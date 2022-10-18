Europe Gas Extends Decline as Strong Flows, Storage Ease Fears

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its loss for a fourth straight session as a temporary supply glut tempers concerns about shortages in coming months.

Benchmark futures dropped as much as 16% to €107.3 per megawatt-hour, the lowest price since June. So much liquefied natural gas is flowing into Europe that import facilities are struggling to keep up with the tankers, according to Spain’s gas network operator. A reduction in industrial gas demand plus high storage levels left little room to absorb excess imports, Enagas SA said in a statement.

“Weak demand and comfortable supply continued to exert strong downward pressure,” EnergyScan, the market analysis platform of Engie SA, said in a note. “New weather forecasts pointing to warmer temperatures provided additional downward pressure.”

Even as prices decline, European Union countries are taking action to blunt the impact if futures soar again during the winter. The EU unveiled an emergency package Tuesday meant to avoid extreme price spikes in energy derivatives and to use the EU’s joint purchasing power as leverage in negotiations with global gas suppliers.

The bloc’s executive arm also wants to launch a new LNG index to better reflect the region’s energy reality after a cut in supplies of pipeline gas from Russia. It refrained, however, from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over security of supply.

On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended the lives of the country’s three remaining nuclear plants until April.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Enel SpA is in talks with banks about a new €16 billion ($15.8 billion) loan to cover futures related to energy prices, according to people familiar with the matter.

Europe’s gas storage facilities are about 92% full, which is above the five-year average for this time of year, helped by the warmer weather.

“Strong warmth” is expected in southwest Europe and into the central part of the continent in the coming days, forecaster Maxar said in a report. That trend is set to continue for much of the region over the next two weeks.

“Gas prices have continued to fall across the continent as strong levels of storage and the glut of LNG have outweighed a potential increase in demand from China due to an expected increase in reserve capacity,” analysts at Alfa Energy said in a note.

However, replenishing stocks next year will be difficult without normal volumes of Russian gas, the analysts said.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, closed 12% lower at €113.2 per megawatt-hour in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent settled 13% lower at 201.5 pence a therm.

