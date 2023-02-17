European Gas Falls Below €50 as Historic Energy Crisis Recedes

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures slumped below €50 for the first time in 17 months, as the region’s worst energy crisis in decades recedes.

Prices have plunged by more than 80% from their August peak when Russia’s gas cuts hit Europe with about $1 trillion in costs, hammering the region’s economy and pushing inflation to the highest in decades. Now, the continent is seeing a sharp turnaround as relatively mild weather, efforts to reduce energy consumption and strong inflows of liquefied natural gas from the US to Qatar take the edge off.

Benchmark front-month futures dropped as much as 4.8% to €49.5 a megawatt-hour, to the lowest intra-day level since Sept. 1, 2021. The contract lost about 35% so far this year, but is still about double the usual levels for this time of year.

Prices could still rise if there is extended cold weather before the end of winter or if there are supply disruptions. Competition with Asia for LNG could still create an upward risk too.

For now, high storage levels are providing a buffer for Europe, a sign of optimism that the region can make it through this winter and next.

“The market absorbs patches of demand appearing in Far East markets just as Europe remains unseasonably warm, windy and well supplied to meet a slowing demand profile,” said Tobias Davis, head of LNG for Asia at brokerage Tullet Prebon.

With most of usual Russian gas volumes now absent, European nations appear to have adjusted with ample replacement options.

Germany utility Uniper SE said it will overcome the problems generated by Russian gas cuts by 2024 at the latest, but high costs to replace the lost volumes would remain an issue.

Europe will need to fill storage sites with much less Russian gas than last summer.

Northwest Europe’s LNG futures fell to $15.25 per million British thermal units on Thursday, the lowest since the contract started trading on ICE Dec. 5. That’s also near the price level when China’s buyers could return to the market, Tullet Prebon’s Davis said.

