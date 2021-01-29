European Medical Agency recommends conditional approval of AstraZeneca vaccine

Oriana Gonzalez

The European Medical Agency on Friday recommended conditional approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people between 18 and 55 years old.

Why it matters: This is the third vaccine that EMA has recommended for authorization.

  • EMA said that the vaccine was found to be approximately 60% effective in its clinical trials, but added that there isn't enough data to show results for people older than 55.

  • The conditional marketing authorization granted by EMA means that all 27 EU members can use the shot, but AstraZeneca must submit more data "to confirm that the benefits continue to outweigh the risks."

The big picture: European leaders expect that initial supplies will be lower than anticipated and are pressuring AstraZeneca to offer doses produced in the U.K., Axios' Dave Lawler writes.

  • The EU has vaccinated just 2% of its population.

  • EMA's approval comes after Germany's health regulator announced that AstraZeneca's vaccine should not be given to people over 65.

Latest Stories

  • AOC to Ted Cruz: 'You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago'

    Cruz was concurring with the congresswoman's take on the Robinhood app when she criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • A mostly Latino Chicago neighborhood pushes back after inheriting plant from affluent neighbors

    "They're thinking, 'This place is already contaminated, so what's a little more?'" one longtime resident said. "But we're not going to accept it anymore like we did for so long."

  • Don't treat China as 'strategic rival', says China's ambassador to U.S.

    Treating China as a "strategic rival" of the United States is a misjudgement that could lead to mistakes, China's ambassador to the United States said in a speech to an online forum. Since the Trump administration defined China as a strategic rival in 2018, Washington and Beijing have frequently clashed over issues ranging from trade to Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, and the new administration of President Joe Biden is expected to maintain pressure on China. In the first major speech by a Chinese official on relations between the world's two biggest economies since Biden took office, Ambassador Cui Tiankai reasserted China's long-standing position of seeking peaceful coexistence with the United States, while warning it not to cross China's red lines.

  • Psychiatrists fear children are being 'coached' into accessing puberty blockers, Court of Appeal hears

    Psychiatrists fear that transgender children are being “coached” into giving rehearsed answers when trying to access puberty blockers, the Court of Appeal has heard. Dr David Bell, a former governor at a gender identity NHS trust, expressed concern that children may be pressured by parents, friends or websites when trying to address feelings of gender dysphoria. Dr Bell, who was a psychiatrist at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust from 1996 until earlier this month, was granted permission on Friday by two senior judges to intervene in a landmark case examining whether transgender children can legally take puberty blockers. In November, the High Court ruled that children should not receive the controversial drugs unless they understand the "long-term risks and consequences" of them. The NHS was forced to change its guidance overnight, preventing children from accessing the hormonal treatment without a court order. The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has since launched an appeal against the ruling. In a preliminary hearing on Friday, lawyers on behalf of Dr Bell told the court that he wishes to intervene in the appeal as he has since retired from the NHS Trust and feels he can speak more freely. In legal papers lodged before the Court, Dr Bell is described as a “high profile whistleblower” after he published a report in August 2018 which “investigated serious concerns” raised by ten clinicians working at the Tavistock. The report found that the Tavistock’s gender identity clinic, GIDS, “is not fit for purpose” and some young patients “will live on with the damaging consequences.” Dr Bell said he felt “victimised for whistleblowing” by the Trust in the wake of the report and as a result “did not feel able to participate” in the initial High Court dispute. However, Dr Bell retired from the Trust earlier this month on January 15 and “is no longer subject to the same constraints,” the legal documents said. "There is evidence that staff members may be frightened of coming forwards," the documents continued. "Dr Bell, a highly eminent psychiatrist who until recently occupied a senior position with the Appellant, is now free from his employment and able to describe the concerns, which he investigated in some detail." Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Dingemans granted his application to intervene in the appeal, which will be heard over two days in April, while other groups, including the LGBT charity Stonewall, had their application denied. Lawyers for Dr Bell said he wants to tell the court about concerns that were raised to him by gender identity practitioners, including that “children may be ‘coached’, whether from parents, peers, or online resources, to provide rehearsed answers in response to particular questions.” The practitioners were also concerned that “highly complex factors” - including historic child abuse and family bereavement - can influence children’s attitudes towards gender, meaning puberty blockers is not always the best course of treatment. The landmark case on puberty blockers was first launched against the Trust by Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who began taking puberty blockers before deciding to reverse the process of changing gender. Ms Bell said the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male when she was 16. It was also brought by a woman who can only legally be identified as "Mrs A", the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is currently on the waiting list for treatment. At the initial High Court hearing in October, their lawyers said that children going through puberty are "not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers". They argued there is "a very high likelihood" that children who start taking hormone blockers will later begin taking cross-sex hormones, which they say cause "irreversible changes", and that the NHS Trust offers "fairytale" promises to children because they are unable to give their consent to the sex-change process.

