European human rights court demands Russia release Navalny

  • In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, enters a cage to attend a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Navalny is accused of defaming a World War II veteran who was featured in a video last year advertising constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin's rule. (Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP)
  • In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures during a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Navalny is accused of defaming a World War II veteran who was featured in a video last year advertising constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin's rule. (Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP)
  • In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes notes as he stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Navalny is accused of defaming a World War II veteran who was featured in a video last year advertising constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin's rule. (Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP)
  • Russian Federal Bailiffs service officers stand during a briefing at the Babushkinsky district court prior to the start of a trial against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Navalny is accused of defaming a World War II veteran who was featured in a video last year advertising constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin's rule. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
  • A Police officer patrols an area around a court during the trial against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Navalny is accused of defaming a World War II veteran who was featured in a video last year advertising constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin's rule. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
  • Russian Federal Bailiffs service officers walk at the Babushkinsky district court prior to the start of the trial against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Moscow court continues the trial against Navalny on the charges of defamation. Navalny was accused of slandering a World War II veteran featured in the video promoting the constitutional reform allowing to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule. The politician slammed people in the video as "traitors" and stands trial on defamation charges. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
1 / 6

Russia Navalny

In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, enters a cage to attend a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Navalny is accused of defaming a World War II veteran who was featured in a video last year advertising constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin's rule. (Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Europe's top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a ruling that will be unlikely to soften the Kremlin's determination to isolate its most prominent foe.

The ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that was posted on Navalny's website on Wednesday demands that Russia set him free immediately and warns that failing to do so would mark a breach of the European human rights convention.

Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption investigator and President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was arrested last month upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

Earlier this month, a Moscow court sentenced Navalny to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and the European court has ruled to be unlawful.

In its Tuesday's ruling, the ECHR pointed to Rule 39 of its regulations and obliged the Russian government to release Navalny, citing “the nature and extent of risk to the applicant's life.”

“This measure shall apply with immediate effect,” the Strasbourg-based court said in a statement.

The court noted that Navalny has contested Russian authorities' argument that they had taken sufficient measures to safeguard his life and well-being in custody following the nerve agent attack.

The Russian Justice Ministry warned in a statement carried by the Tass news agency that the ECHR's demand referencing the rule would represent a “crude interference into the judicial system” of Russia and “cross the red line.”

It emphasized that “the ECHR can't substitute a national court or cancel its verdict.”

In the past, Moscow has abided by the ECHR's rulings awarding compensations to Russian citizens who have contested verdicts in Russian courts, but it never faced a demand by the European court to set a convict free.

In a reflection of its simmering irritation with the European court's verdicts, Russia last year adopted a constitutional amendment declaring the priority of national legislation over international law. Russian authorities might now use that provision to reject the ECHR's ruling.

Mikhail Yemelyanov, a deputy head of the legal affairs committee in the Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament, pointed at the constitutional change, noting that it gives Russia the right to ignore the ECHR's ruling, according to the Interfax news agency.

Navalny’s arrest and imprisonment fueled a wave of protests across Russia. Authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 people, many of whom were fined or given jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days.

Russia has rejected Western criticism of Navalny’s arrest and the crackdown on demonstrations as meddling in its internal affairs.

A court hearing on Navalny’s appeal of his sentence is scheduled for Saturday.

He also has faced court proceedings in a separate case on charges of defaming a World War II veteran. Navalny, who called the 94-year-old veteran and other people featured in a pro-Kremlin video “corrupt stooges,” “people without conscience” and “traitors,” has rejected the slander charges and described them as part of official efforts to disparage him.

With his usual sardonic humor, Navalny compared his conditions at the maximum-security Matrosskaya Tishina prison in Moscow to the isolation of a space traveler.

“People in uniforms who come to me say only a few formulaic sentences, a light indicating a working video camera is seen on their chests — they look just like androids," he said in remarks posted on Instagram. “And just like in a movie about space travel, the ship's command center communicates with me. A voice from the intercom would say: ‘3-0-2, get ready for sanitary treatment.’ And I would answer: ‘OK, just give me 10 minutes to finish my tea.’”

