European Investment Bank earmarks 30 million euros for Ukraine infrastructure

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is allocating an additional €30.7 million to Ukraine for infrastructure development projects covering municipal reconstruction and urban public transport, the lender announced Oct. 12.

Funding will cover Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Lutsk, and Lviv, and is aimed at modernization initiatives to ensure critical municipal needs are met.

The EIB package includes €22 million for modern buses and trams and €8.7 million for other initiatives including landfill reclamation, energy-efficient measures in schools, and better water and drainage systems.

"This new funding underlines our commitment to support not only the immediate relief, but also the long-term reconstruction of the country. Regardless of whether it is a new tram connection or improving local services, everything we do is aimed at promoting economic recovery and normalizing the everyday life of the war-torn Ukrainian people,” the bank’s chief said.

In 2022 the EIB allocated €1.7 billion to Ukraine for energy infrastructure repair efforts and has provided over €4 billion for emergency humanitarian assistance.

"These funds, backed by an EU guarantee, are another contribution to financing the urgent needs of Ukraine, which seeks to restore basic services damaged by Russian aggression. This is part of the steady support of Ukraine from the European Union, which remains unchanged, an EU Commission official said.

The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender.

