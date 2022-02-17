European Gas Gains as U.S. Adds Warnings Despite Russia Denial

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

European natural gas prices jumped after the U.S. ramped up its warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, even as Moscow said it has no plans to invade.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week, spurring optimism for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis over Ukraine.

Benchmark prices closed 7.3% higher, after two days of declines, as President Joe Biden again warned of a “very high” probability of an invasion of Ukraine. Russia told the U.S. in its official response to security proposals from Washington that it has no plans to attack, yet the offers from the Biden administration were not satisfactory.

Biden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine Update

Separately, Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbas region blamed each other for what they said was shelling in violation of a cease-fire in the conflict zone Thursday.

Global markets have swung this week with every twist and turn in the standoff between the West and Russia, affecting everything from energy and food prices to equities and currencies. European Union leaders discussed the tensions over Ukraine at an emergency summit, and Group of Seven foreign ministers will meet in Munich on Saturday.

EU leaders agreed to approve a package of potential sanctions if the situation at the Ukrainian border escalates, said Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign policy chief.

Diplomatic Whirl Shows West Unconvinced by Russian Peacemaking

“Geopolitics remain an ever-growing force in the gas markets,” Christopher Louney, a commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said in a report. “Russia-Ukraine concerns, tensions and risks remain high and we are not out of the woods by any means.”

Story continues

Benchmark European gas futures jumped as much as 8.9% before closing at 74.914 euros a megawatt-hour. The U.K. equivalent contract increased 7.6%. Month-ahead German power rose as much as 5.2%.

Traders and European policy makers also are watching Russian gas flows into Europe. Supplies entering Slovakia through a key route crossing Ukraine remained below normal levels Thursday after the recent decline. Flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany have been halted for more than eight weeks.

Still, Russia’s daily gas exports have rebounded this month after falling to a seven-year low in January, with European demand potentially buoyed by a drop in prices, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from Gazprom PJSC.

Meanwhile, demand for gas to generate power is set to be limited as storms with high wind speeds are expected for parts of Europe in the next couple of days.

The German Weather Service has issued a weather warning for the entire country. Britain’s Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for parts of the U.K., saying hurricane-strength gusts of 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour are set to hit the country Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.