European Investment Bank plans to allocate €220 million to reconstruct Ukraine's infrastructure

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering the possibility of providing about €220 million for the reconstruction of infrastructure in Ukraine.

Source: State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The Agency stated that funds in the amount of about €220 million will be spent on the rebuilding of roads and bridges.

During the meeting with EIB representatives, Head of Agency Mustafa Nayyem and Vadym Nozdria, Head of the Project Management Group, discussed the progress of joint project implementation. In particular, the project for the development of the trans-European transport network, which concerns the construction and repair of roads in six Ukrainian oblasts.

Quote: "In accordance with the agreement signed in June 2023, the EIB has provided more than €50 million in EU grant funds available under the European Union Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP) for the purchase of modular bridges. These are temporary structures, an ‘emergency aid’ of some sort, for the regions most affected by Russian aggression. They will improve logistics between settlements and regions," the report said.

In addition to the EIB, which is one of Ukraine's key international partners in recovering critical infrastructure, the Agency also cooperates with the World Bank, USAID, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

It is noted that these are the largest international partners with whom the Agency is working on four priority areas: contact-line infrastructure, war-damaged housing, checkpoints on the borders and roads leading to them, as well as critical infrastructure – water and energy facilities and bridges.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





