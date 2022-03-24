Europe Gas Declines as Kremlin Works Out Putin Ruble Demand

Europe Gas Declines as Kremlin Works Out Putin Ruble Demand
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verity Ratcliffe
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fell as the Kremlin said it will clarify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for ruble payments for the fuel from “unfriendly” nations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Benchmark gas futures slipped 3.9% after earlier rising as much as 9.8%. Putin’s comments on Wednesday have sent the market searching for clarity, with some of the biggest customers saying they won’t switch.

Russia will clarify to foreign buyers its plan to receive only rubles payments for gas supplies, which should help them make their decisions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Moscow’s demand comes as the Ukraine war enters its second month, and tight global markets deepen Europe’s energy crunch. Putin’s insistence on ruble payments could trigger disputes and contract negotiations, threatening to disrupt the smooth flow of gas. It could also affect the country’s revenues until new deals are agreed.

A German utilities group said the country’s gas supply situation was about to deteriorate and urged the government to issue the first level of warning in its emergency plan. It’s one of the first to raise the alarm, with many European buyers pushing back against a change in the payment terms.

Russia provides about 40% of the European Union’s gas, and the move to change terms adds more uncertainty to an already volatile market. It also shows a growing willingness to use energy as a weapon over the war in Ukraine.

Concerns over access to Russian supplies have raised the stakes for a U.S.-led plan to wean Europe off Moscow in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. An agreement between the Biden administration and European Union may be announced as soon as Friday, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Thursday that his country won’t agree to an embargo of Russian gas and oil.

Any trans-Atlantic deal would likely include diverted flows of U.S. liquefied natural gas to Europe, rather than a hike in American production, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said. Such measures would help Europe replenish its gas stocks to comfortable levels ahead of next winter, unless Russian gas flows are disrupted by Putin’s demand for rubles, it said.

However, the substitution of some U.S. shipments for Russian pipeline flows is unlikely to be enough to prevent European gas rising to to demand destruction levels until global LNG supplies increase significantly from 2025, the bank said.

Front-month gas futures traded at 112.50 euros per megawatt hour by 5:04 p.m. in Amsterdam. The U.K. equivalent contract slipped 2.7%.

Taking Stock

The market is still taking stock of Putin’s plan. It’s still unclear how strictly Russia would enforce such a measure and if buyers would comply, said BloombergNEF gas analyst Stefan Ulrich.

Gazprom is unlikely to cut supplies to European buyers that refuse to switch to ruble payments, said Katja Yafimava, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. It’s not in the company’s interest “to give European buyers -– which are under political pressure from the European Commission to reduce dependence on Russian gas -- a pretext to try ending their contracts with Gazprom before expiry,” she said.

Some of the biggest European customers of Russian gas have pushed back. Separately, the U.S. is completing a plan to supply the EU with as much as 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas by the end of this year, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Russian natural gas shipments to Europe via key pipeline routes were expected to remain broadly stable on Thursday, with supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline expected to edge higher compared with a day before, grid data show. Gazprom PJSC said flows through Ukraine were going normally.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: Biden to Meet EU Allies a Month Into Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet allies in Brussels to discuss ways to pressure Vladimir Putin to withdraw forces from Ukraine, discussions that come a month after the Russian leader ordered troops to invade. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions

  • Gold Steady as U.S. Prepares for Russian Nuclear Incident in War

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held gains after a U.S. official said NATO was preparing for the possibility Russia deploys weapons of mass destruction as part of its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Soun

  • Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

    The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on Wednesday on his first foreign trip since the war in Ukraine began, and will meet NATO and European leaders in an emergency summit at the Western military alliance's headquarters. Prices for commodities such as oil and wheat have climbed as tensions in Ukraine have escalated, putting additional upward pressure on already high inflation due to supply chain bottlenecks.

  • Fed’s Evans Says ‘Open’ to Half-Point Interest-Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said he’s “comfortable” with raising interest rates by quarter percentage-point increments, while being “open” to a bigger 50 basis-point move if needed.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at

  • Plumber admits to funny craving after winning big prize in North Carolina lottery

    He knows exactly what he wants to buy first.

  • US futures rise ahead of key Ukraine summits, while surging oil and Fed's 'inflation, inflation, inflation' signal make for nervous trading

    Western leaders meet Thursday to discuss next steps with Russia, while Fed regional president Mary Daly says it's all about "inflation, inflation, inflation."

  • New drone footages shows destruction in Arabi

    New drone footages shows destruction in Arabi

  • New U.S. sanctions on Russia target 48 defense companies, 328 lawmakers, gold reserves

    President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday rolls out more sanctions against Russia in response to the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with the White House saying the U.S. now has sanctioned more than 600 Russian targets.

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • Granholm says Biden will make gas exports announcement 'soon,' but details scarce

    Details will be important, as experts have warned that the U.S. government doesn’t have the power to unilaterally command the private markets.

  • Dubai’s Biggest IPO in 15 Years Seeks to Raise $2.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s main power and water company is looking to raise as much as $2.2 billion in its initial public offering, in what would be the emirate’s biggest listing since DP World in 2007.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Too

  • A GM-backed electric vehicle startup is opening an office in Palo Alto

    CEO Travis Katz has been running the business from the Bay Area since 2020. But until now its main offices have been in Detroit and Atlanta.

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Russia’s Strategy to Salvage Its Stock Market

    For now, Russian financial authorities are improvising damage control with the limited opening of the stock market.

  • China Life Profit Misses Estimates as Economy Drags on Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- China Life Insurance Co., the nation’s largest life insurer, posted annual profit that missed estimates as an economic slowdown and its agent reshuffle weighed on sales. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Spe

  • Chinese Builder CIFI Plunges on Earnings: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- CIFI Holdings Group Co. shares plunged 8.8% as 2021 profit dropped and the builder’s gross margin missed analysts’ estimates. Other developers including China Evergrande Group have already warned they will probably miss deadlines this month for reporting audited results. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Str

  • Lawsuit alleges Art Van family cheated new company

    A lawsuit alleges that the family that founded Art Van Furniture cheated the company that bought the business out of millions of dollars.

  • Shifts in food purchase patterns could be permanent

    Shifts in food purchase patterns could be permanent

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • Ethereum is one step closer to solving a major criticism, and beating Bitcoin

    The change would reduce Ether’s energy consumption by 99%.