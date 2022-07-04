European Gas Extends Blistering Rally as Supply Woes Deepen

Elena Mazneva
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas in Europe rose to the highest level in almost four months as planned strikes in Norway threaten to further tighten a market that’s already reeling from Russia’s supply cuts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Benchmark futures, which have already more than doubled this year, surged as much as 9.8% on Monday. About 13% of Norway’s daily gas exports are at risk amid plans to escalate an impending strike by managers, the nation’s oil and gas lobby warned over the weekend. Three fields are set to be shut by the strike starting Tuesday, while planned action the following day would take out another three projects.

Norwegian supply is becoming increasingly important for the continent after shipments from biggest provider Russia slumped amid the invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Moscow. The impact is spreading through the European economy, hurting industries that cannot pass on increased costs of the fuel to end-users.

With prices at these levels, “there is no doubt we have entered demand destruction territory, which eventually may help stabilize the market,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “In the short term, and with battered and bruised traders increasingly turning off their screens to go on holiday, we may see lower activity with the news flows dictating the level of volatility.”

Read also: The Great European Energy Market Bailout Is Only Getting Started

Dutch front-month gas futures, the European benchmark, were 8.3% higher at 160.09 euros per megawatt-hour at 11:44 a.m. in Amsterdam, the highest intraday level since March 9. The UK equivalent surged as much as 16%.

Demand Destruction

Major industries in Europe’s powerhouse, Germany, could face collapse because of gas-supply cuts, the country’s top union official warned before crisis talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz starting Monday. The energy crunch is already driving inflation to record highs, and could lead to social and labor unrest, Yasmin Fahimi, the head of the German Federation of Trade Unions, said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Russia has reduced shipments through its biggest Nord Stream pipeline by 60% and the link is scheduled for a full shutdown next week for maintenance. Germany has raised doubts that the link will resume supply following the works.

Germany’s industrial sector, with a 35-40% share of gas demand, appears particularly vulnerable to the potential risk of Russia halting flows as stockpiles for winter household and district heating are set to be prioritized, analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence said in a note.

While power stations have some flexibility to switch to other fuels, a full cut in Russian supply to Germany in August would see a demand destruction of 20-25 billion cubic meters, or 27% compared to 2021, they said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s Gas Emergency Tops Formidable Risk-List For Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities opened Monday on steadier footing after last week’s turmoil, but investors face a daunting slate of immediate risks -- from a European gas crisis to fresh Covid-19 flare-ups in China and fears of a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-

  • US Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures and European bonds fell as investors worried about the twin threats of dwindling economic growth and stubborn inflation. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesContracts on th

  • Entire industries in Germany could collapse due to Russian natural-gas supply cuts: union head

    "We aren't dealing with erratic decisions but with economic warfare, completely rational and very clear," said Germany economy minister Robert Habeck.

  • German economy rocked by first trade deficit in 30 years - live updates

    City banks defy Brussels to out-earn French rivals PM urged to back bid for factory at heart of Britain’s food supply FTSE 100 rises 1pc Lucy Burton: Big Tech’s hedonistic get-rich party is over, and Gen Z knows it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ukraine Latest: Blueprint on Rebuilding to be Unveiled This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine plans to unveil a blueprint this week for rebuilding the country that could mobilize hundreds of billions of euros as the nation grapples with a Russian invasion that’s destroyed cities, shredded the economy and displaced millions.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Wo

  • Police search for man accused of burglary, sexual assault, officials say

    The incident happened on Ocean Boulevard about 2:31 a.m.

  • No Anchor Left for Turkey’s Inflation as It Nears 80% Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesOne of the world’s worst inflation crises closed in further on a

  • Floods inundate homes as rain drenches Sydney

    STORY: Relentless rain flooded several suburbs in Australia's largest city, with officials warning of more wild weather to come.An intense low-pressure system off Australia's east coast is forecast to bring more heavy rain through Monday across New South Wales after several places in the state were hit with about a month's rain over the weekend.With about 30,000 residents in New South Wales state facing evacuation, frustration swelled in several suburbs in Sydney's west after floods submerged homes, farms and bridges there, some for the third time this year.No loss of lives has been reported so far as officials urged people to leave their homes when ordered and avoid driving on flooded roads.

