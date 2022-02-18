European Gas Falls as U.S., Russia Agree to Meet Over Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell after the U.S. said it agreed to meet Russia over Ukraine, alleviating some concerns about geopolitical risks to supply.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Europe next week, the U.S. said in a statement late Thursday after tensions flared up again over Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine.

Russia, Europe’s top gas supplier, sends a third of those shipments via pipes crossing Ukraine. On Thursday, President Joe Biden warned that the probability of an invasion remained “very high,” a move that sent European gas prices surging 7.3%. Moscow has said repeatedly it has no plans to attack its neighbor.

Dutch front-month gas futures fell as much as 5.6% on Friday, and traded down 1.5% at 73.83 euros a megawatt-hour as of 9:54 a.m. in Amsterdam. The equivalent U.K. contract declined as much as 5.4% to 169.99 pence a therm.

The Ukraine crisis “should remain the key driver for European gas markets in the coming weeks,” said Julien Hoarau, head of EnergyScan, Engie SA’s market analysis platform. Prices are also exposed to swings in temperatures until April or May, plus any increase in Asian prices for liquefied natural gas that would draw cargoes away from Europe, he said.

LNG imports to Europe have remained buoyant this year. Volumes of liquefied gas entering the U.K. system increased on Friday after two days of declines. Intraday nominations of Norwegian gas also rose to a two-week high.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.