European Gas Gains as U.S. Adds Warnings Despite Russia Denial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vanessa Dezem and Anna Shiryaevskaya
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

European natural gas prices jumped after the U.S. ramped up its warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, even as Moscow said it has no plans to invade.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week, spurring optimism for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis over Ukraine.

Benchmark prices closed 7.3% higher, after two days of declines, as President Joe Biden again warned of a “very high” probability of an invasion of Ukraine. Russia told the U.S. in its official response to security proposals from Washington that it has no plans to attack, yet the offers from the Biden administration were not satisfactory.

Biden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine Update

Separately, Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbas region blamed each other for what they said was shelling in violation of a cease-fire in the conflict zone Thursday.

Global markets have swung this week with every twist and turn in the standoff between the West and Russia, affecting everything from energy and food prices to equities and currencies. European Union leaders discussed the tensions over Ukraine at an emergency summit, and Group of Seven foreign ministers will meet in Munich on Saturday.

EU leaders agreed to approve a package of potential sanctions if the situation at the Ukrainian border escalates, said Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign policy chief.

Diplomatic Whirl Shows West Unconvinced by Russian Peacemaking

“Geopolitics remain an ever-growing force in the gas markets,” Christopher Louney, a commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said in a report. “Russia-Ukraine concerns, tensions and risks remain high and we are not out of the woods by any means.”

Benchmark European gas futures jumped as much as 8.9% before closing at 74.914 euros a megawatt-hour. The U.K. equivalent contract increased 7.6%. Month-ahead German power rose as much as 5.2%.

Traders and European policy makers also are watching Russian gas flows into Europe. Supplies entering Slovakia through a key route crossing Ukraine remained below normal levels Thursday after the recent decline. Flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany have been halted for more than eight weeks.

Still, Russia’s daily gas exports have rebounded this month after falling to a seven-year low in January, with European demand potentially buoyed by a drop in prices, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from Gazprom PJSC.

Meanwhile, demand for gas to generate power is set to be limited as storms with high wind speeds are expected for parts of Europe in the next couple of days.

The German Weather Service has issued a weather warning for the entire country. Britain’s Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for parts of the U.K., saying hurricane-strength gusts of 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour are set to hit the country Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Treasuries Gain on Haven Demand That Pulls 10-Year Below 2%

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors sought Treasury debt on Thursday after weak economic data and tension between Russia and Ukraine spurred choppy trading and sent the 10-year yield below 2%.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler C

  • Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    It looks like Manulife Financial Corporation ( TSE:MFC ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the...

  • Reckitt Says Margin to Grow Even as Costs Surge: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapReckitt Benckiser Group Plc: The maker of Cillit Bang faced a rise of about 11% in its co

  • Telenor investors scrutinise Myanmar sale

    Several investors in Telenor are seeking assurances from the Norwegian telecoms company that customer data will be protected following the sale of its operations in Myanmar. Myanmar's military rulers have given the go-ahead for a local company, Shwe Byain Phyu, to own most of Telenor's business in the Southeast Asian country, under a deal to be finalised soon, Reuters reported on Friday. Some human rights groups have said the handover could put the data of 18 million people within the junta's reach, with several demonstrations held in Myanmar in recent days calling on Telenor to stop the sale altogether.

  • Tiger-Backed Flutterwave Triples in Value to Over $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Flutterwave Inc., an Africa and emerging markets-focused payments firm, more than tripled its valuation in less than a year to over $3 billion following its latest fund-raising. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism W

  • Zuckerberg Calls Staff ‘Metamates’ in Memo Outlining New Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a list of principles for work at Meta Platforms Inc. in which he calls its employees “Metamates.”Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThe founder of Facebook, which

  • Iran Visits Old Korean Oil Buyers With Nuke Talks in Balance

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran appears to be taking steps for its official return to the international oil market after more than three years. Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapOfficials from state-owned National Iranian

  • SoftBank, Goldman Lead $330 Million Round by India’s ElasticRun

    (Bloomberg) -- ElasticRun, an e-commerce startup that provides supply chain and credit services to India’s mom-and-pop shops or kiranas, raised $330 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home Policies

  • Google Will Bring Ad-Friendly Privacy Sandbox to Android

    (Bloomberg) -- Google said it would bring its Privacy Sandbox initiative to Android phones, vowing to chart a less “blunt” path than rival Apple Inc., whose push to protect users’ personal information has dinged the digital advertising market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Hom

  • UAE Readies National Crypto Licensing in Push to Embrace Fintech

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates is poised to issue federal licenses for virtual asset service providers by the end of the first quarter in an effort to attract some of the world’s biggest crypto companies, according to a government official. Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-Fro

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Temasek-Backed Zilingo Seeking $200 Million in Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Zilingo Pte, a startup providing technology to apparel factories and merchants, is seeking to raise $150 million to $200 million in its latest funding round, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesS

  • Canada skaters wait for Olympic medal that may not come

    Canadian figure skater Madeline Schizas could end up a medalist at the Beijing Games, though she isn’t holding her breath for the results of the Russian doping scandal that has cast a shadow over figure skating at the Winter Olympics. “I think everyone’s just kind of accepted that this is forever going to be part of our Olympic experience,” Schizas said. Schizas was part of the group of eight Canadian skaters who placed fourth in the team competition that happened the first week of the Beijing Games.

  • Cnooc Adds $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals as China Frets on Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets

  • Big Tech Has a New Ally: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business lobby, is taking up the cause of giant technology companies facing fresh antitrust threats from the Biden administration and Congress.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesElon Musk Ratchets Up Tru

  • CDPQ Is Said to Buy Stake in Warburg-Backed Cybersecurity Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- ESentire Inc., a cybersecurity company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has struck a deal to sell a stake to two investment firms at a $1.2 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFe

  • Meta Closes $1 Billion Kustomer Deal After Regulatory Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. was finally allowed to complete its acquisition of Kustomer, a customer service software company, after more than a year of antitrust scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comp

  • China Tech Stocks Outlook Improves Year After $1.5 Trillion Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- A yearlong slide in Chinese technology stocks that wiped out $1.5 trillion in market value may finally be ending as investors look beyond regulatory hurdles to focus on valuations. Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Wo

  • Stablecoin Issuer’s SPAC Deal Value Doubles to $9 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeCircle Internet Financial, the issuer of the cryptocurrency USDC stablecoin, said the terms of its planned merger with special purpose acquisition compa

  • I'm Turning Green With Envy Over All The Swag Athletes Get At The Winter Olympics This Year

    Where can I get that pillow?View Entire Post ›