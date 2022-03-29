European Gas Prices Rise as Norway Flows Dip Amid Cool Weather

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas gained as colder weather at the end of winter combined with a dip in flows from Norway.

Benchmark futures rose for a second day, trading above 100 euros per megawatt-hour. Norwegian flows slipped amid unplanned outages at the Skarv field. Below-average temperatures are forecast in northwest Europe until about the middle of April.

EUROPE GAS OUTAGES: Unplanned Cuts at Norway’s Skarv Field

In parts of western-to-central Europe, temperatures will be much below normal, forecaster Maxar said in a note on Tuesday.

Still, the end of the heating season alleviates supply concerns. Despite starting the winter with record-low inventories, “Europe could have more than enough gas to completely fill its storage by October 1,” to beat the European Union’s 90% target, BloombergNEF said.

The best-case scenario of a 100% storage-fill by next winter envisages no disruptions to Russian pipeline flows and European gas prices remaining higher than in Asia to attract spot liquefied natural gas.

For now, in the second month of Russia’s war in Ukraine, gas to Europe has been flowing without interruptions. Russian supplies to Europe via key pipeline routes were stable on Tuesday, grid data showed.

Dutch front-month gas futures rose 5.7% to 108.40 euros a megawatt-hour in Amsterdam by 8:37 a.m. in Amsterdam.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

