European Energy Prices Jump on Mounting Tension Over Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and electricity prices jumped more than 10% after the U.S. said Russia could soon invade Ukraine or try to spark conflict inside its borders.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said intelligence indicates Russia may attack its neighbor before the Beijing Olympics end in a week. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade, while Ukraine’s foreign minister downplayed tensions over the weekend, saying there’s been no “pivotal change.”

An escalation risks worsening Europe’s energy crunch, potentially hitting supplies of gas and oil -- and raising the specter of blackouts. Russia is Europe’s top source of natural gas, with about a third of its exports flowing through Ukrainian pipelines. And Europe’s storage facilities are already running low, with prices four times higher than normal for this time of year.

“The immediate focus is on the potential for a disruption in Russian energy supplies to Europe, which would be very difficult to deal with, and could create a true energy shortage even beyond the challenge that we’re already seeing,” said Jason Bordoff, director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. “But before that, Europe was already in an energy crisis.”

Benchmark European gas prices jumped as much as 14% to 88 euros a megawatt-hour, the highest for a most-active contract since Jan. 31. German electricity for March surged 11% to 177 euros a megawatt-hour.

Brent crude rose as much as 1.8% to $96.16 a barrel on Monday, after jumping 4.7% on Friday after the U.S. issued its warning. Coal futures in Europe gained 1.4% to $115.50 a metric ton.

Biden Call

U.S. President Joe Biden had an hour-long call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday, which appeared to make little headway. Biden then spoke to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, vowing swift and decisive action if Russia were to invade. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba downplayed concerns, saying the situation remained under control.

Europe is already grappling with an energy crisis as Russia has been curbing gas flows since the summer, forcing utilities to rely on burning dirty coal to keep the lights on. The continent is also facing a slew of nuclear outages in France, its biggest atomic producer, with Electricite de France SA warning that output this year could fall to the lowest since 1990.

Inflation Boost

Higher energy prices have boosted inflation across Europe, sparking a cost-of-living crisis that’s prompted several governments to step in to help cushion the blow of rising energy bills for consumers. In the U.K., the cost of goods and services is already at is highest in three decades and will top 7% when a cap on gas and electricity bills is lifted in April.

“We’re facing a cost of living crisis and energy is a big aspect of it,” said John Sinha, an activist for Campaign Against Climate Change, who was protesting against high energy bills in London over the weekend. “People are having to choose between eating and heating and fuel poverty is a major issue.”

Recent arrivals of liquefied natural gas cargoes from the U.S. have helped to ease tightness, as has the mild weather in Europe. But diplomatic efforts to seek additional flows in case conflict disrupts supplies have so far yielded little.

