European Gas Falls Further Amid Mild Weather and Ample Supplies

Anna Shiryaevskaya
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell for a fifth day as temperatures are forecast to stay mild into the new year while supplies remain plentiful.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Benchmark futures declined as much as 7%, after closing at the lowest level since mid-June on Wednesday. Prices have been sliding over the past two weeks with mild and windy weather curbing demand for gas. Industrial consumption, already curbed by high prices earlier in the year, typically eases during the holiday season.

Liquefied natural gas supplies also remain strong, with a flotilla of tankers headed for northwest Europe, and Germany starting two new import terminals. The market situation is easing some concerns for policy makers after a tough year in which energy prices hammered economies and helped drive inflation to the highest in decades.

“With no major change in mild and windy weather forecasts for the end-of-year break and the continuation of strong LNG imports, European gas prices are likely to remain under downward pressure today,” EnergyScan, the analysis platform of Engie SA, said in a daily note.

Still, traders are watching the market for any signs of shifting gas flows as the difference in prices between Europe and Asia remains narrow. Currently, US LNG exporters will find it equally profitable to sell to the two regions in February, while they’re more lucrative to Europe in March, according to BloombergNEF.

In a sign the market may tighten in Asia, Shell Plc temporarily suspended production at the Prelude floating LNG facility off the west coast of Australia after a fire.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, were 6% lower at €91.90 a megawatt-hour at 5:06 p.m. in Amsterdam. The next key support level for the contract is below €80, EnergyScan said. The UK equivalent fell as much as 7.3% on Thursday.

Europe’s electricity prices dropped along with the cost of gas. German year-ahead power fell as much as 5.3% to €254 per megawatt-hour, the lowest since late June. Full output at the largest nuclear reactor unit in Europe, located in Finland, has been delayed by a month for further inspections.

“The pressure that Europe faced two weeks ago with the cold temperature seems to have passed and risk is being removed from near-term prices,” analysts at SEFE Energy Ltd. said in a note. “Liquidity remains poor whilst traders look to avoid taking on positions over the break.”

--With assistance from Elena Mazneva and Todd Gillespie.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Drops as Dollar Gains; Investors Await US Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped as the dollar rebounded, while investors digested an improvement in consumer confidence while awaiting US inflation data that may shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike trajectory. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will

  • JPMorgan’s Credit-Trading Loss Hinged on Internal Valuations

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s loss-making bets on European bonds and credit-default swaps have sparked queries from market participants disgruntled by what they saw as out-of-step prices and aggressive tactics and saw the bank scrutinize how its positions were valued.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried

  • This Value Investor Is Beating the Market With Some Well-Timed Tech Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- There weren’t many trades that hit in a bruising year on Wall Street. Charles Lemonides nailed one of them.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatWhile every other S&P 500 sector fell, the chief

  • Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s Investment Chief, Dies at 63

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Minerd, the Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer who was regarded as one of the bond kings of the past decades, has died. He was 63.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMinerd die

  • British Columbia Suspends New Connections for Bitcoin Miners

    British Columbia is putting an 18-month moratorium on new requests to hook up crypto mining operations to the province’s electrical grid.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Industry-Leading Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    Investing in best-of-breed businesses is a smart way to take advantage of a greater than 30% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Should You Buy Meta Platforms Stock Now?

    With Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) shares falling about 65% over the past 12 months, many investors likely have their eye on the stock. Has the sell-off gone too far, making shares of the social media company a buy? Indeed, it may make sense to sit on the sidelines when it comes to Meta stock.

  • Ukraine Latest: G-7 Threatens Belarus With More Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia’s invasion nears the 10-month mark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for more tanks, planes and money to defend the nation in a speech to the joint houses of US Congress. It was Zelenskiy’s first foreign trip since Moscow invaded on Feb. 24.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-F

  • CarMax Slides After Earnings Miss Adds to Used-Car Market Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- CarMax Inc. stumbled through another difficult quarter, dragging down stocks across the automotive industry and deepening concerns over the unsteady US used-car market.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Sh

  • Zelenskiy Wins Applause, Aid in Half-Day Dash Through Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had just half a day in Washington, his first trip abroad since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago, and every moment had to count.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Te

  • Palantir Could Be Worth $120 Billion by 2030

    Why Palantir is my favorite stock in the technology industry

  • Richards Packaging Income Fund's (TSE:RPI.UN) Dividend Will Be CA$0.11

    Richards Packaging Income Fund ( TSE:RPI.UN ) will pay a dividend of CA$0.11 on the 13th of January. The dividend yield...

  • US Recession Is Key to Whether BOJ-Fueled Treasury Selloff Lasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped for a third straight day Tuesday in the wake of a surprise tweak by the Bank of Japan to its policy of yield curve control that fueled debate about whether a nascent rally in bond markets is now over or just on pause.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swat

  • US stocks slip over worries about higher interest rates

    Wall Street is falling Thursday, giving back its gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries about higher interest rates. Usually good news on the economy would be good for markets, particularly when worries about a potential recession are high. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell 4.1% after giving investors a weak financial forecast as it faces a drop in demand.

  • UK economy shrank more than previously thought

    The economy has been weaker than previously estimated for much of this year, official figures show.

  • EU court rules Airbnb must provide rental info to tax authorities

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Short-term accommodation services company Airbnb must provide information in rental contracts to tax authorities and withhold tax under a national regime, the European Union's top court ruled on Thursday. The ruling comes in response to a challenge from Airbnb to an Italian law from 2017 requiring Airbnb and other short-term rental sites to forward information from their rental contracts to tax authorities and to withhold 21% from the rental income and pay it to tax authorities. The company challenged the law in an Italian court, arguing that taxation and other requirements contravene the EU principle of the freedom to provide services across the 27-country bloc.

  • Carnival Corp. (CCL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    This is Josh Weinstein. In fact, we are already exceeding 2019 revenue per diems, and we're gaining momentum on our return to strong profitability. Throughout 2022, we have aggressively built occupancy from a 50-point gap in the first quarter to less than 20 points in the fourth quarter.

  • Crypto Markets Today: More FTX Fallout as Traders Turn Defensive

    Top assets in the crypto market hold steady. Crypto Markets Today is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Big Egypt Rate Hike Is in Play Amid Devaluation Risks: Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatInflation stirred up by Egypt’s second currency devaluation this year has made another sizable increase in interest rates all but certain on Thursday, a dec

  • Idaho murders: Police investigate abandoned white Hyundai found in Oregon

    Moscow police are probing an unoccupied white Hyundai in Eugene, Oregon, in connection to the quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus, a spokeswoman confirmed.