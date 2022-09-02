European Ploughing Championships arrive in Ballykelly

Vintage tractors are among the main attractions

Competitors from all over Europe are in Ballykelly, County Londonderry, on Friday for the 37th European Ploughing Championships.

The event should have been held in 2020 but was delayed by the Covid pandemic.

A hundred competitors will take part in seven different classes of ploughing, including World Style Conventional, Vintage Class and Horse Class.

Young farmers also get their own category.

Ploughmen from France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Denmark will join the four UK nations, Ireland and the Isle of Man at Shackleton Barracks for the two-day event.

The fields of the low-lying barracks site offer an even surface for the competitors to show off their skills to the thousands of spectators that are expected.

"We intend to have a great event and welcome back the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster fencing and soil assessment competitions," said Adrian Jamison, chair of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association, which is hosting the competition.

"There will be something for the whole family to enjoy, with horse ploughing, a vintage display, children's attractions and lots of trade stands and a craft area."

Experienced ploughman

Northern Ireland team member Dai Kennedy, from Listooder in County Down, is one of the most experienced ploughmen in the competition.

"Ploughing was always something I did with my father. He was heavily involved in the Listooder and District Ploughing Society," said 71-year-old Dai.

"He passed away when I was 13 but his interest and enjoyment of it has always stuck with me. I think I was about 10 years old in the first match I ploughed in, but even then I was only steering the tractor.

"It really is something you fall in love with and it really stays with you."

Listooder man Dai Kennedy has been ploughing since he was 10

"It makes me very proud to represent Northern Ireland in any way I can. It gives me a lift, no matter how well it goes. I enjoy it immensely and I'm looking forward to getting back to it after a long three years."

The last European Championships were held at Springpark in Ballinaboola, County Wexford, in 2019.

Top of the class

Then, Ireland came top of the classes, with team members claiming golds in both the conventional and reversible categories.

The 37th competition should have been held in the Czech Republic, but when the pandemic hit, it was postponed and then eventually rescheduled in Northern Ireland.

The European event will allow some to flex their competitive muscles ahead of the World Ploughing Contest, which takes place on 21 and 22 September in Ratheniska, County Laois.