European Online Pharmacy Market Study 2020-2025; Dominated by Zur Rose Group and Shop Apotheke

The study considers the present scenario of the online pharmacy market in Europe and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



The online pharmacy market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2019-2025.



The growing internet penetration and the high prevalence of chronic diseases in developed countries have increased the popularity of online pharmacies in recent years. Online pharmacies are the most trending developments in several developing and developed countries in Europe. As the trend from offline to online is growing, there is major growth potential for healthcare companies to grow in southern European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Germany is the fastest-growing regional market due to the high-speed internet availability and increased awareness of online over-the-counter benefits. France and Italy are highly established markets that contribute to significant shares in the European market.



In several European countries, the expenditure on healthcare is increasing due to the allotment of high proportion of capital in the national financial budget. The actual factors contributing include the growth in chronic diseases and the increase in the aging population. To cope with such a scenario, an increasing proportion of GDP is spent on health in developing European countries. The UK is reforming the National Health Service, which was developed over sixty years ago to optimize healthcare while seeking high efficiency savings.



A greater focus is on the prevention of diseases, public health, patient empowerment, and out-of-hospital care. Government initiatives toward healthcare are likely to boost online pharmacies as consumers will be inclined toward achieving better health, resulting in increased expenditure toward non-prescription medicines. Moreover, the growth of the online pharmacy market in Europe is heavily influenced by the growing internet penetration, implementation of e-prescriptions, improved virtual payment, and the aging population.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the online pharmacy market in Europe during the forecast period:

Growth in Internet Penetration

Increase in Economic Growth and Healthcare Expenditure

Rise in Self-medication

Availability of Large Product Offerings and Business Models

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by platform, type, and geography.

The over-the-counter (OTC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025. The segment is highly competitive and consists of several major players such as GlaxoSmithKline, PGT Healthcare, Sanofi, and Bayer. Online sales for OTC medicines have increased due to the relaxation of regulations in Europe. For example, Germany has been observing a steady growth after the introduction of NHS prescriptions, which is boosting the Europe online pharmacy market. In addition, the range of medicines covered under insurance schemes has also been reduced, thereby driving the virtual sales of OTC medicines.



The increasing proliferation of e-prescriptions is expected to drive the prescription medicine segment during the forecast period. The use of e-prescription is an important policy to improve healthcare in Europe. The policy aims to have a cross-border electronic healthcare system, which will enable citizens to obtain and use e-prescriptions anywhere in Europe. E-prescriptions are in demand due to the error-free prescription process and constant government efforts toward quality and affordable healthcare.



The uneven proportion of patient-specialists further increases the need for accurate e-prescribing arrangements. Errors in prescription can occur due to a variety of reasons. Hence, e-prescriptions are expected to boost the online pharmacy industry as they will allow easy exchange and upload of prescriptions without having patients to scan the prescription to upload it. In 2018, approximately 1.5% of all prescription drugs in Germany were sold via online channels. The country is likely to introduce e-prescriptions in 2020, which is expected to open immense market opportunities for vendors.



In 2017, there were nearly 470 million unique mobile subscribers in Europe. In eastern and central Europe, the number is comparatively less than in Western Europe. In 2019, over 45% of residents in Western Europe used tablets, which are more than double of 21% user rate in Central and Eastern regions. The availability of high-speed broad internet and the increase in disposable incomes among Western Europe consumers are influencing the proliferation of mobile phones.



The smartphone penetration in Western Europe is over 77%, followed by Eastern region with over 60%. In Western region, the share of mobile broadband subscriptions is high due to well-developed WCDMA networks and early LTE rollout. However, 4G is expected to reach its peak by 2023 as consumers are expected to upgrade to 5G services. In addition, there will be around 205 million 5G connections in Europe by 2025, which will be around 30% of total connections. Hence, the increasing penetration of mobile phones is expected to help the mobile segment to gain market shares during the forecast period.