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Chris Hayes Slams Fox News’ Latest ‘Painful Culture War Idiocy’

    "It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

    As Texas on Tuesday entered its third night with sub-freezing temperatures and 3.3 million customers without electricity, the operator of the state's unique power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged Texans who still have electricity to turn off lights, unplug appliances, and turn down the thermostat. People without power took shelter elsewhere, if they could, or resorted to sometimes deadly means of generating heat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state legislators called for investigations — and Abbott and other prominent GOP politicians wrongly blamed frozen wind turbines and other renewable energy sources for the failures of the Texas energy grid. Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021 "Some turbines did in fact freeze — though Greenland and other northern outposts are able to keep theirs going through the winter," The Washington Post reports. "But wind accounts for just 10 percent of the power in Texas generated during the winter," and the losses tied to thermal plants mostly "relying on natural gas dwarfed the dent caused by frozen wind turbines by a factor of five or six." According to ERCOT, wind power generation is actually exceeding projections. One nuclear reactor and several coal-fired plants went offline, but "Texas is a gas state," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. And "gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now." Instruments and other components at gas-fired power plants iced over, and "by some estimates, nearly half of the state's natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures," as electric pumps lost power and uninsulated pipelines and gas wells froze, the Tribune reports. After a 2011 winter storm knocked out power to about 3 million Texans, a federal report warned Texas the same grid debacle would happen again if it didn't adequately weatherize its power infrastructure and increase fuel reserves — and reminded Texas that "many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded," The Associated Press reports. "Upgrades were made following the 2011 winter storm," The Texas Tribune notes, but "many Texas power generators have still not made all the investments necessary to prevent the sort of disruptions happening to the equipment." More stories from theweek.comRepublicans evidently hope to win back suburban voters by attacking school closuresMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault Trump7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "physically abused" by a correctional officer during a routine search in prison, her lawyer claimed on Tuesday. Maxwell, the former partner of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was then threatened with retaliation after saying she would report the incident, the attorney added. Bobbi Sternheim made the allegation in a letter to New York judge Alison Nathan complaining about Maxwell’s conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," Ms Sternheim wrote. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer added in the letter. Maxwell’s lawyers have repeatedly complained about their client’s jail conditions in the hope of getting her released on bail. Ms Nathan most recently denied bail in December, deeming Maxwell a flight risk. Her attorneys say she is subjected to excessive surveillance, including a flashlight pointed at her cell every 15 minutes from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am. Maxwell is accused of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is due to go on trial this summer although it may be delayed due to the pandemic. Prosecutors also accuse the British socialite of lying in testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell, 59, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 to 1997.

  • CNN doesn’t give any tough questions to Biden, says Robby Soave: ‘It’s like Trump is still president'

    Senior editor of the Reason foundation Bobby Soave says the mainstream media needs to get ‘adversarial’ with Biden like they did with Trump.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • Putin says Russia needs to safeguard parliamentary elections from foreign meddling

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia needed to ensure that its parliamentary vote scheduled for September is free of foreign meddling following mass protests calling for the release of one of his fiercest critics. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last month to urge Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ahead of the September election. The 44-year-old opposition politician was detained and later jailed for alleged parole violations upon his return to Russia.

  • North Carolina braces for ice storm as crews prepare for more power outages

    Some areas that were without power after last weekend’s winter weather could be hit again.

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic tensions with United Arab Emirates over 'kidnapped' Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • Pennsylvania GOP Official Says Senator Wasn't At Trump Trial To 'Do The Right Thing'

    The official blasted Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to convict Trump, saying he wasn't sent there to "vote his conscience."

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Is A COVID-19 Long-Hauler With 'Healing' Still To Do

    The Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder has been beset by what she called "long-tail" symptoms.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

    A store owner intervened in a robbery attempt outside their store by opening fire on the suspect in Oakland’s Chinatown. The store owner saw the suspect knocking down and attempting to steal a camera from a woman in her 30s at 9th and Franklin streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KTVU. The store owner intervened and after a struggle, fired four gunshots at the suspect.