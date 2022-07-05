Europe Gas Holds Near 4-Month High With Focus on Tight Supplies

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas held near a four-month high, with traders weighing Germany’s efforts to end a supply squeeze and strikes in Norway threatening supplies.

Benchmark futures settled up 1.3% at 165.07 euros per megawatt-hour, after earlier rising to the highest level since early March. The UK equivalent increased 2.9%.

Europe is facing its biggest energy crisis in decades, with Russia -- the region’s primary supplier -- curbing shipments as tensions mount over the war in Ukraine and related sanctions. Governments are racing to fill storage sites ahead of winter, while facing intense competition from Asia for liquefied natural gas.

Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday rushed through legislation allowing it to rescue struggling energy companies, in an effort to prevent the supply crunch from seeping into the broader economy. Uniper SE is set to be the first to receive government support, with Economy Minister Robert Habeck saying Germany is “sharpening our tools” to address the situation.

The legislation, which goes to parliament later this week, includes a mechanism to pass on part of the surging cost of gas to consumers, though that won’t be enacted immediately.

Germany is bracing for the possibility of more curbs from Russia if the Nord Stream pipeline doesn’t fully return to service after scheduled maintenance this month. For the moment, shipments via link are at about 40% of capacity.

Goldman Sachs Inc. said it no longer sees a full restoration of flows as the most probably scenario, following works on the pipeline from July 11-21. The bank raised its gas-price forecasts for Europe into next year.

German year-ahead power slipped, after earlier trading near record levels.

Norway Strikes

Traders are also closely watching exports from Norway, where strikes planned this week threaten to cut gas and oil production. Output at three fields began shutting Tuesday as the labor action started, with two more walkouts planned in the coming days if no solution is found to an ongoing wage dispute.

Shipment orders published by Norway’s grid operator showed flows little changed for Tuesday. Further escalation of the strike set for July 9 could reduce gas exports from the Norwegian shelf by 56%, Norwegian Oil & Gas said in a statement.

“Another day, another fear and liquidity driven spike in European gas and power pricing,” analysts at Alfa Energy Ltd. said in a note.

