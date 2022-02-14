European Energy Prices Jump on Mounting Tension Over Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isis Almeida and Rachel Morison
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and electricity prices jumped more than 10% after the U.S. said Russia could soon invade Ukraine or try to spark conflict inside its borders.

Most Read from Bloomberg

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said intelligence indicates Russia may attack its neighbor before the Beijing Olympics end in a week. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade, while Ukraine’s foreign minister downplayed tensions over the weekend, saying there’s been no “pivotal change.”

An escalation risks worsening Europe’s energy crunch, potentially hitting supplies of gas and oil -- and raising the specter of blackouts. Russia is Europe’s top source of natural gas, with about a third of its exports flowing through Ukrainian pipelines. And Europe’s storage facilities are already running low, with prices four times higher than normal for this time of year.

“The immediate focus is on the potential for a disruption in Russian energy supplies to Europe, which would be very difficult to deal with, and could create a true energy shortage even beyond the challenge that we’re already seeing,” said Jason Bordoff, director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. “But before that, Europe was already in an energy crisis.”

Benchmark European gas prices jumped as much as 14% to 88 euros a megawatt-hour, the highest for a most-active contract since Jan. 31. German electricity for March surged 11% to 177 euros a megawatt-hour.

Brent crude rose as much as 1.8% to $96.16 a barrel on Monday, after jumping 4.7% on Friday after the U.S. issued its warning. Coal futures in Europe gained 1.4% to $115.50 a metric ton.

Biden Call

U.S. President Joe Biden had an hour-long call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday, which appeared to make little headway. Biden then spoke to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, vowing swift and decisive action if Russia were to invade. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba downplayed concerns, saying the situation remained under control.

Europe is already grappling with an energy crisis as Russia has been curbing gas flows since the summer, forcing utilities to rely on burning dirty coal to keep the lights on. The continent is also facing a slew of nuclear outages in France, its biggest atomic producer, with Electricite de France SA warning that output this year could fall to the lowest since 1990.

Inflation Boost

Higher energy prices have boosted inflation across Europe, sparking a cost-of-living crisis that’s prompted several governments to step in to help cushion the blow of rising energy bills for consumers. In the U.K., the cost of goods and services is already at is highest in three decades and will top 7% when a cap on gas and electricity bills is lifted in April.

“We’re facing a cost of living crisis and energy is a big aspect of it,” said John Sinha, an activist for Campaign Against Climate Change, who was protesting against high energy bills in London over the weekend. “People are having to choose between eating and heating and fuel poverty is a major issue.”

Recent arrivals of liquefied natural gas cargoes from the U.S. have helped to ease tightness, as has the mild weather in Europe. But diplomatic efforts to seek additional flows in case conflict disrupts supplies have so far yielded little.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Surges Again on Ukraine Invasion Concern as Tense Week Opens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a powerful rally as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine intensified at a time of soaring global demand, with physical indicators pointing to growing near-term scarcity.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed C

  • U.S.-Russia Standoff Over Ukraine Heads Into Tensest Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine are entering a potentially decisive week, with the U.S. warning an invasion may be imminent and President Vladimir Putin accusing America of failing to meet his demands.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU

  • Gold off 3-month peak as U.S. dollar, yields edge higher

    Gold prices eased on Monday from a three-month high touched in the previous session, pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, although losses were limited as rising tensions surrounding Ukraine supported safe-haven demand for bullion. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,854.00 per ounce, as of 0729 GMT. In the previous session, prices jumped the most since mid-October and hit their highest level since Nov. 19 at $1,865.15.

  • Toshiba to Hold Extraordinary Meeting in March on New Split Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. will hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting next month to gain feedback from investors on its revised separation plan, setting the stage for a showdown with activist stock holders that may oppose the Japanese conglomerate’s restructuring proposal.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Bid

  • CAS rules Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete at Winter Olympics

    The 15-year-old figure skater faced the prospect of becoming the youngest athlete to be banned for doping during the Olympic Games.

  • Japan brewer Kirin to exit Myanmar, seek sale of two units

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings said on Monday it would withdraw from its business in Myanmar and terminate its joint venture with a military-linked partner. Kirin has been in a dispute with local partner Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHPCL) on how to wind-down their brewery venture following a military coup against the democratically elected government last year. Even so, company executives previously said they wanted to remain in the Myanmar market.