  • Mattis: Trump 'fomented' Jan. 6 Capitol assault  

    Speaking during an online event, Mattis walked through a list of national security threats such as North Korea, Russia, China and international terrorism, but then turned his attention to the U.S..

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • China warns Taiwan that 'independence means war’

    China toughened its language toward Taiwan on Thursday, warning after recent stepped-up military activities near the island that "independence means war" and that its armed forces were taking action to respond to provocation and foreign interference.

  • Brazil to end military-led program against Amazon logging

    Brazil’s ongoing military-led operation to curb illegal deforestation and fires in the Amazon rainforest will end April 30, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. Mourão defended the success of Operation Green Brazil 2, which was launched last May and saw deployment of thousands of soldiers across the Amazon. The vice president leads the government’s Amazon Council to fight deforestation in the region.

  • China to 'no longer recognise' British overseas passports in Hong Kong

    China on Friday said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as Britain prepares to offer millions of former colonial subjects a way to escape Beijing's crackdown on dissent. From Sunday, those with a BN(O) passport and their dependants will be able to apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years they can then apply for citizenship. The new immigration scheme is a response to Beijing's decision to impose a sweeping national security law on the city last year to snuff out huge and often violent democracy protests. Britain accused China of tearing up its promise ahead of Hong Kong's 1997 handover that the financial hub would maintain key liberties and autonomy for 50 years. It argues it has a moral duty to protect its former subjects. But on Friday Beijing hit back ahead of the upcoming change. "From January 31, China will no longer recognise the so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters. It is unclear what China's declaration means in practical terms.

  • Congress prepares for major fight over voting laws in the wake of Trump's false fraud claims

    Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election may have been discredited over and over in the courts, and disgraced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the corrosive effect of his dishonesty will linger on, complicating efforts to strengthen American elections.

  • Russian authorities target ally of Kremlin foe Navalny before jail appeal

    Russian investigators said on Thursday they had opened a criminal case into Leonid Volkov, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, hours before a court was due to hear an appeal against Navalny's own jailing. The case against Volkov, currently outside Russia, is part of a police crackdown targeting Navalny's allies after tens of thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday to demand the Kremlin release Navalny from jail.

  • Crochet artist turns viral Bernie Sanders image into a doll that sells for $20,000

    ‘I really hope he thinks this is something cool,’ said Tobey King, who made the doll and plans to donate the proceeds to charity The crochet Bernie Sanders doll made by Tobey King, of Corpus Christi, Texas. Photograph: Billy Calzada/AP Bernie Sanders is widely beloved for his crotchety public demeanour, making it fitting that a crocheted doll of the 79-year-old Vermont senator – wearing chunky mittens and hunched cross-legged against the cold at Joe Biden’s inauguration last week – added no less than $20,300 to charitable efforts featuring the much-memed image. Sanders said merchandise featuring the image had raised nearly $2m for charities including Meals on Wheels, which brings food to isolated older people. Last week, the picture of the be-mittened and socially distanced senator rippled across the internet. Users were gleefully “placing” the Vermont democratic socialist everywhere from the Yalta conference in 1945 to the video for Gangnam Style, and in the pattern on Melania Trump’s resort wear-style dress when she and Donald Trump arrived in Florida instead of attending the inauguration. And in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tobey King got down to work on her own three-dimensional wooly manifestation of the senator in his earthen hues. “It’s mind-blowing because I knew Bernie was trending, because of that picture, and I already had a Bernie pattern and a Bernie doll,” she said. “So, I just went and got that and I modified that super quick.” Recreating Sanders’ mittened and masked look took about seven hours of crocheting, she said, adding: “The mittens are not that hard – it’s just some colour changing, a special stitch.” By Saturday, she had posted the doll on eBay, where its auction price soared. Funds raised would be donated to Meals on Wheels America, King said, adding: “This is my new path. This is a new way of helping people in a way that I’ve never been able to do before.” King, 46, said more than 30,000 people had bought a Sanders doll crochet pattern from her Etsy store, and said she hoped the senator approved. “I really hope that he thinks this is something cool and that I’m doing something good,” she said. Tobey King, of Corpus Christi, Texas, embraces the crochet Bernie Sanders doll that she made and sold on eBay for $20,300. Photograph: Billy Calzada/AP It seemed likely Sanders would. Last Sunday, Jen Ellis, the Vermont elementary school teacher who made the senator’s mittens from old sweaters and recycled plastic bottles, said he had called “to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities … Thank you!! Generosity brings joy.” She also said she could not possibly fulfill a flood of orders from mitten-smitten Sanders supporters. Sanders said he and his wife, Jane, “were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we’re glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need. “But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced since the Great Depression.” Among other actions, the new chair of the Senate budget committee is seeking to overcome Republican opposition to a $15 minimum wage.

