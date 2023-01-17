European Gas Rebounds With Signs of Demand Picking Up in Asia

Anna Shiryaevskaya
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas rose amid signs China’s economy may have have bottomed and a recovery could pull supply away from the West.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Benchmark futures advanced as much as 4.6%, after settling 14% lower on Monday. The outlook for Chinese demand is key for Europe with a major part of the winter still remaining, and as a brief cold wave moves through the region this week. Lower supply from Norway also contributed to pushing prices higher on Tuesday.

Traders will be focusing on how quickly China can recover from Covid restrictions. Gross domestic product rose 3% last year, far lower than the 8.4% in 2021, but above economists’ forecasts. It also beat expectations in the final quarter of the year.

While full gas reserves are forcing some Chinese buyers to consider diverting LNG cargoes, a quick economic recovery could boost consumption and increase competition for supplies with Europe, especially if it also gets cold there. Others in Asia, such as India and Thailand, are also rapidly returning to the LNG market to take advantage of lower prices.

“China’s demand is definitely going to rebound, but whether it’s going to reach the peak of 2021, there seems to be some doubt,” Rob Butler, a partner at law firm Baker Botts LLP, said in an interview. “The general consensus is it will rebound but probably not as high as it was previously.”

CHINA REACT: GDP Beat Still Leaves Hole for Recovery to Fill

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, were 2.8% higher at €57 a megawatt-hour at 8:49 a.m. in Amsterdam. They fell to the lowest intraday level in 16 months on Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Energy, Chips, Taiwan: Flashpoints for 2023 in a Fractured World

    (Bloomberg) -- A new age of great-power rivalry is redrawing the map of the world economy and forcing business chiefs to navigate around a growing number of global flashpoints.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services

  • After losing 57% in the past year, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    Every investor in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSE:HOV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We...

  • Central banks risk setting off a financial earthquake with constant rate rises, warns ex-IMF economist

    Breakneck monetary tightening by the major central banks is nearing a critical tipping point and risks triggering a chain-reaction of financial distress, the world’s leading expert on debt crises has warned.

  • This Is What It Means to 'Mint' an NFT

    Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were so popular in 2021 that Collins Dictionary made it the word of the year. Several NFTs sold for millions of dollars, with one piece -- Pak's "The Merge" -- selling for over $90 million. Interest in pretty much everything crypto related fell away last year, including NFTs.

  • White House doesn't keep visitor logs of Biden, Trump personal homes

    Visitor logs are not kept for the president's personal homes, according to the White House counsel's office.

  • Bank of Japan Braces for Major Bond Policy Shakeup

    The most consequential development in global monetary policy this week may be coming some 6,000 miles to the east of The World Economic Forum's...

  • Startup Eyes Australia to Build China-Free Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australia-based startup is planning a A$300 million ($210 million) factory to build lithium-ion batteries free of materials from China, as automakers to utilities seek alternatives to the industry’s dominant producer.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldRecharge Industr

  • ‘The most important election nobody’s ever heard of’

    A spring state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin has serious implications for abortion policy, voting rights and more in the perennial battleground.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023

    Investors follow Cathie Wood because her favorite buys have led to big gains. Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF soared more than 500% from its 2014 debut through 2020. The famous investor's performance has suffered as of late because her picks tend to be cutting-edge growth companies -- which many have fled during the market downturn.

  • Morgan Stanley cuts U.S. dollar forecasts lower

    The U.S. dollar is going to drop further, Morgan Stanley strategists said over the weekend as they became more optimistic about the global economy

  • Microsoft Invests in Human Resources Software Unicorn Darwinbox

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has invested in Asian human resources software company Darwinbox, as more corporate customers seek an edge in retaining talented workers.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Th

  • European Gas Slumps to 16-Month Low on Strong Supply Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe dropped to the lowest level since September 2021 as the supply outlook got a boost with full stockpiles in China forcing buyers to send LNG cargoes to the continent.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?

    Just over two years ago, when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, crypto investors had the opportunity to buy SHIB tokens for $0.000000000073. By removing six zeroes after its decimal point, Shiba Inu gained in excess of 121,000,000%.

  • Crude Oil Steadies as Investors Zero In on Chinese Demand Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as traders looked to a revival in Chinese demand this year after data showed that the economy fared better than expected last quarter, with further clues on the outlook to come in an OPEC analysis.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 Years

  • Animoca Portfolio Firms Merge to Form Crypto News Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Animoca Brands Corp. founder Yat Siu helped engineer the merger of two startups his firm backed, aiming to create a data and news service as the embattled crypto industry consolidates.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT t

  • Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News

    Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the Bloomberg report said. Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • China's reopening fuels global growth optimism, Davos panel says

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -China's reopening from pandemic restrictions could drive global growth beyond expectations and help avoid a broader recession even as some of the world's largest economies struggle to overcome a downturn, top finance officials at the World Economic Forum said. China has lifted many of the most debilitating restrictions after abruptly jettisoning its strict "zero COVID" policy, fuelling hopes that the world's second largest economy can resurrect global growth even as the United States, the euro zone and Britain flirt with a recession over the coming quarters.

  • Chuck Todd Shreds Ron Johnson’s Attempt to Attack Hunter Biden

    NBCSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tried to stick to GOP talking points during a Meet The Press appearance on Sunday, but moderator Chuck Todd wasn’t having any of it.Todd repeatedly pressed Johnson on the Republican Party’s obsession with investigating Hunter Biden, questioning why the party sought to examine the actions of a private citizen who didn’t appear to have committed a crime. “Senator, do you have a crime that you think Hunter Biden committed?” Todd asked. “It is not a crime to make money off

  • Devastating storms might be over, but officials caution California to stay vigilant

    As the skies begin to clear and a relentless series of atmospheric rivers finally start to move out of California, emergency and flood officials across the state might finally be able to catch a break.

  • Norway’s Gas Bonanza Set to Boost Already Gigantic Oil Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s windfall natural gas revenue drove the nation’s exports to a record last year in a boon for its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The Nordic cou