European Equities: A Week in Review – 22/10/21

Bob Mason
·5 min read

The Majors

It was a mixed week for the majors in the week ending 22nd October. The DAX30 fell by 0.28%, while the EuroStoxx600 and the CAC40 ended the week with gains of 0.53% and 0.09% respectively.

Disappointing economic data from China set the tone at the start of the week.

In the 3rd quarter, the Chinese economy grew by just 0.2% after having expanded by 1.3% in the previous quarter. Year-on-year, the economy grew by 4.9% versus 7.9% in the quarter prior.

From the Eurozone, a pickup in German wholesale inflation and the upward trend in consumer prices across the Eurozone was also market negative.

Relatively positive manufacturing PMIs for Germany and the Eurozone, and upbeat service sector PMI figures from the U.S were market positive, however.

In the week, corporate earnings also tested support for the majors. While earnings results were upbeat, outlooks for the quarters ahead were gloomy amidst supply constraints and cost pressures.

The Stats

Inflation figures were in focus mid-week.

German wholesale inflationary pressures picked up, with the annual wholesale rate of inflation accelerating from 12.0% to 14.2%.

Finalized inflation figures for the Eurozone also affirmed the current trend in consumer prices.

In September, the Eurozone’s annual rate of inflation picked up from 3.0% to 3.4%.

On Thursday, consumer confidence disappointed, however. For October, the Eurozone’s consumer confidence indicator fell from -4.0 to -4.8.

At the end of the week, however, prelim private sector PMIs for October provided some comfort.

Germany’s Manufacturing PMI slipped from 58.4 to 58.2, with the Eurozone’s Manufacturing PMI falling from 58.6 to 58.5.

Service sector activity saw a more marked slowdown in growth at the turn of the quarter.

The Eurozone’s Services PMI fell from 56.4 to 54.7.

From the U.S

Early in the week, industrial production disappointed, with production falling by 1.3% in September. Production had fallen by 0.1% in August.

On Thursday, the focus shifted to Philly FED Manufacturing PMI and jobless claims figures.

While the Philly FED Manufacturing PMI fell from 30.7 to 23.8, the employment sub-index rose from 26.3 to 30.7.

Jobless claims also provided a positive view of labor market conditions. In the week ending 15th October, jobless claims fell from 296k to 290k. Avoiding a return to 300k levels was key.

At end of the week, prelim private sector PMIs delivered mixed results.

In October, the Manufacturing PMI slipped from 60.7 to 59.2, while the Services PMI rose from 54.9 to 58.2. The pickup in service sector activity was key in the week.

On the monetary policy front, FED Chair Powell spoke at the end of the week, with the FED on scheduled to begin tapering.

The Market Movers

From the DAX, it was a bearish week for the auto sector. BMW and Daimler slid by 1.95% and by 1.84% to lead the way down. Continental and Volkswagen weren’t far behind, with losses of 1.55% and 1.43%.

It was a bullish week for the banking sector, however. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank ended the week up by 1.98% and by 4.26% respectively.

From the CAC, it was a mixed week for the banks. Soc Gen and BNP Paribas fell by 1.01% and by 0.07% respectively. Credit Agricole ended the week up by 0.78%, however.

It was a bearish week for the French auto sector. Stellantis NV fell by 0.92%, with Renault sliding by 6.23%.

Air France-KLM tumbled by 7.03%, with Airbus ending the week down by 4.46%.

On the VIX Index

It was a third consecutive week in the red for the VIX in the week ending 22nd October.

Following a 13.16% fall from the previous week, the VIX fell by 5.34% to end the week at 15.43.

3-days in the red from 5 sessions, which included a 3.74% slide on Tuesday delivered the downside in the week.

For the week, the S&P500 rose by 1.64%, with the Dow and the NASDAQ ending the week up by 1.08% and by 1.29% respectively.

The Week Ahead

It’s a busy week ahead on the economic calendar.

Early in the week, German business sentiment will be in focus, with the Ifo Business Climate Index figures due out.

With plenty of market sensitivity to both consumer and business confidence, expect the numbers to influence.

On Thursday, the German economy will be back in focus, with unemployment numbers due out.

At the endo of the week, 3rd quarter GDP numbers for France, Germany, and Spain will be key.

On the monetary policy front, however, the ECB policy decision and press conference will have the greatest impact.

While the markets are expecting adjustments to the asset purchasing program, a shift in sentiment towards inflation and interest rates could spook the markets.

From the U.S, it’s also a busy week ahead.

Consumer confidence and core durable goods orders will be key stats in the first half of the week.

On Thursday, 3rd quarter GDP and jobless claims will likely have a greater influence ahead of inflation and personal spending figures on Friday.

Away from the economic calendar, corporate earnings will also provide the majors with direction.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Weekly Wrap – Inflationary Pressures Shift Monetary Policy Expectations, Pegging Back the Dollar

    The U.S Dollar lost ground last week, as inflationary pressures suggest that other central banks may also need to make a move to curb the impact of cost pressures. First up is the ECB next week…

  • Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Bango plc's (LON:BGO) Stock Up Recently?

    Bango's (LON:BGO) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past week. As most would know, fundamentals are what...

  • Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Mattioli Woods plc's (LON:MTW) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

    Despite Mattioli Woods plc's ( LON:MTW ) share price growing positively in the past few years, the per-share earnings...

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Croma Security Solutions Group plc ( LON:CSSG ) by...

  • Saudi Arabia Commits to Net-Zero Emissions by 2060

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureSaudi Arabia has pledged to eliminate planet-warming emissions within its borders by 2060.The decision is a marked turnaround for the world’s biggest o

  • IMF to actively engage with El Salvador on Bitcoin

    The International Monetary Fund’s Western Hemisphere Department acting director, Nigel Chalk, confirmed the IMF will continue its cooperation with the El Salvador government regarding the country’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender.

  • Key Investor Bails After Learning He's In New Trump Company: 'Not A Close Call'

    Trump's new social media company shot up in value, but at least one investor says it's not about the money.

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Intel CEO tries to calm investors spooked by aggressive spending plan to regain tech lead

    Investors sent Intel stock further into the red as company executives outlined aggressive spending plans on a conference call with analysts. Intel stock (Nasdaq: INTC) was down at times more than 9% despite a mixed third quarter financial performance that saw the company beat expectations on earnings per share. The major sticking point appeared to be around a dip in gross margins that CEO Pat Gelsinger said would be down for two to three years while the company spends to get back to a leading edge product position.

  • Roaring Wells Fargo Stock Leaves CEO Up, Barely, After Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- As Charlie Scharf marks his second anniversary atop Wells Fargo & Co. this week, he has a stock gain to tout -- just barely.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe lender, beset with scan

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • Think Everything’s Expensive Now? Get Ready for What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerConsumers around the world are about to get socked with even higher prices on everyday items, companies from food giant Unilever Plc to lubricant maker

  • Insiders Bet Big on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Bulls, take note. We had a rough period, but now the S&P 500 has bumped up to another record high, and the NASDAQ is hovering just below its all-time record. Markets are trending back up after a ‘September swoon,’ giving investors an opportunity to buy in at the start of an upward cycle. But the trick is, how to recognize the stocks that are set to gain? That’s no mean trick, really, as we have a number of headwinds threatening to push stocks back down. For investors looking to find solid return

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • Here’s what worked the last time stagflation reared its ugly head, according to Goldman Sachs

    NEED TO KNOW Everyone’s talking about stagflation but no one on Wall Street believes it’s coming. A sampling. UBS: “We don’t expect stagflation to become endemic.” Citi: “Stagflation is a metaphor (for now).