  • Johnson & Johnson Releases Single-Dose Vaccine Results

    Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that its coronavirus vaccine was 72 percent effective against the pathogen in the U.S., and the company will ask federal regulators for approval in February. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna candidates, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is administered in one shot. The vaccine uses a relatively new technology to deliver a coronavirus gene into the body by using a modified form of the common cold. The gene instructs bodily cells to make a protein similar to coronavirus, which wards off infection. While the vaccine is not as effective as those of Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is still strong enough to give widespread protection from coronavirus. The company has the ability to ship millions of doses, and a February approval would add the vaccine to the tools currently being used to fight the pandemic. While the vaccine’s efficacy rate was 72 percent in the U.S., that rate dropped to 57 percent in trials in South Africa, where a new variant of coronavirus is spreading. The variant, labeled B.1.351, has also been found to slightly reduce the efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Concern over the variant prompted the Biden administration to impose a travel ban from South Africa earlier this week.

  • China finance official executed in bribery case

    The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company was executed Friday on charges of taking bribes in an unusually severe penalty for a recent corruption case. Lai Xiaomin of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was among thousands of officials snared in a long-running anti-graft campaign led by President Xi Jinping. Others including China's former insurance regulator have been sentenced to prison.

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDemocrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneHow to make perfect French toast in 4 simple steps

  • U.S. stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure, Blinken says

    The United States rejects China's maritime claims in the South China Sea beyond what it is permitted under international law and stands with Southeast Asian nations resisting its pressure, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Blinken made the remarks in a call with Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin, the U.S. State Department said in a statement, in which he also stressed the importance of a long-standing defense agreement between the allies and its clear application if Manila came under attack in the South China Sea.

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Two gay men in Indonesia publicly caned 77 times each after vigilantes broke into their flat

    Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly lashed 77 times each after neighbourhood vigilantes burst into their apartment last November and reported them to Islamic religious police for allegedly having sex with each other. The caning is the third time people have been punished for practicing homosexuality since Aceh banned it under Shariah law in 2015. The consumption of alcohol, gambling, tight clothing for women, and extramarital sex have also been outlawed under Shariah ordinances. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped on Thursday with a rattan stick in front of dozens of people by a team of five enforcers wearing long brown robes and hoods. The pair reportedly winced as they were struck and the punishment was briefly halted to allow them to drink water. The mother of one man fainted at the scene. A Shariah court last month sentenced each man to 80 strokes, but they received 77 to compensate for time spent in prison. Morality offenses including gay sex can be punished by up to 100 lashes. On the same day, a woman and man were each given 20 lashes for being caught in close proximity to each other, and two men were given 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.

  • 'For Christ’s sake, watch yourself': Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • Capitol Police bolstering travel security for lawmakers

    The Capitol Police are stepping up security at Washington-area transportation hubs and taking other steps to safeguard traveling lawmakers as Congress continues to react to this month's deadly assault on the Capitol. Capitol Police will be stationed at area airports and Washington’s Union Station railway hub on busy travel days, the House's chief law enforcement officer wrote in an email obtained Friday by The Associated Press. Timothy P. Blodgett, the acting sergeant at arms, wrote that officials were setting up an online portal so lawmakers can notify them of travel plans and urged legislators to report threats and suspicious activity.