset investments had been up 10.3%.

While the numbers from China raised yet more red flags, economic data from the U.S impressed, raising policy uncertainty.

Market jitters ahead of next week’s FOMC policy decision and projections delivered the losses for the DAX30 at the end of the week.

The Stats

Economic data wage growth, industrial production, trade, and finalized inflation figures for the Eurozone.

Finalized inflation figures for Spain, France, and Italy were also out but had a muted impact on the majors.

In the 2nd quarter, wage fell by 0.4%, year-on-year, partially reversing a 2.1% increase recorded in the previous quarter.

Industrial production and trade data were positive, however.

Production increased by 1.5%, reversing a 0.1% fall from June, with the Eurozone’s trade surplus widening from €17.7bn to €20.7bn.

At the end of the week, finalized inflation figures for the Eurozone were in line with prelim figures. The Eurozone’s annual rate of inflation accelerated from 2.2% to 3.0% in August.

From the U.S

In August, the annual rate of core inflation softened from 4.3% to 4.0% versus a forecasted 4.2%. While softer than expected, 4% continued to sit well above the FED’s 2% target, leaving tapering on the table.

Mid-week, industrial production and NY Empire State manufacturing figures were market positive.

On Thursday, retail sales, Philly FED Manufacturing PMI, and jobless claims figures were of greater interest, however.

In August, retail sales increased by 0.7% versus a forecasted 0.2% decline. Core retail sales jumped by 1.8% versus a 0.1% decline. In July retail sales had fallen by 1.1% and core retail sales by 0.4%.

Manufacturing numbers were also upbeat, with the Philly FED Manufacturing PMI increasing from 19.4 to 30.7 in September.

Jobless claims figures failed to impress, however, with sub-300k remaining elusive. In the week ending 10th September, initial jobless claims rose from 312k to 332k. Economists had forecast an increase to 330k.

At the end of the week, consumer sentiment also improved, albeit moderately. In September, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose from 70.3 to 71.0, falling short of a forecasted 72.0.

The Market Movers

From the DAX, it was a mixed week for the auto sector. Continental slid by 10.98%, with Volkswagen ending the week down by 3.40%. BMW and Daimler ended the week up by 1.44% and by 2.88% respectively, however.

It was also a mixed week for the banking sector. Deutsche Bank rallied by 2.64%, while Commerzbank fell by 0.18%.

From the CAC, it was a mixed week for the banks. BNP Paribas rose by 1.36% to buck the trend. Credit Agricole and Soc Gen fell by 2.59% and by 1.48% respectively.

It was also a mixed week for the French auto sector. Stellantis NV rose by 0.63%, while Renault slid by 1.71%.

Air France-KLM found much needed support, rising by 2.29%, while Airbus ended the week with a 1.15% loss.

On the VIX Index

It was back into the red for the VIX in the week ending 17th September, ending a run of 2 consecutive weekly gains.

Following a 27.67% jump from the previous week, the VIX slipped by 0.67% to end the week at 20.81.

2-days in the red from 5 sessions, which included 6.58% fall on Wednesday delivered the downside. An 11.34% rise on Friday limited the downside from the week, however.

For the week, the NASDAQ fell by 0.47%, with the Dow and the S&P500 ending the week down by 0.07% and by 0.57% respectively.

The Week Ahead

It’s a relatively busy week ahead on the economic calendar.

Key stats include prelim September private sector PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone.

At the end of the week, German IFO business climate figures will also influence.

From the U.S, it’s a quieter but influential week ahead.

On the economic data front, prelim private sector PMIs for September and weekly jobless claims will influence.

The main event of the week, however, is the FED monetary policy decision and projections.

With the FED expected to stand pat on policy, expect the FED’s economic projections and policy outlook to be key.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

    There's a demographic wave rolling across the U.S. Here's a way to play it while collecting reliable dividends along the way.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill as Rally Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys.

    If it's a stash of emergency cash, that's what you need to accept. Instead, look at putting that cash into solid companies that pay decent dividends. Here are two that you can consider investing in now -- and even plan to build over time when the market does offer more of a discount.

  • Chinese real estate company — whose ex-chairman is worth an estimated $11.2 billion — is accused of swindling investors

    The second-largest real estate developer in China, China Evergrande Group, is facing a massive liquidity crisis that has sparked anger among investors and homebuyers. Evergrande’s financial troubles: The company’s years of borrowing have resulted in a colossal debt, amounting to over more than $300 billion, and a struggle to pay overdue bills and multiple wealth management products, reported the Washington Post. Riding on China’s real estate boom, Evergrande made numerous acquisitions in the past decade.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    There is always a laundry list of things for investors to worry about. Inflationary fears, the Federal Reserve's next move, and the ongoing pandemic are all on market watchers' minds today. No one knows with any certainty what will happen in the short term, so the best course of action we investors can take is to focus on buying great businesses and holding for the long term.

  • Jim Cramer Puts His Foot Down Again on NIO

    One caller during Wednesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money asked Jim Cramer about NIO Inc. : "Pass, pass, hard pass. I'm not fooling around anymore," was his answer. We reviewed the charts of NIO back on July 9 when Cramer was also quizzed about NIO on Mad Money.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • If You Invested $2,000 in Moderna Stock in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of the hottest biotechs on the market thanks to its rapid development of a functional coronavirus vaccine. With an abundance of fanfare, Moderna went public in late 2018, and it was the largest biotech initial public offering (IPO) in history at the time. In particular, management had already started to accentuate critical capabilities like the potential for rapid and inexpensive research and development (R&D) compared with that necessary for older non-mRNA vaccine technologies like modified adenoviruses.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • China Adds $14 Billion Cash as Evergrande’s Pain Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China injected more cash into its banking system in a sign authorities are seeking to avert a funding squeeze amid a seasonal rise in financing demand and the intensifying debt crisis at China Evergrande.The People’s Bank of China added 90 billion yuan ($14 billion) of funds on a net basis through seven-day and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements on Friday, the most since February. Today was the first time this month it added more than 10 billion yuan short-term liquidity into th

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • My mom spends thousands shopping on Facebook, but doesn’t tell my father. I pay on credit and she repays me. Will the bank alert the IRS?

    ‘She's not the most technology-literate person, and doesn't want to hassle my stepdad each time she wants to pay for stuff.'

  • Tesla’s Musk Calls Chinese EV Rivals ‘the Most Competitive in the World’

    Elon Musk calls China's auto makers 'the most competitive in the world,' highlighting crucial innovations in software.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”