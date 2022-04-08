European Gas Prices Fluctuate Amid Ample Supply, Mild Weather

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fluctuated as plenty of supply and milder weather forecasts countered worries over exports from Russia.

Futures are headed for a 6.4% drop this week as the region needs less gas for heating and the weather is getting milder. Supplies are boosted by near-record imports of liquefied natural gas to the region.

Still, the market continues to price in risks of lower flows from Russia, according to BloombergNEF. There’s no clarity how many Gazprom PJSC clients in the European Union would reject a new payment regime, under which they have to open ruble accounts in a Russian bank to cover their bills for fuel delivered this month.

Most payments for April gas are due in May, so there’s still time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday, adding that “there are those who have already agreed” with the new ruble-payment mechanism.

Germany Poised for Mild Weather During Rest of April: DWD

Orders for Russian shipments through Ukraine fell Friday to some 91 million cubic meters a day, the lowest in three weeks, grid data show. Supplies via Nord Stream, the direct link to Germany, are expected to remain stable. Gazprom has repeatedly said that its daily exports depend on clients’ requests.

Also, European Union countries on Thursday agreed to ban coal imports from Russia, the first time the bloc’s sanctions have targeted Moscow’s energy revenues. Yet, gas is spared for now even though some EU nations called for tougher penalties after reports of Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, was little changed, up 0.4% to 105 euros a megawatt-hour on the ICE Endex exchange at 8:30 a.m. in Amsterdam.

