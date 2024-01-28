European partners do "too little" for Ukraine – German finance minister

Christian Lindner, Minister of Finance of Germany and Leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), has urged the European partners to increase their support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the ntv. media outlet

Details: Germany is making its contribution and, if needed, "will mobilise even more", Lindner stated at the European Liberal Parties Conference in Berlin.

He noted that it is unacceptable for Germany to do even more "so that others can continue to do too little".

Europe is a community of values, "which should be demonstrated now", Lindner said, stressing that Germany is already responsible for half of the European aid for Ukraine.

"We will not step back from our commitments," he stressed.

Background: Earlier, Scholz urged European countries to increase the volume of armament supply to Ukraine, worrying that aid from the US could stop.

Earlier, it was reported that Scholz wanted to use the EU Summit on 1 February in order to urge the partners to send more weapons to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated his belief that the US Congress would approve additional funding for Ukraine despite the differences between the two parties on the issue of migration.

