European leaders back Macron as French campaign nears end

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Marine Le Pen
    Marine Le Pen
    French lawyer and politician

PARIS (AP) — Just days before France's crucial presidential runoff vote, the center-left leaders of Germany, Spain and Portugal urged French voters Thursday to choose centrist President Emmanuel Macron over far-right nationalist rival Marine Le Pen.

And in another sign of the wide international influence the result of Sunday's French presidential vote will have, imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny also spoke up a day earlier, urging French voters to back Macron and alleging that Le Pen is too closely linked to Russian authorities.

Le Pen has faced scrutiny before over a 9 million euro ($9.7 million) loan that her party received in 2014 from the First Czech-Russian Bank and her 2017 visit to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the French presidential runoff that year.

In a column published Thursday in several European newspapers, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa wrote that Sunday’s vote is “critical for France and all and every one of us in Europe.”

“It’s the election between a democratic candidate who believes that France’s strength broadens in a powerful and autonomous European Union and an extreme-right candidate who openly sides with those who attack our freedom and democracy, values based on the French ideas of Enlightenment,” the joint comment said without mentioning Macron or Le Pen by name.

Social Democrat Scholz and Socialists Sánchez and Costa wrote that Europe “is facing a change of era” due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that “populists and the extreme right” are viewing Putin “as an ideological and political model, replicating his chauvinist ideas.”

“They have echoed his attacks on minorities and diversity and his goal of nationalist uniformity,” they said, according to the article in Spain’s leading newspaper El País. “We must not forget that, no matter how much those politicians are now trying to distance themselves from the Russian aggressor."

The column ended by appealing to unity to “maintain prosperity and well-being” in Europe: “That’s why we need France to be on our side,” the leaders wrote.

Macron is not taking any chances by being complacent, even with polling data for his camp in recent days that show a stabilized lead against his rival.

On Thursday, he was visiting with voters in the multicultural suburb of Paris of Saint Denis. Le Pen is speaking with voters in Arras ahead of her final rally there.

The two rivals clashed bitterly in Wednesday’s televised debate.

Macron argued that the loan Le Pen’s party received in 2014 from a Czech-Russian bank made her unsuitable to deal with Moscow amid its invasion of Ukraine. He also said her plans to ban Muslim women in France from wearing headscarves in public would trigger “civil war” in the country that has the largest Muslim population in Western Europe.

Le Pen, in turn, sought to appeal to voters struggling with surging prices amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which she criticized. She said bringing down the cost of living would be her priority if elected as France’s first woman president.

___

Follow all AP stories on France's 2022 presidential election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What's the impact if Europe cuts off Russian oil?

    Europe is struggling to find ways to stop paying Russia $850 million a day for energy and hit the Kremlin's finances over its invasion of Ukraine. The 27-member European Union is finding that reversing decades of dependence on Russian oil and natural gas is not a simple matter. Leaders are now discussing sanctions on Russian oil, including a possible boycott.

  • French Muslims struggle with Macron-Le Pen runoff

    STORY: Ever since Lisa Troadec converted to Islam and began wearing a hijab almost a decade ago, the Frenchwoman says she has been subjected to verbal abuse, dirty stares and tripped in the street. She worries the alienation she feels will only deepen if far-right leader Marine Le Pen wins Sunday's presidential vote.Le Pen wants to ban Muslim women from wearing the Islamic headscarf in public spaces but not other religious symbols such as the Jewish kippa. She promises to fight "Islamist ideologies" that she calls "totalitarian."In the hope of keeping Le Pen out of power, Troadec says will vote for Macron - but only begrudgingly. "Clearly, my identity is being instrumentalized in the public space. People apply a political logic to something that is not political at all, that is intimate, that is personal. Wearing the veil really is a very personal choice and it is at no time a political choice."The president's track-record on Islam has left her deeply disillusioned and convinced that anti-Muslim sentiment is on the rise in&nbsp;France.Data supports how she feels. Interior ministry figures show a sharp increase in anti-Muslim discriminatory and other acts in 2021, even as other faiths saw a decline.Troadec describes voting for Le Pen or Macron as president as "a choice between Islamophobia and Islamophobia."Something masters student Sherazade Rouibah agrees with."It's like, oh, for five years you're against us and now you again want to be president and now you're interested in our votes? And the worst is that we're actually going to vote for him because Le Pen is worse than him."Macron says he will keep fighting what he calls "Islamist separatism" and defend French secularism, which he says allows every citizen to freely practice their faith. He says he's against banning religious symbols in public space.Polls show that a Le Pen win on Sunday is improbable, but not impossible. In 2017, when both candidates faced each other, Macron beat Le Pen with 66.1% of the votes.However, many Muslims have said they will not vote as a unified block for Macron. Perceptions that Macron has adopted right-wing policies on identity politics and the economy, is a "president of the rich" and aloof from the people will lead some to vote for Le Pen, and many more to abstain from the vote altogether.

