European leaders and ambassadors commemorate Holodomor victims on 90th anniversary

A range of European leaders and ambassadors have paid tribute to the millions of victims of the 1932-1933 Holodomor. [The Holodomor was a man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine that lasted from 1932 to 1933 and claimed the lives of millions of Ukrainians – ed.].

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "Today we remember the millions of children, women & men starved to death during the Holodomor genocide. 90 years later, Russia is again weaponising food as it pursues with its aggression of Ukraine. We must do everything to stop the atrocities. We continue to stand with Ukraine," said Roberta Metsola, European Parliament President.

"In memory of the millions of innocent Ukrainians who died during the Holodomor 90 years ago, today and every day we stand with Ukraine," stressed US Ambassador Bridget Brink.

"Russia's war with its gravest imaginable crimes isn't the first attempt to erase Ukrainian nation from the face of Earth. Today in Kyiv I honoured Holodomor's victims, millions of Ukrainians who perished because of deliberate mass famine - a genocide perpetrated by the soviets," stated Ingrida Šimonytė, Lithuanian Prime Minister.

"We mark the 90th Anniversary of Holodomor and honour the memory of millions of Ukrainians killed by the Soviets. Russia again is committing full scale genocide in Ukraine. We must defeat Stalin’s successors in order to avoid such tragedies in the future," noted Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs.

"The word ‘Holodomor’ means ‘death by hunger’. Today, we commemorate the victims of this genocide perpetrated by the Soviet regime. Russia is now again trying to annihilate Ukraine. Last night's ruthless attack was another case in point. But Russia will, again, fail," emphasised Katarina Mathernova, EU Ambassador to Ukraine.

"I laid a wreath at the Holodomor memorial on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv to honour the memory of the millions of Ukrainians who were starved to death in artificial Soviet famines 90 years ago. We will remember them," stressed UK Ambassador Martin Harris.

"Today, we honour the memory of millions of victims of genocide by famine – the Holodomor. There should be no more room for genocide, imperialism and dictatorship in Europe. Germany stands firmly on Ukraine's side," the German Embassy in Ukraine stated.

"Following a night that saw waves of Russian drones targeting Kyiv, I was honoured to take part in the official Holodomor commemoration ceremony in memory of the millions of Ukrainians who starved to death during the famines organised by Stalin," said French Ambassador Gaël Veyssiere.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that 55 UN member states and the EU delegation have signed the Ukrainian-initiated UN Declaration on the 90th Anniversary of the 1932-1933 Holodomor.

To date, the Holodomor has been recognised as a genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of about 30 countries, as well as by the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

