European Parliament approves resolution to support Ukraine with weapons until victory

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling on EU states to support Ukraine with weapons in the necessary volumes "until victory".

Source: European Pravda with reference to the European Parliament

451 MEPs voted in favour, 46 voted against, and 49 abstained.

In the text, the MEPs emphasise that the main goal of supporting Ukraine should be to help it win the war, as a different outcome could have serious consequences, as other authoritarian rulers who are considering using force to achieve their goals could be influenced by the outcome in Ukraine.

The MEPs emphasise that for Ukraine's victory to be possible, there should be no "self-imposed restrictions" on military assistance for Ukraine, and the European Parliament considers it necessary to provide Kyiv with everything necessary to regain control over all occupied territories.

To do this, they called for greater investment in the European defenсe industry and faster production rates so that EU countries could provide Ukraine with everything it needs and replenish their reserves. They list, in particular, Taurus and Storm Shadow/SCALP long-range missiles, artillery and ammunition for it, drones and means of combating Russian drones.

The EU and NATO countries call for provision of at least 0.25% of their GDP annually for military support to Ukraine.

The MEPs also note that the supply of weapons from European manufacturers to the needs of Ukraine should be a priority over contracts with third countries.

In addition, they call on the US House of Representatives to finally adopt a draft with military assistance for Ukraine.

The resolution also calls for the creation of a reliable legal mechanism for using Russian assets frozen in the EU for the reconstruction of Ukraine and for victims of the war.

"Russia must be obliged to pay reparations imposed on it to ensure that it contributes substantially to rebuilding Ukraine," the communique says, quoting the document's content.

The MEPs called on the EU to maintain the current sanctions against Russia and Belarus and expand them, in particular, to ban the import of Russian uranium and metallurgical products, stop any nuclear cooperation with Russia and impose a complete embargo on the import of Russian agricultural products, fish and seafood, fossil fuels, including liquefied natural gas.

They also condemned countries, companies, and individuals who helped Russia circumvent sanctions and stressed that the EU should hold them legally responsible.

It should be noted that the resolution is a declarative, not a legally binding document.

Background:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again stated that Berlin can't follow the example of the United Kingdom and France and send long-range weapons to Ukraine.

After that, a number of statements were made in Germany and other countries to convince him to do so; in particular, such an appeal was made by the chairman of the Munich Security Сonference.

