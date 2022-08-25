A new Icelandic low-cost airline will soon fly nonstop to 4 US cities for as low as $99 one-way — here's what passengers can expect

PLAY A321 PLAY

New Icelandic low-cost carrier Play operates flights between Europe and three US cities — Boston, Baltimore, and New York.

After strong demand and bookings in American markets, the airline has added a fourth pin to its route map — Washington DC.

Play offers a no-frills product onboard its A320/321neo jets, but fares to the US capital will be lower than competitors.

New low-cost Icelandic carrier Play launched flights to the US for the first time in April, shuttling leisure travelers from the East Coast to 22 destinations in Europe via its Reykjavik hub.

Play was established by former executives of defunct low-cost carrier WOW Air, though it was originally named WAB, or "We Are Back." The new budget airline launched in June 2021 with a flight from Reykjavik to London.

Play changed its name to capture its mission of simplicity, fun, and playfulness, which can be seen in the flight attendant uniforms that sport T-shirts and sneakers.

The carrier flies Airbus A320/321neos between Europe and three US cities, including Baltimore, Boston, and New York's Stewart International Airport...

...shuttling passengers to places like Berlin, Dublin, Gothenburg, London, and Paris via Iceland.

PLAY's full European route map from Iceland. Flights from Orlando will connect to Berlin, Dublin, Gothenburg, London, and Paris. PLAY

Now, with demand in American markets skyrocketing, Play has decided to add a fourth pin to its network — Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC.

The airline originally planned to launch operations to Orlando International Airport in October, but rising fuel prices forced Play to table the route.

According to PLAY, the airline will be the only low-cost option flying between Washington Dulles and Europe once it starts operations on April 26, 2023, and the airport is a "key opportunity for the Icelandic airline."

"Washington, DC, is a key destination for both European tourists and American travelers, and expanding our service with flights from IAD will strengthen Play's presence while giving passengers convenient and affordable flights," PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson said in a press release.

Flights can be booked directly on Play's website, with fares starting at $99 one-way if booked through August 26.

Onboard, passengers can expect an all-economy configuration with no-frills, meaning passengers only get a seat and personal item with their ticket.

The planes will not offer inflight amenities like entertainment or WiFi, but passengers can pay extra for luggage or an onboard meal, drink, or snack.

While the product is bare-bones, the seats do recline and passengers can opt to pay more for extra legroom seats. Jónsson told Insider that the experience is intended to be as hassle-free as possible and travelers can expect a product similar to other low-cost carriers.

Play's point-to-point routes to Europe, which will operate with a morning layover in Iceland, can all be booked under one ticket.

Flights between Reykjavik and Washington Dulles will operate daily, with the inbound to DC leaving at 3:10 p.m. Iceland time and departing back to Reykjavik at 6:50 p.m. Eastern time.

To stay competitive with other operators flying from the US to Iceland and throughout Europe, like Icelandair, Jónsson said that it would focus on having the lowest fares, emphasizing the company's "Pay less, Play more!" motto.

"We believe the price is the biggest factor in our market," he told Insider in February. "To be honest, I think brands in airlines is diminishing, it's about convenience, timing, and price."

Though PLAY is the successor of WOW Air, which fell in 2019 due to years of financial struggles and, historically, low-cost long-haul carriers have failed, Jónsson is confident in the new airline's strategy.

"Our model is different because we are entering a widebody market with a narrowbody jet," he said. "These routes really aren't long-haul and because we are using the geographic location of Iceland, we don't need a widebody jet between major cities, which is the market that's failed."

WOW Air flew Airbus A330 jets between the East Coast and Europe, which Jónsson said did well, but the company started losing money when it flew from places like Los Angeles to Europe and into Asia. Play does not plan to acquire widebody jets for the transatlantic routes.

"[WOW Air] completely changed [its] business model and that's where [it] lost control of the cost," Jónsson explained to Insider. "Play is using the best part of WOW's business model, which is one that has been successful in this market for decades."

