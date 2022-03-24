Europe Gas Declines as Kremlin Works Out Putin Ruble Demand

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fell as the Kremlin said it will clarify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for ruble payments for the fuel from “unfriendly” nations.

Benchmark gas futures slipped 3.9% after earlier rising as much as 9.8%. Putin’s comments on Wednesday have sent the market searching for clarity, with some of the biggest customers saying they won’t switch.

Russia will clarify to foreign buyers its plan to receive only rubles payments for gas supplies, which should help them make their decisions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Moscow’s demand comes as the Ukraine war enters its second month, and tight global markets deepen Europe’s energy crunch. Putin’s insistence on ruble payments could trigger disputes and contract negotiations, threatening to disrupt the smooth flow of gas. It could also affect the country’s revenues until new deals are agreed.

A German utilities group said the country’s gas supply situation was about to deteriorate and urged the government to issue the first level of warning in its emergency plan. It’s one of the first to raise the alarm, with many European buyers pushing back against a change in the payment terms.

Russia provides about 40% of the European Union’s gas, and the move to change terms adds more uncertainty to an already volatile market. It also shows a growing willingness to use energy as a weapon over the war in Ukraine.

Concerns over access to Russian supplies have raised the stakes for a U.S.-led plan to wean Europe off Moscow in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. An agreement between the Biden administration and European Union may be announced as soon as Friday, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Thursday that his country won’t agree to an embargo of Russian gas and oil.

Any trans-Atlantic deal would likely include diverted flows of U.S. liquefied natural gas to Europe, rather than a hike in American production, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said. Such measures would help Europe replenish its gas stocks to comfortable levels ahead of next winter, unless Russian gas flows are disrupted by Putin’s demand for rubles, it said.

However, the substitution of some U.S. shipments for Russian pipeline flows is unlikely to be enough to prevent European gas rising to to demand destruction levels until global LNG supplies increase significantly from 2025, the bank said.

Front-month gas futures traded at 112.50 euros per megawatt hour by 5:04 p.m. in Amsterdam. The U.K. equivalent contract slipped 2.7%.

Taking Stock

The market is still taking stock of Putin’s plan. It’s still unclear how strictly Russia would enforce such a measure and if buyers would comply, said BloombergNEF gas analyst Stefan Ulrich.

Gazprom is unlikely to cut supplies to European buyers that refuse to switch to ruble payments, said Katja Yafimava, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. It’s not in the company’s interest “to give European buyers -– which are under political pressure from the European Commission to reduce dependence on Russian gas -- a pretext to try ending their contracts with Gazprom before expiry,” she said.

Some of the biggest European customers of Russian gas have pushed back. Separately, the U.S. is completing a plan to supply the EU with as much as 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas by the end of this year, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Russian natural gas shipments to Europe via key pipeline routes were expected to remain broadly stable on Thursday, with supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline expected to edge higher compared with a day before, grid data show. Gazprom PJSC said flows through Ukraine were going normally.

