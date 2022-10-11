European Gas Eases as Rising Stocks Counter Ukraine Supply Risks

Vanessa Dezem
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe fell as steadily building stockpiles eased concerns over winter shortages even as Moscow escalated its war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Benchmark futures dropped as much as 2.7% for the third day of declines. Inventories are fuller than usual at 91%, providing a buffer for the colder months even if Russia further cuts flows to the region. European nations are also urging demand reductions, which has been helped by while warm weather in the region.

Still, prices remain more than four times higher than normal for this time of year. Russian President Vladimir Putin stepped up the war in Ukraine this week, striking civilian targets across the country, including in Kyiv. Ukraine said Monday it will stop electricity exports to neighboring countries in the west due to the attacks on its energy facilities, making markets nervous about risks to infrastructure that transits Russian gas to Europe.

European governments are taking steps to protect their economies. Germany is preparing a series of measures to ease the burden on consumers, which could include subsidies for gas consumption for households and businesses. European Union leaders will also discuss further measures later this month.

Dutch front-month gas futures, a benchmark for Europe, declined 0.7% to 153 euros per megawatt-hour at 8:42 a.m. in Amsterdam. They fell 12% in the previous two sessions.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia-Pacific airline traffic recovery to accelerate as rules ease -IATA

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Passenger airline traffic in the Asia-Pacific region should recover to around 73% of 2019 levels by year-end as travel restrictions relax, up from 53% in August, the Asia-Pacific head of airline industry group IATA said on Tuesday. "There is no mistaking I think the momentum is very strong especially with all major markets in the Asia-Pacific now open except for China," IATA Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific, Philip Goh told reporters on a webinar.

  • Algeria, France seek to deepen ties after tensions ease

    The French and Algerian prime ministers on Sunday declared a wish to "deepen" their countries' ties as Paris seeks to repair relations with the former colony and major gas exporter. Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane personally welcomed French Premier Elisabeth Borne's delegation before a top-level meeting mainly addressing economic cooperation. French and Algerian ministers present signed around a dozen texts including "declarations of intent" on employment, industrial cooperation and tourism. "This is a step to build even deeper cooperation between France and Algeria," Borne told reporters afterwards. Borne's two-day trip to the North African country comes just six weeks after President Emmanuel Macron concluded his own three-day visit as part of a rapprochement drive. Ties between the North African country and its former colonial ruler had deteriorated after Macron last year questioned Algeria's existence as a nation before the French occupation, and accused the government of fomenting "hatred towards France". But the contentious subject of the two countries' history, particularly during the war, were not set to feature prominently on Borne's agenda. Borne and her cohort are the latest in a string of top European officials to visit Algeria, Africa's top natural gas exporter, as officials search out alternatives to Russian energy supplies since the start of the war in Ukraine. Ahead of her trip, Borne's office said deliveries of natural gas to France were "not on the table". Instead, the visit would focus on "education, culture, the ecological transition and the economy", she told news website Tout Sur l'Algerie (TSA). She is set to meet with the president on Monday. - 'Positive direction' - Borne said the three pillars of the "strengthened" partnership with Algeria were the economy -- pointing to the desire to "develop trade, innovation and create jobs" -- mobility and visas, with a focus on greater educational and cultural cooperation for youth. During Macron's visit this summer, Algerian entrepreneurs had quizzed him on the difficulties of getting visas to France after their numbers fell significantly in autumn 2021. On Sunday, Macron and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune spoke on the phone and confirmed their "satisfaction with the positive direction" of ties, Algiers said. Earlier in the day, Borne had laid a wreath at a monument to martyrs of Algeria's eight-year war for independence, and visited a cemetery for French nationals who lived in Algeria during France's 132-year rule, which ended in 1962. The two countries have agreed to create a joint commission of historians to examine the colonial period, including the war. Borne on Sunday said both sides were still working on the make-up of the commission. Benabderrahmane underlined the "importance of continuing joint work", through this commission and "the establishment of mixed working groups concerned with issues of memory". Macron has ruled out a state apology for acts committed during the colonial period. - Gas supplies to Europe - Macron and Borne have both de-emphasised the role gas supplies play as Paris attempts to repair ties with Algiers. In her interview with TSA, Borne noted France does not depend heavily on natural gas. But she said Paris wanted to develop joint projects in the sector with Algeria "to increase the efficiency of its gas production capacity, which will increase its export capacity to Europe". Algeria's Sonatrach signed a $4 billion oil and gas production deal with Italian, French and US majors in July, but experts have cast doubt over Algeria's ability to ramp up capacity in the short term. The European Union's energy commissioner, Kadri Simson, is also expected in Algiers on Monday and Tuesday. are-are/raz/lb/smw

  • Renault CEO tours Korea unit run with Geely amid strategy reset

    Renault Chief Executive Luca De Meo toured a South Korean factory run with China's Geely Automobile on Tuesday, as he pitched for sweeping restructuring of an alliance that would allow the French automaker to focus on electric cars. Renault and Nissan said on Monday they were in talks about a reset in their partnership that could include the Japanese automaker investing in a new electric vehicle (EV) venture Renault plans to launch. Separately, Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7% stake in Daimler AG, has been talking to Renault about taking a significant and potentially controlling stake in the combustion-engine business that Renault is also looking to spin off, people with knowledge of those talks said.

