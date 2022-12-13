European Parliament acts against lawmaker Kaili over Qatar graft charges

FILE PHOTO: Al Marri, Qatar's minister of labour, meets with Kaili, VP of European Parliament, during a meeting in Qatar
Andreas Buerger and Charlotte Van Campenhout
·2 min read

By Andreas Buerger and Charlotte Van Campenhout

STRASBOURG (Reuters) -The European Parliament took steps on Tuesday to strip lawmaker Eva Kaili of her senior assembly post after she and others faced charges that World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decisions, charges she has denied.

Kaili, a Greek politician and one of 14 vice presidents in the parliament, was among four people arrested in Belgium at the weekend over the scandal that has triggered outrage in Brussels and risks denting the EU's image at home and abroad.

The case, in which police uncovered bundles of cash, some of it in a suitcase in a hotel, casts a shadow over the European Parliament which seeks to be a moral compass in Brussels, taking EU governments to task and criticising global rights abuses.

Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

The parliament acted quickly to loosen ties with Kaili.

"The integrity of @Europarl_EN comes first and foremost," President Roberta Metsola tweeted as she announced the unanimous vote by leaders of the assembly's political groups to remove Kaili from the vice president's role.

Parliament is expected to confirm the decision in a vote at about noon (1100 GMT), although Kaili will remain a lawmaker.

"Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that," Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, Kaili's lawyer in Greece, told Open TV in a first public comment. "She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing - explicitly and unequivocally".

Several EU states including Germany, said the EU's credibility was at stake. Countries which have faced assembly from the assembly, including EU member Hungary, said it had lost the moral high ground.

"From now on the European Parliament will not be able to speak about corruption in a credible manner," Hungary Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.

Belgian police searched 19 homes and the offices of the parliament from Friday to Monday as part of their investigation and seized computers, mobile phones and cash, some of it found in a suitcase in a hotel room.

Belgian prosecutors said they had suspected for more than four months that a Gulf state was trying to buy influence in Brussels. Although no state was publicly named by prosecutors, a source with knowledge of the case said it was Qatar.

Several European lawmakers called for Kaili to quit.

"Given the extent of the corruption scandal, it is the least we could expect of her," said MEP Manon Aubry, who co-chairs the Left group.

Manfred Weber, of the conservative European's People Party, said: "Our colleagues at the European Parliament have been deeply shocked. These developments represent a heavy burden."

The Greek authorities on Monday froze Kaili's assets in Greece.

(Additional reporting by Phil Blenkinsop, Karolina Tagaris, Clement Rossignol, Max Schwarz; Writing by Ingrid Melander and Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • VP's property frozen in European Parliament corruption probe

    STORY: Greek authorities have frozen the property of European Parliament's vice president, Eva Kaili, in light of a Belgian corruption investigation at the parliament. That's according to a local source on Monday (December 12). Prosecutors say four people have been arrested and charged with "participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption".They did not name the suspects. But a source close to the case said the Greek socialist politician Kaili was among those charged. The allegations revolve around World Cup host Qatar - claiming it had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making.Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized $631,800 in Brussels on Friday as part of the probe. In a November debate, Kaili defended Qatar's actions - calling the country a "frontrunner in labor rights". "They committed to a vision by choice and they opened to the world. Still some here are calling to discriminate them, they bully them and they accuse everyone that talks to them or engages of corruption. But still they take their gas. Still they have their companies profiting billions there."The European Parliament said at the weekend it had suspended Kaili from her duties. And, the Greek socialist PASOK party said it was expelling her from its ranks.Kaili's office did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday that the news was "very worrisome". Prosecutors said they had suspected for months that a Gulf state was trying to buy influence in Brussels.A source with knowledge of the case said the state was Qatar. Though a Qatari official denied at the weekend accusations of possible misconduct.The investigation comes as Qatar is in the global spotlight while it hosts the World Cup, amid criticism from human rights groups, which the country also rejects.

  • Police raid more EU Parliament offices in corruption probe

    Belgian police conducted more raids at European Parliament offices Monday as the legislature's president pledged to launch an internal investigation into corruption allegations and the bloc's top official called for the creation of an EU-wide independent ethics body. Prosecutors investigating alleged influence peddling by a Gulf country at the European Parliament charged four people over the weekend with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering. Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili of Greece was relieved of her duties.

  • AP PHOTOS: Qatar bustles with life as World Cup nears end

    Qatar is still bustling with life just days before the end of the first World Cup in the Middle East. At Katara beach in Doha, children play soccer on the golden sand during the day, while others go for a swim at night in waters lit by the capital's glimmering skyline. Members of the Qatar Armed Forces Band Regiment march in formation as boats with sails in the national colors of the four remaining World Cup teams hover in the harbor.

