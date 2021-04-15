European oncology group adds Pharma Mar's Lurbinectedin to treatment guidelines

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Pharma Mar said on Thursday that the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) had included the company's Lurbinectedin drug as a treatment option for a rare type of lung cancer in its clinical practice guidelines.

ESMO provides clinical guidelines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers based on consensus opinions of practitioners.

The group's updated guidance now endorses Lurbinectedin for patients who are undergoing or who have just finished a first round of platinum-based chemotherapy to treat small-cell lung cancer, Pharma Mar said.

Shares in the Madrid-based company were trading 2.1% higher at 95.96 euros ($114.92) per share after the announcement.

As small-cell lung cancer affects just 1.4 people per 100,000 people in the European Union, Lurbinectedin was granted orphan-drug designation for the treatment of rare diseases by the European Medicines Agency in 2019.

It was approved as a treatment of small-cell lung cancer by the U.S. FDA last June.

($1 = 0.8350 euros)

