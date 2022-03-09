Europe Gas Drops as Traders Weigh Potential of Russian Flow Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas in Europe declined as traders weigh Europe’s reluctance to sanction Russian supplies and the potential easing of retaliatory action by Moscow.

Benchmark Dutch futures fell as much as 21% after swinging wildly between gains and losses on Tuesday. While the European Commission has said it plans to reduce Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year, finding alternatives will be tough. Leaders in the region including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have opposed cutting off energy supplies, with the country even allowing Uniper SE to boost purchases.

“The European Commission following yesterday’s announcement is showing no interest in sanctions on oil and gas imports and this will have further eased concerns of retaliatory action by Russia,” said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at ICIS in London. “The market has priced in the possibility of a gas supply disruption from Russia.”

Russian gas meets about a third of Europe’s demand. Most of the supplies are via pipelines, and it will be tough to find alternatives to those massive volumes. Shipments from Russia are currently running as normal, and have even increased since the invasion. Milder temperates as the end of winter approaches is also easing demand.

Still, traders remain on edge. As the war in Ukraine drags on, risks will remain, including damage to pipelines and other infrastructure used to transport gas. The U.S. also banned imports of Russian oil and liquefied natural gas, sending ripples through commodity market and contributing to high volatility. The U.K. partially followed, but spared gas.

Russia has warned it could retaliate by halting flows along the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, the biggest gas route to the continent. President Vladimir Putin has also signed an order to ban or restrict trade in some goods and raw materials, but those items still need to be defined by the cabinet.

Dutch front-month gas futures were 19% lower at 173.99 euros per megawatt-hour at 10:36 a.m. in Amsterdam. Prices have swung in a range of more than 170 euros this week, after they briefly hit an record 345 euros on Monday. The U.K. equivalent contract fell 18% to 420 pence a therm

The recent record prices could also lead to an increase in spot LNG deliveries into Europe next month, “at the very least”, said Marzec-Manser. The market may ease further as expensive gas erodes consumption. Citigroup Inc. sees demand dropping by 5.4% this year. The bank’s base case is also for Russia pipeline imports declining by 34% from last year’s levels, with the gap covered mostly by rising LNG inflows.

