European Gas Set for Monthly Spike as Russian Cuts Haunt Market

(Bloomberg) -- European gas is heading for the biggest monthly gain since September as Russia’s supply cuts put companies under stress and force governments to confront the prospect of major shortages.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 4.7% on Thursday, taking the increase in June to more than 50%. Moscow’s deep cuts earlier this month have rapidly tightened the market, overshadowing reduced summer demand and strong imports of liquefied natural gas. Countries are prioritizing refilling of storage in time for winter to avoid blackouts.

The impact of the cuts is spreading through the economy, crimping growth and hitting operations of companies. German energy giant Uniper SE is discussing a possible bailout from the government as Gazprom PJSC has been delivering only about 40% of contracted volumes since mid-June, forcing the utility to buy more expensive fuel in the spot market.

Other utilities could also be at risk. Citigroup Inc. warned that Germany must allow the companies to pass on higher costs to consumers or risk negative consequences for the European market. The move could worsen an already deteriorating cost-of-living crisis.

The European Union might be forced to take additional measures to destroy demand if Russia further cuts supplies in retaliation for sanctions related to the war in Ukraine. A planned maintenance shutdown at the Nord Stream pipeline -- the biggest link to the EU -- will halt flows for about 10 days next month. Germany has raised doubts that shipments will resume following the works.

The drop in demand from industries spiked this month, according to BloombergNEF. While that frees up gas to be sent into storage sites, it also exacerbates an economic slowdown in the region.

Dutch gas for August, the European benchmark, was 3.4% higher at 145 euros per megawatt-hour as of 11:12 a.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent rose 4.4%.

