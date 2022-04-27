European Gas Jumps 24% as Russia Cuts Off Poland, Bulgaria

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European gas surged after Russia halted flows to Poland and Bulgaria, escalating regional tensions and delivering a warning to the continent that it’s serious about cutting supplies amid a standoff over fuel payments.

Benchmark Dutch futures soared as much as 24% to 127.50 euros per megawatt-hour, the highest level since April 1.

For weeks, Moscow and the European Union have been locked in a dispute, with President Vladimir Putin ordering payment from “unfriendly” buyers in rubles, and the bloc saying that the demand is a breach of sanctions. Poland has been particularly vocal in its criticism of Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Russia is Europe’s largest gas supplier, and the move against Poland and Bulgaria essentially removes from the EU’s toolkit the option of sanctioning the fuel. Moscow’s halt in shipments indicates the use of energy as a weapon as the conflict ripples beyond Ukraine’s borders.

“Any buyer rejecting the new payment procedure out of hand is running a very real risk of supplies being cut,” said Katja Yafimava, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

The move also creates additional demand as Poland and Bulgaria will need to buy gas to replace flows, according to Jefferies Group LLC.

European Focus

The focus now turns to other European capitals, particularly in Germany and Italy, which are both major importers of Russian gas. There was no immediate reaction from Berlin. The government in Rome is now monitoring the situation, according to a person familiar.

Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC issued a warning on Tuesday that Poland must immediately pay up for its gas supplies in the Russian currency. Minutes later, Poland’s main gas supplier PGNiG said it was informed that all flows would stop from 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

PGNiG’s contract is for 10.2 billion cubic meters a year, equivalent to 50% of demand or 60% of imports and Poland does not currently have enough capacity to replace the volume, Jefferies said.

Payments for this month’s gas supplies -- which are affected by Putin’s demand -- are due in late April and May, and European officials and executives have been trying how best to respond. There was an indication last week that the EU was suggesting a potential way out of the standoff.

Modest Impact

The halt in Russian flows to Poland and Bulgaria should have “only modest physical impact” on northwest European gas balances, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Samantha Dart.

However, it raises the stakes for the EU “on whether the new gas payment system would violate sanctions and, hence, will likely keep market volatility elevated,” they added.

Poland’s government said Tuesday that it has enough fuel in storage to withstand the supply disruption.

There also won’t be an immediate effect on the gas that transits Poland via the Yamal pipeline to Germany. The link hasn’t delivered gas into Germany since April 7 and has been sporadic in previous months. Gas is currently flowing in reverse direction, from Germany to Poland, and those shipments surged on Wednesday, data from operator Gascade show.

The end of the heating season in Europe this month has also reduced the need for immediate supplies, though buyers are now starting to fill storage sites for next winter.

