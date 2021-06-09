European Parliament gives final approval to EU COVID passports

Peter Weber, Senior editor
·1 min read

The European Parliament gave final approval Tuesday to the European Union Digital COVID Certificate, or COVID passport, a free digital or paper certificate designed to allow Europeans to move freely between EU member states. The EU COVID passports will officially launch on July 1, though nine countries have already approved them and more than 1 million Europeans have already signed up, the European Commission said Tuesday.

The EU Digital COVID Certificate, in paper or digital form, will show border agents and other offials through a QR code that a traveler has either gotten vaccinated with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or AstraZeneca — had a recent negative COVID-19 test, or been infected with the coronavirus and recovered. It will initially be available only to EU citizens and legal residents, but "an EU spokesperson has told CNN that the bloc expects to open the scheme up to non-citizens — including Americans," CNN reports.

The European Parliament passed the legislation setting up the EU Digital COVID Certificate on a vote of 546 to 93, and it needs to be formally adopted by the Council of the European Union.

Recommended Stories

  • WTO to intensify talks on easing access to COVID-19 vaccines

    World Trade Organization member nations agreed Wednesday to intensify talks geared at improving access to COVID-19 products, as developing nations push for a proposal to ease patents and other intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines and some wealthier countries remain stiffly opposed. A WTO panel focusing on intellectual property, which includes patents on technological know-how like vaccines and the processes to manufacture them, wrapped up a two-day meeting on Wednesday with an agreement to start a “text-based process” for pulling together proposals to improve the fight against COVID-19 through the Geneva-based trade body's intricate system of rules. The goal is to help jump-start lagging efforts to get vaccines to developing-world countries that badly need them, according to a Geneva-based trade official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

  • Biden arrives in Europe for first foreign trip as president

    The White House says he'll focus on America's commitment to rallying world democracies. He also has a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on tap.

  • China the spectre at the feast as Biden aims to rally democracies on Europe trip

    The US president has become convinced that Beijing is the main adversary in a global battle of governance systems Joe Biden toasts with President Xi Jinping of China in 2015. Xi explained to Biden in a February phone call how China intends to surpass the US as the world’s pre-eminent power. Photograph: Paul J Richards/AFP/Getty Images The unifying theme behind Joe Biden’s European tour this week is a country which will not be at any of the meetings and may not even be mentioned in the final comm

  • America's oldest allies have become skeptical. Can Biden woo them?

    The president is expected to get a warm welcome from the rest of the G-7 after four years of his predecessor's less diplomatic diplomacy.

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Nicaraguan officials

    The State Department on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on several Nicaraguan officials associated with President Daniel Ortega.Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the sanctions in response to the arrests of several presidential candidates and other civil society and opposition leaders over the past week in Nicaragua, as the country prepares for elections in November.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Blinken said four of

  • WTO to start vaccine supply negotiations amid clash on patents

    World Trade Organization members agreed on Wednesday to start formal negotiations on a plan to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply to developing countries, but face rival proposals - one with and one without a waiver of intellectual property rights. South Africa and India, backed by many emerging nations, have been pushing for eight months for a temporary waiver of IP rights on vaccines and other treatments. Developed nations, many home to large pharmaceutical companies, have resisted, arguing that a waiver would not boost production and could undermine future research and development on vaccines and therapeutics.

  • Malaysia, Taiwan say deliveries of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines delayed

    Malaysia and Taiwan are expecting deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Thailand to be delayed, officials said this week, the latest countries to report a holdup with orders from the Thai plant. The delay comes amid concerns over AstraZeneca's distribution plans in Southeast Asia, which depends on 200 million doses made by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by Thailand's king that is making vaccines for the first time.

  • Biden invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit White House this summer

    Zelensky has publicly raised concerns about the U.S. president's plan to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this month.

  • Before summit, EU urges U.S. to "walk the talk" on trade disputes

    The European Union hopes next week's summit with the United States will help bring a rapid end to trade disputes and foster a transatlantic alliance to address global trade challenges, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday. Joe Biden will visit Brussels for the first time as U.S. president after a rancorous four years in relations during the Trump administration. "As a trust and confidence building measures, we have to de-escalate and solve EU-U.S. trade disputes," Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament.

  • Russian court outlaws opposition leader Navalny's groups

    A Moscow court on Wednesday night outlawed the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by labeling them extremist, the latest move in a campaign to silence dissent and bar Kremlin critics from running for parliament in September. The Moscow City Court’s ruling, effective immediately, prevents people associated with Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling regional network from seeking public office. The ruling, part of a multipronged Kremlin strategy to steamroll the opposition, sends a tough message one week before President Vladimir Putin holds a summit meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva.