  • French election 2022: Macron and Le Pen clash in presidential debate over far-right candidate Russia links

    Follow the debate as it happened

  • Tensions over race, religion in France’s presidential race

    From attacks on "wokeism" to crackdowns on mosques, France's presidential campaign has been especially challenging for voters of immigrant heritage and religious minorities, as discourse painting them as "the other" has gained ground across a swath of French society.

  • Biden administration deflects blame to courts for new oil lease sale

    The Biden administration, under fire from climate activists over its move to restart oil and gas leasing on federal lands, is seeking to shift blame to a court ruling as it seeks to navigate dueling climate and energy pressures. The administration has emphasized that its Friday decision to open up about 144,000 acres of publicly-owned…

  • Driver stopped after police pursuit on Mass. Pike westbound in Framingham

    A suspect is in custody after a police chase on the Mass Pike early Thursday morning. Just before 7:30 a.m. Mass State Police Trooper surrounded a vehicle on I-90 in Framingham following a pursuit.

  • KGF 2, RRR, Pushpa: The southern Indian films winning on Bollywood's turf

    The recent theatrical success of movies like KGF 2 and RRR has revived a debate on the "pan-Indian" film.

  • Moskva commanders left our conscript sons to die, say parents of missing sailors

    The parents of sailors missing since Russia's Black Sea flagship sank last week have accused commanders of abandoning the vessel and leaving young conscripts to die.

  • Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970

    Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years. Jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 184,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. About 1.42 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment benefits in the week of April 9, the fewest since February 21, 1970.

  • Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

    Wagner Group is among mercenary groups fighting in Ukraine

  • Stellantis' Citroen draws the curtain on 30 years of minivans

    "Because customers' aspirations have evolved, expression of modernity and enhancement is today carried by other shapes (and) the way of thinking mobility is changing, C4 Grand SpaceTourer is now bowing out", the brand said in a statement. In France, minivan sales fell almost to zero in the first quarter as SUVs claimed the lion's share at 46% of new car registrations, racing with traditional sedans which bring in 47% of sales. Production of the C4 Grand SpaceTourer at the plant located in Vigo, Spain, will stop at the beginning of July after current orders are delivered, Stellantis added in a press release.

  • Hedge Fund Bets Against a SPAC Tied to Trump After Truth Social ‘Disaster’

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management is betting against the shell company tied to Donald Trump, wagering that it will fail to get regulatory approval to merge with his media company and take it public. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBi

  • Macron's polling lead over Le Pen widens ahead of France's Sunday runoff

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron's lead in voting intention polls widened on Tuesday but his prime minister said a Macron win in Sunday's presidential runoff vote was not guaranteed, as far-right challenger Marine Le Pen accused him of fear-mongering. Prime Minister Jean Castex, however, said it was too early to claim victory. "The game is not done and dusted," Castex said on France Inter radio.

  • Confronted With The Truth, Trump Appears To Walk Out Of Piers Morgan Interview

    "I don't think you're real," Trump told the man sitting in front of him.

  • How Trump Spent Easter: 'He Is No Longer President, So He Doesn't Have to Go to Church'

    “He loves every minute of being on stage in his own home” a source tells PEOPLE of the former president’s holiday weekend

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia is set to testify on Friday in a case seeking to disqualify her from office for her alleged role in the events of last Jan. 6

  • Trump-backed House candidate removed from ballot by Tenn. Republicans

    The Tennessee Republican Party voted on Tuesday to remove former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus and two others from the August primary ballot.

  • 'I've Had It With This Guy': GOP Leaders Privately Blasted Trump After Jan. 6

    In the days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, the two top Republicans in Congress, Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell, told associates they believed President Donald Trump was responsible for inciting the deadly riot and vowed to drive him from politics. McCarthy went so far as to say he would push Trump to resign immediately: “I’ve had it with this guy,” he told a group of Republican leaders. But within weeks both men backed off an all-out fight with Trump because they

  • Trump campaign ordered to pay Omarosa Manigault Newman over $1.3m

    Ruling closes case over former aide’s alleged violation of a non-disclosure agreement Donald Trump and Omarosa Manigault Newman in Detroit, Michigan, in 2016. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters Donald Trump’s campaign has been ordered to pay his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman more than $1.3m in legal fees, closing a case over her alleged violation of a non-disclosure agreement. Celebrating the ruling, Manigault Newman compared herself to David and the former president to Goliath. John M Phi

  • Kremlin asks why Zelenskiy is not seeing its proposal

    The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow was still waiting for Ukraine's response to Russia's latest written proposal in peace talks between the two sides, and questioned why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was unaware of the document. Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had not seen or heard about the text the Kremlin said it had sent.