  • European Parliament acts against VP over Qatar graft charges

    STORY: Kaili, a Greek politician and one of 14 vice presidents in the parliament, was among four people arrested in Belgium at the weekend over the scandal that has triggered outrage in Brussels and risks denting the EU's image at home and abroad.The case, in which police uncovered bundles of cash, some of it in a suitcase in a hotel, casts a shadow over the European Parliament which seeks to be a moral compass in Brussels, taking EU governments to task and criticizing global rights abuses.Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

  • Peru's new leader offers early election as seven die in protests

    Peru's new president offered lawmakers a plan to bring elections forward by two years on Monday, after the ouster of her predecessor last week sparked protests that have left at least seven dead. President Dina Boluarte, previously the vice president, was sworn in last week after former President Pedro Castillo was removed by Congress and arrested for trying to dissolve the legislature while preventing an impeachment vote against him. But Castillo supporters argue that Boluarte was not elected by the people.

  • France face tough exam from African giant-killers Morocco in World Cup semi

    Defending world champions and title favourites France face African history-makers Morocco on Wednesday in what is sure to be a high-octane World Cup semi-final at the Al Bayt stadium.

  • Widow reacts as Lockerbie suspect appears in US court

    More than three decades after a bomb brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, a former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb appeared Monday in federal court, charged with an act of international terrorism. (Dec. 12)

  • We need greater support for war to be shorter Zelenskyy

    The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has reminded the international partners that the duration of the war depends on the amount of support directed at Ukraine. Source: Zelenskyy in David Letterman's My next guest needs no introduction special on Netflix, recorded in Kyiv's metro in October Quote from Zelenskyy: "I cannot say for sure when the war will come to its end… We are fighting for the whole world.

  • Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar in fraud trial

    A Spanish court has acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of Santos and Barcelona of having intentionally hid the cost of his transfer to avoid paying DIS what it was due as the partial holder of his player rights. The verdict is not a surprise following the decision by Spanish state prosecutors to drop all charges during the trial.

  • Senators want answers in wake of AP’s prison investigations

    The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said he plans to question the director of the federal Bureau of Prisons this week about an Associated Press investigation that found the agency has repeatedly promoted and continues to stand by a high-ranking official who beat Black inmates in the 1990s. “I am very concerned about the allegations in this article and whether BOP will address abuses, prioritize safety, and improve their flawed approach to misconduct investigations,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., tweeted in the wake of AP’s story chronicling Thomas Ray Hinkle’s rise to deputy western regional director. At the same time, Durbin and a group of Senators are demanding answers from the Justice Department about the subject of another AP investigation — the federal prison system’s handling of rampant staff misconduct, including staff-on-inmate sexual abuse and whistleblower retaliation.

  • Family of New York student who vanished while studying abroad in France demands answers

    The student was last seen shopping at a sporting goods store

  • 'The White Lotus' showrunner Mike White unpacks the 'derpy death' on the season 2 finale

    Creator Mike White spoke about the season's big murder and revealed why it felt like an appropriate, "operatic conclusion" for the character.

  • Keystone pipeline has now leaked more oil in the US than any other since 2010: report

    On the heels of another spill last week, the massive Keystone pipeline has now leaked more oil than any other pipeline since 2010, according to a new report from Bloomberg. With more than 26,000 barrels of crude oil spilled in the last 12 years, the hazardous liquid pipeline system has come under controversy after some…

  • Binance’s proof-of-reserves is just another black box

    When the crypto market melted down, Binance appeared as both the main antagonist and market savior. The exchange started the run that felled its rival, FTX, and has since promised to help bail out struggling crypto firms.

  • Is Naoya Inoue ‘human’ or a ‘robot’? You be the judge

    Is Naoya Inoue 'human' or a 'robot'? You be the judge.

  • Mexico's president likely to leave big projects unfinished

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador loves big projects and hates to leave them unfinished, but that is likely what he will do when he leaves office late in 2024. The president pledges his big construction projects will be done by then. Meanwhile, an oil refinery — and a string of planned industrial parks — don’t have a natural gas supply.

  • Taylor Swift, songwriters agree to end 'Shake It Off' copyright case

    (Reuters) -Two songwriters have dropped their lawsuit claiming Grammy-winning musician Taylor Swift copied their lyrics in her 2014 number-one hit "Shake It Off," according to court documents filed on Monday. Sean Hall and Nathan Butler told a Los Angeles federal judge they will dismiss their 2017 case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled. Monday's court papers, filed jointly by attorneys for both Swift and the songwriters, did not say if there was a settlement.

  • Biden admin declines to call Viktor Bout a terrorist, says it remains ‘vigilant’ against threat to Americans

    National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan declined to call Viktor Bout a terrorist despite his conviction for conspiring to kill Americans.

  • Pro-Crypto EU Lawmaker Eva Kaili Set to Lose Vice-Presidency Amid Corruption Probe

    Kaili, actively involved in European Parliament discussions on cryptocurrency and NFTs, has already been suspended from her party following allegations of lobbying by Qatar

  • Leaked tape turns LA City Council member into a fugitive in his hometown

    Kevin de León's life on the run has prolonged a painful chapter for Los Angeles following the October release of the recording, which contained racist remarks.