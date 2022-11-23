European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

EU Parliament ceremony in memory of late European Parliament President Sassoli, in Strasbourg
7
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Parliament on Wednesday designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law.

European lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

The move is largely symbolic, as the European Union does not have a legal framework in place to back it up. At the same time, the bloc has already imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the United States and other countries to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, accusing its forces of targeting civilians, which Moscow denies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has so far refused to list Russia despite resolutions in both chambers of Congress urging him to do so.

The U.S. State Department currently names four countries - Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria - as state sponsors of terrorism, meaning they are subject to a defence export ban and financial restrictions.

In the EU, the parliaments of four countries have so far designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer, editing by Marine Strauss and Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. Should Continue Supporting Ukraine—Americans Want To

    The Ukraine war will turn on the West’s willingness to continue supporting Ukraine and on the fortitude of Ukrainians themselves

  • Philippine Navy Says China Forcibly Seized Suspected Rocket Debris

    According to Philippines military officials, China’s coast guard forcibly blocked a Philippine naval boat on Sunday as it was towing suspected rocket debris from the South China Sea to the Philippine-occupied Thitu island, the Associated Press reported.

  • Rocket attack strikes Ukraine maternity hospital, killing 2-day old baby

    The region's governor said the rockets were Russian. The strike adds to the gruesome toll suffered by hospitals and other medical facilities — and their patients and staff — in the Russian invasion that will enter its tenth month this week.

  • Britain provides Ukraine with advanced model of laser-guided Brimstone missile

    The UK’s Royal Air Force has sent an advanced model of the laser-guided Brimstone missile, with double the range of the previous design, to help Ukraine push back Russian forces, UK newspaper The Telegraph reported on Nov. 21.

  • Erdogan says Turkey will launch Syria land operation when convenient

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey's air operations against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria were only the beginning and it will launch a land operation there when convenient. He said Turkey was more determined than ever to secure its southern border with a "security corridor", while ensuring the territorial integrity of both Syria and Iraq, where it has also been conducting operations against Kurdish militants. "We are continuing the air operation and will come down hard on the terrorists from land at the most convenient time for us," Erdogan said in a speech to his AK Party's lawmakers in parliament.

  • Russian forces continue to attack Donbas and attempt to infiltrate Kharkiv Oblast, reports General Staff

    Ukrainian forces repelled a number of Russian attacks in and around the town of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as near the settlements of Spirne, Berestove, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomayske, Nevelske and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported in its morning update on Nov. 23.

  • Oil Turns Lower With EU Discussing Russia Price Cap at $65-$70

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the EU discussed imposing a price cap on Russian oil between $65 and $70 a barrel. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentWest Texas Intermediate dropped below $80 a barr

  • Gold settles lower as dollar jumps on news of China tightening COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing

    Gold prices on Monday extended last week's losses as news of China's worsening COVID-19 outbreaks support the dollar

  • Ukrainian energy minister accuses Russia of 'gas blackmail'

    Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko accused Moscow on Wednesday of using "gas blackmail" for geopolitical purposes after Russia's Gazprom said it could start reducing gas supplies to Moldova via Ukraine from Nov. 28. State-run Gazprom threatened its action after accusing Ukraine of withholding gas that was meant for Moldova.

  • Coronavirus tally: Fauci says U.S. unlikely to see same COVID case surge this winter but urges Americans to get updated booster

    The U.S. is unlikely to suffer the same surge of COVID infections this winter as it did last year, when the omicron variant first emerged and swept across the country, senior health officials said Tuesday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, addressed reporters for the last time ahead of his retirement, saying that the combination of infections and vaccinations means there's "enough community protection that we're not going to see a repeat of last year at this time."

  • Russia loses another 410 soldiers, most of them on three fronts

    The Russian Federation has lost another 410 servicemen, 2 tanks, 5 armoured combat vehicles, and 5 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine. Source: data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of 23 November Details: The invaders have suffered their heaviest losses on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Lyman fronts.

  • Arabs shun Israeli media at Qatar World Cup, cooling hopes of a thaw

    DOHA (Reuters) -Arab soccer fans at the first World Cup in the Middle East are shunning Israeli journalists in Qatar trying to interview them, illustrating challenges facing wider "warm peace" ambitions two years after some Gulf states forged formal ties with Israel. Israeli officials have voiced hope that the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords reached with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020, and later Sudan and Morocco, would spur further normalisation, including with Arab heavyweight Saudi Arabia. Qatar does not officially recognise Israel, setting Palestinian statehood as a condition for that.

  • Zelensky tells Ukrainians to be ‘very frugal’ with electricity amid Russian barrage on energy facilities

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned residents of the country on Monday to be “very frugal” with their electricity use as Russia continues perpetrating attacks on energy sources. “Of course, energy workers, utility workers, rescuers and everyone involved are working at their maximum,” said Zelensky in his daily address. “But the systemic damage to our energy…

  • Russia will lose soft power after being recognized as sponsor of terrorism, Ukrainian officials says

    After being recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism, Russia will lose its influence on the elites of other countries, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Nov. 22. The European Parliament has recently agreed the text for a draft resolution that brands Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

  • Who Is Alameda's Former co-CEO Sam Trabucco?

    The former co-CEO of Alameda Research took steps to distance himself from the firm by saying in August he had not acted as chief executive for months prior to announcing his departure

  • Georgia Senate runoff: Trump, Biden, Harris no-shows in Peach State for Walker-Warnock race

    President Biden, Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump all remain on the sidelines in Georgia's upcoming U.S. Senate runoff election.

  • US warns its ‘darker-skinned’ citizens of Dominican Republic’s migrant crackdown

    Haitian migrants are being deported from Caribbean country and authorities seem to be targeting people based on their appearance

  • Kosovo delays fining Serb drivers for 2 days after U.S. request

    PRISTINA (Reuters) -Kosovo has postponed for another 48 hours its plan to fine drivers who continue using Serbian-issued car license plates, after a U.S. request for a delay due to the West's fears that fines may trigger ethnic violence. The dispute over licence plates has stoked tensions for almost two years between Serbia and its former breakaway province, which declared independence in 2008 and is home to a Serb minority in the north that is backed by Belgrade. "I have talked until very late last night with the U.S. ambassador to find a possibility (for a deal) without undermining the constitutionality but at the same time not to allow the threat to peace and stability," Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Tuesday.

  • China Signals Likely Reserve Requirement Ratio Cut to Aid Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China signaled more monetary policy stimulus is on the table, including a cut to the reserve requirement ratio, as authorities look to boost lending and ramp up support for the economy. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Mu

  • France, Germany and Italy announce plans and funding details for European space launcher programme

    The French, Germany and Italian governments announced plans and funding details on Tuesday to move forward with Europe's space launcher exploitation programme, as Europe aims to catch up with the United States and China in this area. France, Germany and Italy said public funding for this would be allocated in contracts to be awarded by the European Space Agency (ESA) to the launch service provider, the launcher system primes and each main industrial body.