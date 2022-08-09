European Natural Gas Prices Ease Amid Rising Inventories

Verity Ratcliffe
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell for a third day as fuel held in storage facilities across Europe edged above the seasonal norm.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Benchmark gas fell as much as 2.5% on Tuesday to its lowest level in over a week. The continent’s gas storage sites are 72% full, compared to the average for the previous five years of 70.1%.

Europe has been rushing to replenish its gas stocks ahead of the winter peak demand season to manage risks associated with continued supplies from Russia. It has imported much more liquefied natural gas than usual to achieve this aim.

Russian flows via Nord Stream, the main gas pipeline to the continent, have been broadly stable at around 20% of the link’s capacity since late-July, when Moscow cut shipments from 40%. Russia’s Gazprom PJSC has cited issues with turbine maintenance, including sanctions-related delays for the return of equipment, for the reduced flows.

Meanwhile, orders for Norwegian gas dipped on Tuesday after sliding 3.6% over the previous four days. Several facilities considered crucial for supplies to the UK and continental Europe are either undergoing or scheduled to start seasonal works this week.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, traded 2.5% lower at 188.30 euros per megawatt-hour by 8:57 a.m. Amsterdam time.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Third oil storage tank collapses in Cuba terminal following fire, spill -governor

    A third crude tank caught fire and collapsed at Cuba's main oil terminal in Matanzas, its governor said on Monday, as an oil spill spread flames from a second tank that caught fire two days earlier in the island's biggest oil industry accident in decades. Cuba had made progress fighting off the raging flames during the weekend after drawing on help from Mexico and Venezuela, but late on Sunday the fire began spreading from the second tank, which collapsed, said Mario Sabines, governor of the Matanzas province, about 60 miles (130 km) from Havana.

  • Russian crude is quietly flowing to European buyers like Italy and Spain as EU sanctions loom

    According to data tracked by Bloomberg, Russian crude flows to Italy hit a seven-week high in the seven days leading up to August 5.

  • Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?

    As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...

  • This map shows where Europe gets its natural gas - and why economic disaster is looming if Russia cuts off its fuel supply

    Russia has stoked up an energy crisis in Europe by cutting the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Here's where the continent gets its natural gas.

  • Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost

    Oil prices pulled back slightly on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market. Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.1%, to $96.51 a barrel at 0404 GMT, paring a 1.8% gain from the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.60 a barrel, after climbing 2% in the previous session.

  • Japan intends to keep stake in Sakhalin-1 oil project - industry minister

    Japan intends to keep a stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday, after Russia temporarily banned Western investors from selling shares in key energy projects. The project contributed to diversifying Japan's energy supply, Hagiuda told a news conference. "Sakhalin-1 is a valuable non-Middle East source for Japan, which depends on the Middle East for 90% of its crude oil imports," said Haguida, the minister for economy, trade and industry.

  • Understanding the Gas Price Rollercoaster

    Lead analyst for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan says gas prices are going down but that drop is being held by a string and it won't take much to break it.

  • Oil rises nearly 2% on strong economic data but trade choppy

    Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Monday in volatile trading, bouncing off multi-month lows touched last week, as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.76 a barrel, up $1.75, or 1.97%. It was Brent's biggest weekly drop since April 2020, and WTI lost 9.7%.

  • Los Angeles gas prices are falling fast. But how long can it last?

    Gas prices in Los Angeles and Orange County have dropped to the lowest point since March.

  • Devastating fire may force Cuba to resort to floating oil storage

    An inferno at Cuba's largest oil storage facility has killed at least one firefighter, injured many more, and threatens to further swell the fuel import bill for the impoverished island nation that relies on foreign oil for everything from transportation to its power grid. Cuban officials may need to scramble to set up expensive floating storage capacity to handle imports aimed at easing an acute fuel scarcity, sources and experts said on Monday. Cuba relies on the 2.4-million-barrel Matanzas terminal, about 60 miles (130 km) from Havana, for most crude and heavy fuel imports and storage.

  • El Paso gasoline shortage linked to Marathon refinery equipment problem

    Some El Paso-area gas stations ran out of gasoline during the weekend as Marathon shut down fuel-loading terminal for repairs.

  • Crude-Oil Pricing Outlook Remains Murky

    Predicting the direction of oil prices in the second half is challenging due to geopolitical tension and unclear consumer demand.

  • Still dropping: Gas prices fall 8th straight week in Daytona, rest of Florida

    Gas prices on average in the Daytona area are now down $1.17 a gallon from June. Some stations are now selling regular for less than $3.50 a gallon.

  • Best-Performing Sector of 2022 Hits a Road Bump

    Gains for the energy sector have been cut in half amid a pullback in oil prices.

  • 10 States With the Highest Gas Taxes

    In 2022, inflation has hit the U.S., and indeed the global economy, with a vengeance. From the perspective of the American consumer, the skyrocketing cost of gas has likely been the clearest...

  • Oil Earnings Outlook Dims. Blame Cheaper Oil.

    The Energy Select Sector SPDR Exchange-Traded Fund (XLE), at $73 a share, is down from its multiyear peak of $92.

  • Rising Gas Prices: How Inflation Has Impacted Gas Prices Over the Years

    The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.72, according to AAA as of July 8. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in...