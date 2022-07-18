European Gas Prices Jump as Heat Wave Boosts Cooling Demand

Verity Ratcliffe
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices jumped with a heat wave scorching the western half of the region, boosting demand for cooling and pushing energy costs higher.

Temperatures in parts of the UK and France could rise to record levels Monday and Tuesday, according to forecaster Maxar. Germany produced a record amount of electricity from solar energy Sunday and is set to exceed that level Tuesday.

Read: London to Bake in 40-Degree Heat. Get Used to It

The heat wave -- a stark reminder of climate change -- is exacerbating Europe’s worst energy crunch in decades. Officials and traders are closely watching whether the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia will fully return to service later this week, when it ends scheduled maintenance. Moscow has already curbed supplies to the continent amid tensions related to its invasion of Ukraine.

A turbine for Nord Stream was flown from a repair facility in Canada to Germany on Sunday, Kommersant reported, citing unidentified people. Russia’s Gazprom PJSC previously requested documents to allow the return the turbine.

The turbine had been stranded in Canada because of western sanctions on Russia. Gazprom said it was forced to reduce flows through the pipeline, the biggest gas link to Europe, by 40% because the parts had not been returned.

Even after Nord Stream’s maintenance ends, Russia’s plans for pipeline gas to the continent during the rest of the year may not be known for a while, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank AG. “Part of that might be politics and part of it may be operational as the turbine repair may take a while to be fully integrated, or at least that could be the claim,” it said.

Dutch front-month futures rose 3.3% to 164.75 euros per megawatt-hour by 9:49 a.m. in Amsterdam. The European benchmark lost 8.8% on Friday. The UK equivalent was up 2.4% on Monday. German next-month power increased by 0.9%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

