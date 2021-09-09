European regulator says more data needed on Sputnik, Sinovac vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Vials labeled Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine
·1 min read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Union's drugs regulator said it was awaiting more data on Russia's Sputnik V and a rival COVID-19 vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech before it can progress on its rolling reviews of the two shots.

"For these vaccines the discussion with the companies has been quite constructive but it looks like there are more data that need to be submitted to us before we can progress with the different rolling reviews," the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) head vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a press briefing.

He added EMA would continue to review data on German biotech firm CureVac's shot over the next few weeks before a conclusion can be drawn.

Commenting on EMA's fourth ongoing rolling review, of a shot developed by U.S. firm Novavax, he said its manufacturing would be discussed further over the next few weeks and an overall conclusion of the review is possible before year-end.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Pushkala Aripaka; Editing by Jon Boyle)

