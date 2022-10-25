European Expansion for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise with New Partner Talksoon

London, UK, --News Direct-- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of networking, communications and cloud solutions, and Talksoon have entered into a distribution partnership under which Talksoon will market Rainbow Office as a master broker in the broker model. Talksoon is a provider of high-end cloud services for the SME market with a particularly customer-oriented sales model. Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral is a comprehensive, cost-effective business communication and collaboration solution.

Talksoon works on a brokerage model, relying on a team of experienced experts. These certified Trusted Business Advisors (TBAs) identify a potential client's specific communication needs to find the right solution. The TBAs, sub-brokers are responsible for the client relationship and are the central point of contact. Talksoon actively supports the sub-brokers throughout the sales and project lifecycle. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers Rainbow Office to the customer and supports Talksoon and the TBA with second-level presales and post-sales as needed. The partnership is expanding throughout Europe, with Nuvola and PMS Networks in the UK, Vanquish in Germany and Austria, ESSEC, Netsite, Premium Plus in Belgium, and Axians and Cloud Avenue in the Netherlands.

Rainbow Office is an end-to-end offering from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and RingCentral, two global leaders in the telecommunications and IT industries. It allows users to collaborate efficiently and securely from anywhere and on any device through a single, unified enterprise solution. The platform offers HD audio and video, screen and file sharing capabilities, the ability to seamlessly switch between devices, an integrated carrier-grade voice, and the option to check the status of colleagues. Rainbow Office combines RingCentral's latest UCaaS technology with market-leading telephony and networking products and services from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

"When choosing our suppliers, we look at several factors. Particularly important are their experience, collaboration with channel partners and a two-tier sales model, teamed with a modern cloud-based product offering and competitive pricing," said Danny Waardenburg PhD, responsible for business development at Talksoon. "Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise offers all the above. We look forward to jointly generating new business and offering our customers tailored Rainbow Office solutions with Unified Communications as a Service."

And Gert Jonk, Senior Vice President of EMEA Region at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise who is equally looking forward to working collaboratively said:

"Working with Talksoon throughout Europe will add great value to small and medium-sized businesses. Many of them now want to implement digital transformation in their operations as well, but need consulting, qualified services and support to do so. The combination of Talksoon's expert knowledge and our user-friendly and easy-to-implement cloud communications platform is exactly the offer they need now for their digital transformation."

The partnership is rapidly expanding throughout Europe, including the UK, France, Italy, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

www.al-enterprise.com | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

About Talksoon

Talksoon BV is a Master Agent and Technology Service Distributor delivering high-end cloud services for the various segments of the SME market. To enable this, the company combines the solutions from major vendors/operators in a fully managed service offering. The portfolio consists of UCaaS, CCaaS, VideoaaS, networking, digital signage, dedicated hosting and security as managed cloud services. Talksoon operates using an agent model supported by a team of certified Trusted Business Advisors who are experienced in identifying communication challenges and creating the right solution to ensure clients are best served in their communication needs. Covering the Dutch-, French- and German-speaking countries, Talksoon offers central portfolio management and actively supports the full sales cycle from onboarding, presales and post-sales to customer satisfaction and upselling.

Press contacts

Carine Bowen

Global Press

press@al-enterprise.com

Contact Details

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Hannah Syers

+44 7566 226202

hannah@fox.agency

Company Website

https://www.al-enterprise.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/european-expansion-for-alcatel-lucent-enterprise-with-new-partner-talksoon-703504246