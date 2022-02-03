European Gas Extends Gains With Russia Keeping Supplies Limited

(Bloomberg) --

European natural gas headed for a second day of gains as top exporter Russia kept a lid on supplies to the region.

Benchmark futures prices extended a recovery after slumping earlier this week as Russian gas shipments through a major route through Ukraine remain limited. Additionally, supplies to Germany through the key Yamal-Europe pipeline were still halted, with the link returning to pumping in the reverse direction instead.

The relief for European consumers from recovering Russian shipments over the past few days has been short-lived. Traders and policymakers remain on edge as concerns remain that flows may be disrupted if Moscow’s standoff with Ukraine erupts. These are countering above-normal temperatures in the continent.

Very mild weather is expected across all of Europe next week with daily average temperatures in the central regions at times expected to be more than 6 degrees Celsius above seasonal normal levels, Maxar said in an emailed report.

Benchmark Dutch front-month gas advanced as much as 4.1%, and was 1.7% higher at 78.69 euros a megawatt-hour as of 8:57 a.m in Amsterdam. The equivalent U.K. contract added 3.9% to 191 pence a therm.

Record liquefied natural gas imports into Europe last month eased some supply concerns, with gas prices more than halving from December records. But there’s the risk that the high level of LNG arrivals won’t last if Asian demand rises again.

The U.S. and Europe have approached several major gas importers in Asia, including China, to ensure supplies are maintained, including from any disruptions arising from a Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, it won’t be easy to replace the huge volumes that Russia sends to the continent.

