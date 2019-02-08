Is European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR) A Financially Sound Company?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. While EUR has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Does EUR’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. The lack of debt on EUR’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if EUR is a high-growth company. Opposite to the high growth we were expecting, EUR’s negative revenue growth of -13% hardly justifies opting for zero-debt. If the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

Can EUR pay its short-term liabilities?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, European Lithium has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. Looking at EUR’s AU$657k in current liabilities, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 5.88x. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

Having no debt on the books means EUR has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. In the future, its financial position may be different. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how EUR has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research European Lithium to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