  • El Salvador Residents Are Split on Bitcoin Adoption Bill

    Some El Salvadoran residents are excited by the thought of bitcoin being treated as legal tender, while others are concerned it may just be a tool for corrupt officials.

  • EU lawmakers OK virus pass, boosting summer travel hopes

    European Union lawmakers on Wednesday endorsed a new travel certificate that will allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests, paving the way for the pass to start in time for summer. The widely awaited certificate is aimed at saving Europe’s travel industry and prime tourist sites from another disastrous vacation season. Key travel destinations like Greece have led the drive to have the certificate, which will have both paper and digital forms, rapidly introduced.

  • Swiss villa to host first Biden-Putin summit

    This 18th-century Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva will play host to the first summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.But the tranquil setting belies what will likely be a scene of tense, adversarial talks.Bitter disputes over election interference, cyber-attacks, human rights and fighting in Ukraine hang over their first face-to-face meeting.The Swiss police and army have closed the two parks surrounding the Villa La Grange and installed barricades and barbed wire.Neutral Switzerland, which did not join Western sanctions against Russia after Moscow seized and annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, lobbied hard to land the first big power summit in the Alpine country in decades.The country hosted the 1985 nuclear summit between U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.It was in Geneva in 2009, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a yellow box bearing a red "reset" button to symbolize improved ties under President Barack Obama.But the word "reset" was mistranslated into the Russian word for "overcharge", creating an awkward moment.The Russian leader is certainly expecting a different sort of discussion than he enjoyed with the last U.S. president.Donald Trump often praised Putin, despite his own intelligence agencies assessment that Moscow was behind cyber-espionage and election meddling.Russia denies allegations it interfered in U.S. politics.Biden on Wednesday departed on his first trip abroad since taking office for a G7 gathering in the U.K., and ending with the Putin summit in Geneva next week.The eight-day mission to Europe aims to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era.

  • Black servant reimagined master in English Heritage's portrait project

    A black servant has been reimagined in aristocratic clothing in a portrait which will hang in the stately home of his former employers as part of English Heritage project depicting historical figures from the African diaspora. The heritage charity has commissioned six portraits of historical figures from African descent who played a role in British history to give greater attention to stories which are “not well known” James Chappell, an 18th-century servant who worked at Kirby Hall in Northampt

  • EU Commission sues Czechia, Poland over EU citizens' electoral rights

    The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU members. "As a result of this restriction, citizens from other EU Member States residing in Czechia or Poland cannot fully exercise their right to stand as candidates in local elections and in elections to the European Parliament under the same conditions as nationals of those States," the Commission said.

  • Biden, Putin set to meet in 18th-century Swiss villa for summit

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold their June 16 summit in an 18th-century Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva, a soothing setting for what promises to be heated talks. Bitter disputes over election interference, cyber attacks, human rights and Ukraine hang over their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office on Jan 20. Biden, who is due to arrive in Britain on Wednesday at the start of his first trip abroad as president, has said he would press Putin to respect human rights.

  • Before EU talks, UK urges 'urgent solution' to trade with N.Ireland

    Britain urged the European Union on Tuesday to help find an urgent solution to trade difficulties with Northern Ireland before the end of this month, saying there was no case for the bloc to prevent the sale of chilled meat in the province. Since completing its exit from the EU last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland. Under the deal, Britain was expected to introduce checks on some goods moving to Northern Ireland, an EU demand to ensure there was no back door to its single market via the border between the British province and EU member Ireland.

  • Tory rebels plot new Commons revolt against foreign aid cuts

    Tory critics of the Government's cut to the aid budget are plotting a fresh parliamentary ambush to try to reverse it, with proposals to hijack a forthcoming procurement bill. Rebel leader Andrew Mitchell, the former international aid secretary and ex-chief whip, is taking legal advice and examining a series of options to force ministers into a U-turn. He and his colleagues are understood to have alighted upon upcoming legislation to reform the way in which the Government awards contracts as a p

  • Market Wrap: Possible Stimulus Tapering, China Continue Fueling Big Bitcoin, Crypto Dump

    Ether is providing some with hope as its momentum, in the form of volume, continues to beat bitcoin for the 10th straight day.

  • EU and U.S. to reduce vaccine export barriers, summit draft says

    The European Union and the United States are set to agree at a summit on Tuesday to reduce export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, a draft joint text says, arguing that voluntary sharing of technology is the key to boosting output. The document, seen by Reuters and still subject to changes, makes no mention of mandatory waivers on vaccine patents, which U.S. President Joe Biden has endorsed as a temporary solution to the global shortage of COVID-19 shots. The EU has repeatedly opposed the idea, which is backed by dozens of poorer nations.