  • Evergrande canvassing creditors' support against winding-up petition - source

    China Evergrande Group is reaching out to its offshore creditors for their support to fight a lawsuit in a Hong Kong court aimed at liquidating the embattled property developer, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Evergrande, which is deemed to be in default on its nearly $23 billion of offshore debt and is working on a debt restructuring plan, aims to submit the backing of creditors as part of the evidence to the court ahead of the first hearing on the winding-up petition on Aug. 31, the person said. Last week, Top Shine Global Ltd, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao, said it had filed a winding-up petition against the developer as it had not honoured a pact to repurchase shares from Top Shine in Fangchebao.

  • U.S. Futures Slip; Global Stocks Are Mixed

    The pullback in futures suggested the U.S. stock market, which is closed Monday for Independence Day, could come under renewed pressure Tuesday.

  • ECB Should Start With Quarter-Point Rate Hike, Muller Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesThe European Central Bank should stick with its plan of starting

  • The past year for Eurocell (LON:ECEL) investors has not been profitable

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly...

  • Akron police response escalates Sunday as protests for Jayland Walker turn to civil unrest

    Akron rallies continue for hours after Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett host press conference to show videos of police shooting.

  • Germany preparing to help stricken Uniper through energy security law: sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The German government wants to enshrine possible rescue measures for energy companies such as Uniper in its energy security law and may end up acquiring a stake in the company as a last resort, sources told Reuters on Monday. The proposals underscored Germany's scramble to deal with soaring energy prices and the knock-on effects on companies such as Uniper in an energy standoff between the West and Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. Uniper declined immediate comment, adding it was receiving around 40% of the normal amount of gas from Russia at the moment.

  • No indication Danish mall shooting was 'act of terror' - police

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -A shooting in a Copenhagen shopping mall which left three people dead and several wounded could not be viewed as an "act of terror" based on current evidence, Danish police said on Monday. Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told reporters there was no indication the suspect had acted together with others. "There has been some sort of deliberation and preparation (by the suspect) up to this terrible event," Thomassen told a news conference without providing details on the perpetrator's possible motives.

  • Caner Takes Stake in Adler’s Investor Aggregate, Becomes CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Tycoon Cevdet Caner will take a stake in Aggregate Holdings SA, once Adler Group SA’s largest shareholder, and become its new chief executive officer.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesIt’s a sur

  • Small Deposits: Wells Fargo, PNC close more local branches; Fulton adjusts overdraft fee policies

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Wells Fargo shutters three more local branches Wells Fargo closed three more local branches in June, bringing the total to five this year. The affected locations, cited in filings with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, are: •120 N. Pine St., Langhorne, which closed June 15; •1110 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill, also closed on June 15; and •400 Old York Road, Jenkintown, which shuttered on June 21. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Philadelphia’s largest bank by deposits, shuttered locations in Drexel Hill and West Chester in January.

  • Part of Russian anti-aircraft missile found at damaged residential building in Belgorod

    Following a series of explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod overnight, part of a Russian anti-aircraft missile was discovered at a residential building in the city hit by a blast, investigative news website The Insider reported on July 3.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesChina has become an important

  • Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia

    A group of young off-duty Ukrainian soldiers gathered at a military distribution center to enjoy a rare respite from the fighting that has again engulfed their fractured home in eastern Ukraine. As they shared jokes and a pizza, artillery explosions could be heard a few kilometers away — a reminder of the looming battle that threatens to unfold here in the city of Slovyansk, which was occupied by Russian proxy fighters in 2014. “Everyone knows that there will be a huge battle in Slovyansk,” said one of the soldiers, who could not be named for security reasons.