  • Commerzbank shares fall after finance minister says govt to shed stake in future

    Shares in Commerzbank fell 5% in Lang & Schwarz pre-market trade on Monday after Germany's Finance Minister said the government would not keep its stake in the lender in the long run. "In the long run, the state will not be a shareholder in Commerzbank," Christian Lindner was quoted as saying by Handelsblatt newspaper. Lindner said he would take into consideration taxpayers' financial interest and the importance of Commerzbank for Germany's medium-sized economy when this decision is made in the future.

  • German leader will travel to Russia, Ukraine this week as tensions grow

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Ukraine and Russia this week in an effort to help defuse escalating tensions as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent and Germany has called on its citizens to leave Ukraine as quickly as possible.

  • US F-22 fighter jets arrive at UAE base in wake of Houthi attacks

    United States F-22 fighter jets arrived at an air base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday after Abu Dhabi has been targeted by a series of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.The jets, intended to be a show of U.S. support, were ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in coordination with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from the United States Air Forces Central Command."The unparalleled...

  • Saudi sees Cyprus as bridge between Europe, Middle East

    Saudi Arabia views Cyprus as a “bridge” between the Middle East and the European Union, helping the 27-nation bloc “understand what’s going on” in the region, the Saudi foreign minister said Sunday. Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides, said that Cyprus helps “really focus the attention” on all the opportunities and challenges in the Middle East. Cyprus has ramped up its outreach to Gulf states in recent years to act as a broker as the closest EU-member country to the region.

  • Canada sets Olympic record while advancing to women's gold medal game

    Canada has one game left for the ultimate prize, but it has already set a record in Beijing.

  • Ukraine invasion worries spark rush for Australian gold stocks

    Investors are rushing to gold-mining stocks amid concerns that Russia could invade Ukraine, providing a windfall for a sector that had been softening on expectations of rising rates, which typically spell weakness for gold.

  • Oil prices climb more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices hit their highest in more than seven years on Monday on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market. Brent crude futures was at $95.65 a barrel by 0742 GMT, up $1.21, or 1.3%, after earlier hitting a peak of $96.16, the highest since October 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.28, or 1.4%, to $94.38 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014.

  • 5 things to know about why Russia might invade Ukraine – and why the US is involved

    U.S. officials ordered most of the U.S. embassy personnel in Kyiv to evacuate on Feb. 12, as they warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come any day. President Joe Biden cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin of “swift and severe” costs of any such invasion. Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine over the past several months. The U.S. has responded by sending several thousand troops to two of Ukraine’s neighboring countries: Poland and Romania.

  • Genus plc's (LON:GNS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 18% Below Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Genus plc ( LON:GNS...

  • Why Russian Invasion Peril Is Driving Oil Prices Near $100

    Spare supplies of oil and gas are limited globally as demand rebounds faster than production, making a Russian move on Ukraine a serious geopolitical risk event.

  • New US Indo-Pacific strategy includes a stronger presence in Southeast Asia

    US President Joe Biden's administration released its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy on Friday, one that leans heavily on alliances, military deterrence and a stronger presence in Southeast Asia to counter China's growing regional and global footprint. American officials have stressed that China is not the sole focus of their regional initiatives. But many of the strategy's provisions - including a larger role for European allies in the Taiwan Strait and beyond, as well as stronger regional t

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Addresses ‘Gazpacho Police’ Gaffe, Makes The Mockery Worse

    The extremist Georgia Republican evoked Donald Trump's "covfefe" tweet as a defense and faced a new round of ridicule.

  • Japan's Kirin to withdraw from its Myanmar brewery venture

    Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings said Monday it has decided to withdraw from its joint venture in Myanmar. Kirin, owner of the San Miguel, Fat Tire and Lion brands, said its board made the decision to “urgently terminate” the partnership with Myanma Economic Holdings Plc, a military-affiliated company, after finding it would be difficult to quickly end the venture in the way Kirin wanted to.

  • Hillary Clinton Debuts New Hat To Mock Donald Trump's Document Shredding

    When sweet payback goes right to your head.