  • BYD to launch first passenger EV in India amid global push

    Warren Buffet-backed Chinese electric carmaker BYD will launch its first passenger car in India on Tuesday, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV), marking its entry into the mainstream market amid a broader global expansion. BYD, which already sells electric buses and electric vehicles (EVs) for corporate fleets in India, will launch its Atto 3 electric SUV in the world's fourth-largest car market where domestic carmaker Tata Motors dominates electric car sales. The move comes amid a wider global push by the Chinese carmaker which has already started selling electric cars and plug-in electric hybrids in markets around the world, including Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia.

  • France Faces More Fuel Shortages as Unions Plan to Prolong Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s fuel shortages are set to drag on as unions prolonged strikes at the country’s biggest refineries, prompting the government to threaten to requisition them.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtUkraine Latest: Biden Pledges Air Defenses Amid Putin’s T

  • Serious debt crisis unfolding across developing countries - UNDP

    The United Nations' Development Programme (UNDP) joined on Tuesday the chorus of institutions and charities warning that a serious debt crisis is now taking hold in the poorest parts of the world. In a new report, the UNDP estimated that 54 countries, accounting for more than half of the world’s poorest people, now needed immediate debt relief to avoid even more extreme poverty and give them a chance of dealing with climate change. "A serious debt crisis is unfolding across developing economies, and the likelihood of a worsening outlook is high," the report published on Tuesday said.

  • Amazon's Prime Day-like event kick-starts holiday discount frenzy amid high inflation

    Amazon.com Inc fired up the holiday shopping season with its second major sales event of the year as rivals from Walmart to Best Buy joined in with discounts to woo customers grappling with inflation-squeezed Christmas budgets. The two-day "Prime Early Access Sale" shopping event for Amazon members, which starts Tuesday, is much like the Prime Day summer marketing blitz and will compete with early discounts from rival retailers.

  • Musk thanked by Chinese ambassador, reprimanded by Taiwanese diplomat over Taiwan plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for sale," Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington, tweeted on Saturday. "Any lasting proposal for our future must be determined peacefully, free from coercion, and respectful of the democratic wishes of the people of Taiwan."

  • Stocks Decline as Rising Yields Sap Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell, pressured by rising Treasury yields and signs that company earnings were set to disappoint. A gauge of dollar climbed to the highest this month. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtUkraine Latest: Biden Pledges Air Defenses Amid Putin’s ThreatsE

  • 49ers suffer serious injury losses in latest win

    Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, San Francisco's running game was efficient and the defense delivered another dominating performance. The opener of a two-game East Coast swing for the 49ers looked good on the scoreboard with a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but proved costly on the injury report. The Niners (3-2) lost starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending knee injury, safety Jimmie Ward to a broken hand, star edge rusher Nick Bosa to an injured groin and kicker Robbie Gould to a bruised knee.

  • Cathie Wood just wrote an open letter to the Fed accusing it of stoking ‘deflation’ and looking at the wrong economic indicators

    Cathie Wood’s ARK is sinking. Now she’s calling on the Fed to end the flood caused by its rapid interest rate hikes.

  • Ex-federal prosecutor on Trump's claims about Bush stashing away secret government files: 'People say stuff like this when they're guilty and scared'

    Trump claimed without evidence that former President George H.W. Bush kept "millions" of documents at a "bowling alley slash Chinese restaurant."

  • Trump believed the classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago were his 'get out of jail free card,' says Michael Cohen

    Speaking to Salon, Michael Cohen suggested that Donald Trump might threaten to turn over classified info to foreign adversaries to save himself from prosecution.

  • Trump lawyer told to certify Mar-a-Lago document search she did not conduct

    Christina Bobb told justice department on Friday that she signed supposedly complete list of documents at direction of another lawyer, Evan Corcoran

  • The World's Future Is in the Hands of Chinese President Xi Jinping

    Never before has the global economy been so dependent on one man's whims

  • Trump slams McConnell over lack of funding for Masters in Arizona

    Former President Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday for supporting funds for GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (Alaska) reelection bid against a fellow Republican rather than directing that money to Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters’s (R) race against a Democrat. “The Old Broken Crow, Mitchell McConnell, is authorizing $9 Million Dollars to…

  • Secretary of the Army warns officers to keep 'out of the culture wars' following the investigation of a Major who called out Tucker Carlson

    Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth warned military leaders about engaging in social media at a press conference on Monday.

  • LA councilmembers apologize after racist remarks in leaked audio

    LA Councilman Mike Bonin is calling for the resignation of councilmembers Nury Martinez and Kevin de León after they made offensive comments about Bonin's young son.

  • NY AG accuses Donald Trump and his son Eric of 'gamesmanship' for allegedly dodging service of her massive fraud lawsuit

    It's nearly three weeks since NY's AG sued the Trumps. As of Friday, she'd been unable to formally serve the fraud lawsuit on its top two defendants.

  • Chris Meloni Tells Off Trump Advisor Stephen Miller, Who Called ‘Law & Order: OC’ ‘Unwatchable’: ‘Stick to Writing Fascist Speeches’

    Christopher Meloni and former Donald Trump advisor and speechwriter Stephen Miller engaged in a war of words on Twitter that ended with the “Law & Order” favorite telling Miller, “Stick to writing fascist speeches.” It all started when Meloni reacted to Lauren Boebert’s latest “Let’s go Brandon!” post. The phrase is commonly used in Republican […]