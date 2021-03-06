European Gasoline Diverted to Texas to Ease Supply Crunch

1 / 2

European Gasoline Diverted to Texas to Ease Supply Crunch

Jeffrey Bair
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Five gasoline tankers that were enroute to the U.S. East Coast diverted to the Port of Houston to help ease a supply crunch after last month’s freeze crippled the region’s refineries.

Major refineries along Gulf Coast, the nation’s refining hub, shut gasoline units during the February deep freeze and power failures. Operators have gradually begun resuming production since the weather warmed, but some plants could take weeks to get back to normal.

Gasoline imports happen infrequently for the Gulf Coast, which typically produces more than enough fuel for the region and generates significant revenue exporting barrels to foreign customers. Texas retailers were also forced to truck in gasoline from other states last week for the first time since Hurricane Harvey.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by a record 13 million barrels last week, with most of that in Gulf Coast region, according to government data. The five ships are carrying nearly 1.5 million barrels in total.

Texas remains “very low” on gasoline, said Paul Hardin, president of the Texas Food & Fuel Association trade group. “If we don’t have a public panic buy, we’ll make it through the next three or four days.”

Friday afternoon 12.2% of Texas gasoline stations -- roughly one in every eight -- were unavailable because of lack of fuel, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in an email. The figure was at 14% Monday.

The New York area, which is supplied with fuel by pipeline from Houston to augment its local refineries, is not yet facing Texas’ pinch. The region’s inventories increased last week. But the country’s largest fuel artery, the Colonial Pipeline, said earlier this week major lines toward New York were experiencing reduced throughput. Fewer barrels of gasoline will be available in the Northeast.

“Gasoline is definitely migrating south. There’s room in the tanks so I would expect to see greater flows” toward Houston in coming weeks, Vortexa analyst William Holeman said.

Details on the diverted ships from Kpler, Vortexa and shipping data compiled by Bloomberg:

Mitera, Meredian Express, Marlin Maverick, Elka Efesis and Uzava either have delivered their fuel to Houston already or are signaling to arrive there in the next few weeks.All were originally bound for New York or Savannah, Georgia.Most of the cargoes originated in Italy and Belgium.Meredian Express has gasoline blendstock, rest have gasoline.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank Strategy Chief Plans Exit After Just Three Years

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Chief Strategy Officer Katsunori Sago is planning to quit after less than three years at the company, as other executives gain prominence at the Japanese investment conglomerate.The Goldman Sachs veteran who joined SoftBank in June 2018 will resign on March 31, SoftBank said in a statement late on Friday. The Tokyo-based company was confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News.The 53-year-old is a key member of founder Masayoshi Son’s inner circle and something of a celebrity in Japan’s world of finance. Prior to joining SoftBank, Sago spent more than two decades at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., rising to become vice chairman of its operations in the country. During a three-year stint at state-owned Japan Post Bank Co., he spearheaded a portfolio shift away from sovereign bonds.But little is known about his work at SoftBank. The company has never clearly defined his role as CSO, a position that did not exist prior to his joining. Over the past few years, he has assembled a small team of former Goldman bankers and set up an investment department in April.“Sago-san dedicated himself to a variety of projects by bringing a whole new perspective as SBG transforms into a strategic investment holding company,” Son said in the statement. “He played a crucial part in expanding SBG’s potential as an investment company.”Rumors about his departure began to circulate late last year as Sago seemed increasingly adrift while other Son lieutenants, including Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure and Vision Fund head Rajeev Misra, began to take more prominent roles in public markets and startup investment.In November, SoftBank said Sago and three other directors will leave the board in an effort to increase the proportion of outside directors and improve corporate governance. The executive earned 1.11 billion yen ($10.2 million) in the year ended March 2020, a 13% increase from the previous year.Sago’s the latest in a string of executive departures at the group. In January, Bloomberg News learned that Vision Fund managing partner Colin Fan, a former Deutsche Bank AG banker who’d focused on technology bets, was leaving along with Jeff Housenbold, the managing partner involved in its bets on startups including DoorDash Inc. and dog-walking startup Wag. Fan had overseen the fund’s investment in troubled lender Greensill Capital.Read More: SoftBank Executive Colin Fan Steps Back From Vision FundThe Vision Fund decided to cut headcount by as much as 15% last year in a round of job cuts after the business reported an $18 billion loss because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The cuts disproportionately focused on employees who supported portfolio companies, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Claure’s SoftBank Group International arm reduced its staff by 26 out of 230, a person familiar with the matter said.(Updates with background on previous executive departures in final two paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Malaysia's AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service

    Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd plans to launch an air taxi service and the country's first drone delivery service as the budget carrier seeks to diversify amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company's CEO said on Saturday. The service should start operating in about 18 months, Fernandes was quoted as saying. He also announced that the airline's logistics unit Teleport, which is currently testing an urban drone delivery service with state-backed firm Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC), would conduct its first commercial delivery by the end of this year.

  • The Selloff in Twilio Could Extend Deeper Into March

    In this daily bar chart of TWLO, below, we can see that prices declined into the end of January but found buying around the rising 50-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been stalled since December and has turned weaker into March. The line has diverged from the price action for the past three months but now the two are in sync.

  • Democrats try to pass smaller, longer-lasting jobless benefits, make 2020 benefits tax-free

    Senate Democrats are trying to lower the weekly unemployment boost to $300 per week, while extending the enhanced benefits by a month in the next COVID relief package.

  • SPAC Market ‘Mania’ Could Spell Trouble

    Valuations are inflating, and terms offered to investors continue to deteriorate, says Marketfield Asset Management. Plus, investment-newsletter commentary on the February jobs report, Europe’s debt woes, and travel stocks

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Berlin Film Festival awards gender-neutral acting prize to Maren Eggert

    Maren Eggert accepted the award for best actor, in the German event's newly mixed gender category.

  • Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

    Republicans have one goal for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: erode public support for the rescue plan by portraying it as too big, too bloated and too much wasteful public spending for a pandemic that’s almost over. Senate Republicans prepared Saturday to vote lockstep against the relief bill, taking the calculated political risk that Americans will sour on the big-dollar spending for vaccination distribution, unemployment benefits, money for the states and other outlays as unnecessary, once they learn all the details. Reviving a page from their 2009 takedown of President Barack Obama’s costly recovery from the financial crisis, they expect their opposition will pay political rewards, much like the earlier effort contributed to the House Republicans' rise to power.

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Boris Johnson fails to replace adviser on ministerial standards amid growing cronyism allegations

    Boris Johnson has yet to appoint a successor to his adviser on ministerial standards, more than three months after the resignation of Sir Alex Allan.

  • Government, rebels formally sign peace agreement in Nepal

    Nepal’s government and a communist rebel group formally signed a peace agreement on Friday aimed at ending violent attacks, extortion and bombings by the rebels. Rebel leader Netra Bikram Chand, better known by his guerrilla name Biplav, emerged out of hiding on Friday after the government lifted a ban on his Nepal Communist Party group so it could take part in the public signing of the peace agreement.

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • Cuomo skipped sexual harassment training - that he himself mandated - by having a staffer complete it for him, accuser says

    When asked by a reporter Wednesday if he had taken the sexual harassment training, Cuomo said, "Short answer is yes."

  • Cellphone records tie Proud Boys member to someone in Trump White House, NYT reports

    An anonymous source who is familiar with an FBI cellphone data report says there was communication between the two.

  • Nicolas Cage just got married for the fifth time

    Nicolas Cage, 57, tied the knot with Riko Shibata, 26, in Las Vegas on February 16.

  • Miley Cyrus said playing her alter ego Hannah Montana on her hit Disney show led to an 'identity crisis'

    Miley Cyrus appeared on the "Rock This with Allison Hagendorf" podcast on Friday and spoke about her hit TV show where she starred as Hannah Montana.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • The Wall Street Journal ridicules Trump in public feud after the paper questioned his usefulness to the Republican Party

    Wall Street Journal's editorial board suggests Trump needs therapy to get over his election failure, following a broadside from the former president.