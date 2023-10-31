European politicians plan US road trip to shore up support for Ukraine

Europe seeks to convince Washington that money for Ukraine is a good deal for Americans

European politicians plan to tour the U.S. to shore up support for Ukraine in response to calls by some Republican lawmakers for Washington to cut the flow of aid, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in an interview with Politico on Oct. 30.

“We need to find ways to reach out to [the public] on both sides of the Atlantic — not to forget that there are actual electorates that see their problems in a certain way. We have a plan to travel … to separate states, meeting — for example — the companies that sell equipment that actually create jobs in the U.S. Most of the money that has been spent on Ukraine was actually spent in the US,” Landsbergis said.

A road trip in favor of providing continuing support to Ukraine “might work quite well if they are laid out not just by American politicians, but those who depend on that assistance and on that foreign policy track.”

While Landsbergis didn't say which other countries might come along on such a road trip, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Politico her country was already reaching out to ordinary Americans.

In Washington, senators said outreach from European leaders could help shore up support for Kyiv among war-weary voters.

“I think showing that this is beyond just Ukraine and Russia, that this affects other countries in Europe, that this affects all of us, it's helpful for that to be reinforced by leaders from other countries," said Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent Republican supporter of aid to Ukraine, also told Politico it could be "helpful to others."

The White House has sent a request to the U.S. Congress to appropriate nearly $106 billion for security assistance to Ukraine and Israel, as well as to fund other projects related to U.S. national security, Reuters reported on Oct. 20.

On October 25, it was reported that the joint request for $106 billion in aid for Ukraine and Israel is facing significant hurdles in the Senate.

On the same day, the U.S. House of Representatives elected Mike Johnson (R-LA) as its new speaker. A political ally of Donald Trump, Johnson is known for his opposition to U.S. support and military aid to Ukraine.

After his election, Johnson said that he was open to discussing further aid to Ukraine. He also said that the aid packages for Israel and Ukraine would be considered separately, not together, as proposed by President Biden.

