European Gas Slides With Easing Fears Over Russian Supply Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe declined as fears eased about supply disruptions resulting from Russia’s decision to shift payments to rubles.

Benchmark gas futures were 2.9% lower on Friday, erasing earlier gains. The Kremlin said gas will continue to flow with payments for fuel supplied from April 1 only due by the end of the month.

President Vladimir Putin’s demand to be paid in the Russian currency has been affecting the market for days, with traders on edge about how that may hit supplies. Some comments are emerging from European officials that the new payment mechanism isn’t likely to affect supplies, but the German government said it was still studying details before coming to a decision on how to respond. Gazprom PJSC said it has started notifying clients about the new rules.

“Energy futures will continue to receive direction from any developments surrounding the ruble payment,” consultant Inspired Energy said in a report.

Foreign buyers will need to open special ruble and foreign currency accounts with Russia’s Gazprombank JSC to handle payments, according to a Kremlin decree on Thursday. Consumers still have time to sort out the system, with the Kremlin saying payments for Russian gas supplied from April 1 only due late in the month or early May.

Dutch gas for next month fell 2.9% to 122.21 euros a megawatt-hour as of 12:24 a.m. in Amsterdam. The equivalent contract in the U.K. dropped 2.5%.

Traders will also be keeping a watch on the weather, with cold temperature over the next week likely to boost gas demand for heating. Below-normal temperatures are seen across most of Europe at the start of next week, Maxar said in a report.

