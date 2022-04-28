European Gas Falls as Buyers Eye Options to Keep Russian Supply

Verity Ratcliffe
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe declined as buyers considered options to keep receiving supply from Russia without violating sanctions.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 6.9%, following two days of gains. Italy’s Eni SpA is preparing to open ruble accounts at Gazprombank JSC, allowing it to potentially comply with Russia’s demand that purchases be made in the local currency, according to people familiar with the matter. Four European buyers have paid in rubles and 10 have opened accounts at the Russian bank, a person close to supplier Gazprom PJSC said.

The payment system has been hanging over the market for weeks, and escalated dramatically on Wednesday after Moscow cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for failing to comply with its new mechanism. The Kremlin has said that flows to other buyers who don’t pay in rubles could also stop.

Several European Union nations are pushing for clearer guidance from the bloc on Russia’s payment system, saying the current advice is too ambiguous. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, however, warned companies not to bend to Moscow’s demands, saying that would be a breach of sanctions.

“The market seems to be adopting the view that gas will continue to flow from Russia and that a compromise can be found,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “Russia needs the money and Europe, especially Germany, most certainly needs the gas so despite the war, some solution seems likely.”

Front-month gas futures were 5.4% lower at 101.50 euros per megawatt-hour at 10:02 a.m. Amsterdam time.

Gas continues to flow from Russia to Europe but Gazprom expects to produce less of the fuel in 2022, potentially affecting Russian exports.

Orders for gas from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline have risen as the eastern European country seeks more supplies from countries other than Russia. However, Germany’s reliance on Russian gas means Poland’s energy security is still indirectly tied to Moscow.

European gas futures contracts for winter delivery remain over 100 euros per megawatt-hour, which is “a clear sign that the market will remain challenged in its efforts to boost storage during the coming months” while trying to avoid Russian supplies, said Hansen.

