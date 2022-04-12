Europe’s Benchmark Gas Rises With Lower Orders for Russian Fuel

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices edged higher, following seven sessions of declines, with Russian supplies through Ukraine falling on Tuesday and the Kremlin saying that peace talks stalled.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Orders for Russian gas transiting Ukraine dropped to about 68% of the amount that Gazprom PJSC can send under its transit contract. The Russian company reiterated that flows were in line with requests from customers. Supplies through another route, the Nord Stream pipeline, were near full capacity, grid data showed.

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday peace talks with Ukraine are “at a dead end” and vowed to continue Russia’s invasion as Kyiv accused Moscow of sabotaging the negotiations.

While Russian gas shipments haven’t yet been affected by the war in Ukraine, even rising above pre-invasion levels on some days, they have been under intense scrutiny for months. European near-term gas prices currently reflect a 20-40% premium because of a risk of disruptions, according to Morgan Stanley’s Europe gas strategist, Martijn Rats.

Dutch front-month gas futures, the European benchmark, closed 2.1% higher at 102.22 euros per megawatt-hour. The U.K. equivalent fell 0.9% after gaining earlier, amid ample supply and warmer weather.

Attempts to isolate Putin’s administration for the war, and the threat of potential supply cuts, have sent European nations scouring the world for alternatives. Some countries are also preparing contingency plans, with Germany planning to grant itself powers to put critical energy infrastructure under temporary state control and enable seizure as a last resort, according to a person familiar with the plan.

Story continues

Gasunie, the owner and operator of the Netherlands’ gas transport system, urged the country not to close the giant Groningen field as planned amid heightened geopolitical risks. The Dutch government is seeking to shut the facility as early as 2023 due to the risk of earthquakes linked to gas extraction.

Europe’s plan to cut reliance on Russia’s energy is also spurring a global rush for liquefied natural gas. The continent will boost worldwide demand for the fuel faster than previously expected and keep prices elevated for several years, according to Morgan Stanley.

Prices have eased in recent days after swinging heavily in the weeks following the invasion of Ukraine. Still, risks remain, especially as pressure grows from both within and outside the European Union for stronger action on Russian energy imports. While the bloc has so far spared gas from sanctions, Italy has said it would support a ban if the EU united behind such a move.

“Given the already tight coal, gas and electricity markets, all actions represent major risks for a complex and fragile energy system,” Andy Sommer, head of fundamental analysis & modeling at Axpo Solutions AG, said in a note.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.