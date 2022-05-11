European Gas Prices Rise as Flows Via Key Ukraine Route Stop

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose after Russian transit flows via one of the key entry points in Ukraine stopped, as the war affects physical supplies of the fuel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark contract gained as much as 6.8% at the open. Ukraine’s gas network operator said late Tuesday it would stop receiving the fuel into the Sokhranivka gas metering station at 7 a.m. local time because it can’t control the infrastructure in the occupied territories.

Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC declined the Ukrainian grid’s proposal to move shipments to the other entry point, Sudzha.

The development marks the first time the war in Ukraine has disrupted gas deliveries to Europe. Russian gas had been flowing via both entry points normally despite the conflict, although most of the time at lower rates than the transit deal envisages.

Sokhranivka, known as Sokhranovka in Russian, handles about a third of Russian gas flows entering Ukraine. The rest passes through the Sudzha station, which is further away from the occupied territories in eastern Ukraine.

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said occupiers are making it impossible to fulfill obligations at the connection point, as well as the first compressor station on the pipeline route in Ukraine. As a result, the grid issued a force majeure, meaning it is unable to provide deliveries for reasons beyond its control.

A Gazprom spokesman confirmed it received notice from Ukraine, but it didn’t receive confirmation of force majeure.

Orders via Sudzha are set at 72 million cubic meters for Wednesday, higher than for Tuesday, but still below nominations for both stations that day, according to the grid. Flows via Ukraine to Slovakia’s Velke Kapusany, the main transit route to Europe, are also set to fall 18%, to the lowest since April 30 based on grid data.

Benchmark gas prices traded 2.9% higher at 101.68 euros per megawatt-hour by 8:11 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine to halt key Russian gas transit to Europe, blames Moscow

    KYIV/LONDON (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend the flow of gas through a transit point which it said delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine, blaming Moscow for the move and saying it would move the flows elsewhere. Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Moscow's invasion. GTSOU, which operates Ukraine's gas system, said it would stop shipments via the Sokhranivka route from Wednesday, declaring "force majeure", a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control.

  • German inflation reaches highest level in more than 40 years

    Germany’s annual rate of inflation rose in April, posting the highest reading since fall 1981, according to the final data released by German statistics office Destatis on Wednesday. Consumer prices rose 7.4% on year measured by national standards, in line with the first estimate and with forecasts of economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the prices of natural gas and mineral oil products have markedly increased again and have had a considerable impact on the high rate of inflation, Destatis said.

  • Saudi Arabia warns that the world is running out of energy capacity: 'I have never seen these things'

    "The world is running out of energy capacity at all levels," said Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Have a Tough Monday to Kick Off the Week

    The crude oil markets have sold off rather hard during the Monday session, as we continue to see major resistance at a downtrend line.

  • India is snapping up discounted Russian natural gas as even Putin ally China shuns supplies

    Gujarat State Petroleum and GAIL India purchased several liquified natural gas cargoes from Russia at bargain rates, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Gas Prices Break All-Time High — Are Biden’s Energy Policies to Blame?

    Anyone hoping that gas prices might already have peaked got some bad news on Monday, as average prices hit a new all-time high and left some industry watchers speculating that prices at the pump could...

  • Oil Tumbles as Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices and China’s Lockdowns Intensify

    Oil prices declined Monday after Saudi Arabia, the biggest exporter, reduced prices for Asia and northwest Europe. Tighter lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as signs of a broader global economic slowdown, also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, tumbled 6.1% to $103.09.

  • Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

    A few catalysts could theoretically relieve current pressures at the fuel pump, but don’t expect gas prices to go meaningfully lower soon.

  • Guest opinion: American's deserve an answer to this question on gas prices

    Inrix believes that the price of gas today “may be reaching a tipping point” where price will significantly alter America’s driving habits.

  • Gas prices hit record high in Ohio, AAA says

    Across the state, the average price for a gallon of regular gas on Tuesday is $4.17.

  • OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm Over World’s Dwindling Energy Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestThe oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates war

  • Oil and Gas prices effective May 10, 2022

    Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for May 10, 2022

  • Drivers bemoan high gasoline prices with no relief in sight

    “The price of gas is ridiculous,” said Joel Baxter, a nurse, who was filling up his car at a BP station in Brooklyn, New York, so that he could commute 26 miles (42 kilometers) to work. The high price of oil is the main cause of the biting gasoline prices. The high price of oil is largely because many buyers are refusing to purchase Russian oil because of its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Ouch! Gas prices are going to hurt for a while. But we can ease the pain in the future

    Incentivize drilling and stop talking about killing off the fossil fuel industry. [Opinion]

  • Not to be too crude, but high gasoline prices are likely to stick around this summer

    High gasoline prices won't be going away anytime soon. The Ohio average on Monday was $4.09 a gallon, according the American Automobile Association.

  • Oil Sheds Almost 10% in Two Days to Drop Below $100 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil continued its retreat into a second session as galloping US inflation fueled concerns it would force moves that risk pushing the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Mar

  • EU ditches ban on oil tankers that ship Russian crude to third countries, but keeps restrictions on insurers, report says

    The EU has watered down its proposed sanctions on anyone that ships, finances, insures or moves Russian crude oil, according to reports on Monday.

  • Gas prices hit all-time highs with no immediate relief in sight

    After a brief lull, gas prices are climbing again and have returned to all-time highs.

  • U.S. oil settles below $100 a barrel on economic worries, strong dollar

    U.S. crude oil price settled below $100 a barrel on Tuesday to its lowest level in two weeks as the demand outlook was pressured by coronavirus lockdowns in China and growing recession risks, while a strong dollar made crude more expensive for buyers using other currencies. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down $3.33, or 3.2%, to $99.76 a barrel, while Brent crude was down $3.48, or 3.28%, at $102.46 a barrel. Early in the session, comments from the Saudi and UAE energy ministers boosted Brent and WTI up by more than $1 a barrel.