European Gas Slumps to 3-Month Low After Putin Seeks Diplomacy

Vanessa Dezem and Todd Gillespie
·2 min read
  Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) --

European natural gas dropped to a three-month low and power fell after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he backed a diplomatic solution to tensions with the U.S. over Ukraine and announced some troops would return to their bases.

Putin said Tuesday that he hoped negotiations would resolve the impasse over Ukraine, following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The market has held on to every word in the standoff, with Russia’s announcement of a pullback of its troops this week affecting prices of everything from oil and gas to metals to global equities.

The West remains wary. U.S. President Joe Biden said it’s still possible that Russia will invade Ukraine because its troops remain in a “threatening position,” but that diplomacy should continue. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to invade its neighboring country.

Putin told Scholz that Moscow remains a reliable supplier of energy, and has been “for decades.” He also said Russia is ready to continue sending gas to Europe via Ukraine -- the route for about a third of its current flows to the continent -- after 2024, when the present transit contract expires.

“Positive geopolitical development weighed on near-term contracts while the prospect of gas transit via Ukraine post 2024 halted the rally in the curve,” consultant Alfa Energy wrote in a report Wednesday.

Benchmark European gas contract declined as much as 9.1% to the lowest intraday level since Nov. 10. It was 4.5% lower at 67.76 euros a megawatt-hour as of 10:12 a.m. in Amsterdam, after plunging 12% on Tuesday. The U.K. equivalent declined 4.7%.

Month-ahead German power fell as much as 7.4%. European carbon prices extended their losing streak to three days as cheaper gas reduces the need to burn coal for power. Carbon’s recent historic price surge also faces the threat of tighter market regulation.

Strong Wind

Prices were also helped lower by continued mild weather, with Maxar forecasting above-average temperatures for most of Europe. Strong wind power generation is also set to reduce the need for gas to generate electricity. German wind power output is poised for a record late on Wednesday, and rise even further on Thursday, according to a Bloomberg model.

Meanwhile, the gas market is keeping a close watch on Russian flows into Europe. The country has been limiting supplies for months, but has said it’s sending as much as its customers in the continent are demanding under long-term contracts.

Russian gas entering Slovakia through a key route crossing Ukraine declined again on Wednesday, after a brief recovery. Flows through the Yamal-Europe line have been halted for more than eight weeks.

