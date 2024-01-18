European medical laboratory chain Synevo reports nearly pre-war operating levels in Ukraine

The European medical laboratory chain Synevo summed up the results of its work in Ukraine in 2023, focusing on the main achievements of the past year, , the Synevo press service has reported.

In 2023, the company resumed the work of 97% of branches compared to pre-war levels. This includes the resumption of laboratory operations in de-occupied and frontline settlements, and the opening of 15 new laboratory locations.

Currently, Synevo Ukraine's laboratory chain includes 340 laboratory branches in 139 settlements, as well as seven laboratories in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Kherson, and Dnipro. The operation of a laboratory in Kharkiv has been suspended for safety reasons.

In addition to the resumption of work and the opening of a laboratory in Kherson in May 2023, Synevo also modernized a laboratory in Dnipro, which was significantly overloaded after the suspension of the Kharkiv locaiton.

The company plans to open 20 new branches in 2024. Today, Synevo employs about 2000 people in Ukraine, which is 72% of the pre-war level.

The company has also completed its transition to using reagents from European manufacturers, having completely abandoned Russian-origin reagents, a process that began in 2018.

Synevo Ukraine has been operating in Ukraine since 2007 and is capable of performing more than 800 types of tests. It is part of the international healthcare and diagnostic services company Medicover, founded in 1995.



