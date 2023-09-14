European Parliament calls for seizure of assets of Belarusian leadership and transfer to Ukraine

The European Parliament has called for finding legal ways to seize the assets of the Belarusian leadership and use them to rebuild Ukraine.

Source: Texts Adopted on EU relations with Belarus, adopted by the European Parliament on Wednesday, as reported by European Pravda.

In the Texts Adopted document, the European Parliament "calls for the EU and its Member

States to find legal pathways for seizing assets of the Belarusian leadership and related

Belarusian entities involved in the Russian war effort and, if possible, using them to

support the reconstruction of Ukraine."

The European Parliament believes that by making Russia's unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine possible, the Lukashenkoʼs regime has become an accomplice to crimes committed by Russia, which implies responsibility for the destruction and damage caused to Ukraine.

The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) also believe that the special international tribunal for the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine should have jurisdiction to investigate the crimes of not only Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian political and military leadership but also the Belarusian leadership.

Some MEPs called on the EU and its member states to expand and strengthen the scope of sanctions and adopt a new package of sanctions against Belarus and Russia.

Note: The text says that the European Parliament has also called on the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Lukashenko for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

On Wednesday, as the situation in Belarus was being discussed in the European Parliament, the leader of the Belarusian Democratic Forces, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, called for support for Belarus' European prospects.

