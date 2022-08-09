European Natural Gas Prices Ease Amid Rising Inventories

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell for a third day as fuel held in storage facilities across Europe edged above the seasonal norm.

Benchmark gas fell as much as 2.5% on Tuesday to its lowest level in over a week. The continent’s gas storage sites are 72% full, compared to the average for the previous five years of 70.1%.

Europe has been rushing to replenish its gas stocks ahead of the winter peak demand season to manage risks associated with continued supplies from Russia. It has imported much more liquefied natural gas than usual to achieve this aim.

Russian flows via Nord Stream, the main gas pipeline to the continent, have been broadly stable at around 20% of the link’s capacity since late-July, when Moscow cut shipments from 40%. Russia’s Gazprom PJSC has cited issues with turbine maintenance, including sanctions-related delays for the return of equipment, for the reduced flows.

Meanwhile, orders for Norwegian gas dipped on Tuesday after sliding 3.6% over the previous four days. Several facilities considered crucial for supplies to the UK and continental Europe are either undergoing or scheduled to start seasonal works this week.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, traded 2.5% lower at 188.30 euros per megawatt-hour by 8:57 a.m. Amsterdam time.

