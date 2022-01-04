Some European reinsurance rates rise by over 50% at Jan 2022 renewals

Aftermath of the July extreme weather in Schuld at the Ahr river in Germany
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Some European property reinsurance rates rose by more than 50% at Jan. 1 renewals after the region suffered record insured losses last year from natural catastrophes such as floods and storms, a report by broker Gallagher Re showed on Tuesday.

Reinsurers insure the insurers, and reinsurance rate rises are often passed onto insurers' customers.

Flooding in July in Germany and other countries including Austria, Belgium and Switzerland caused over 12 billion euros ($13.55 billion) in insured losses, Gallagher Re said in the report on renewals on one of the most important dates in the reinsurance calendar.

Europe also suffered heavy hail and other storm damage last year.

In areas hit by natural catastrophes, reinsurance rates in Germany rose by between 15% and more than 50%, with the same rate rises in Europe as a whole. In Switzerland, such rates rose between 20% and over 50%.

"Reinsurers have managed to achieve further improvements in pricing to build on the increases of the past 18 months," said James Kent, global CEO of Gallagher Re.

Some reinsurers cut their exposure to the region, Gallagher Re said.

In the United States, which last year suffered a major winter storm as well as wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes, rates rose 10-25% for catastrophe-hit areas.

Natural catastrophes caused global insured losses of $105 billion last year, the fourth highest on record, reinsurer Swiss Re said last month.

Global property catastrophe reinsurance rates rose by 10.8% on average this year, reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter said in a separate report this week.

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After Rocky IPO, SenseTime’s Rally Is Among Best Starts in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese artificial intelligence giant SenseTime Group Inc. are set to finish their first week of trade at more than double the price they listed, defying the impact of U.S. sanctions that tainted the offering last month.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus

  • German labour market remains resilient despite rising COVID cases

    German unemployment fell more than expected in December, data showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that the labour market in Europe's largest economy remains resilient despite rising COVID-19 infections. The Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 23,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.405 million. Scheele cautioned that a jump in COVID-19 cases and renewed restrictions to contain the spread of the disease increased uncertainties.

  • Yen Suddenly Drops to Five-Year Low as Treasury Yields Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen dropped to its weakest level against the dollar in five years, as global growth optimism triggered a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and undermined the appeal of haven assets. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have

  • Shares Resume Trading After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group shares closed higher after a volatile resumption of trade in Hong Kong, as the company said it would work with authorities following an order to demolish 39 buildings in Hainan province. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesU.S. Catches K

  • OPEC+ Set to Boost Supply Again as Oil Market Looks Tighter

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are poised to revive more halted oil production when they meet on Tuesday after predicting a tighter outlook for global markets.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe 23-nation

  • Madonna’s Former Mansion Sells for $29M USD

    Madonna's former estate, situated in Brickell Avenue, Miami with expansive waterfront views,...

  • China Stocks Suffer Worst Start Since 2019 on Profit Taking

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares had their worst start to the new year since 2019, as investors took profit on some of their most successful bets in 2021. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe benchmark CSI 300 ind

  • Tesla Adds $144 Billion to Market Value After Record Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is off to a strong start to the new year after the electric-car maker smashed its quarterly record for deliveries in what one analyst called a “trophy-case” performance.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Se

  • The Pension Is Dead — Is the 401(k) Next?

    If you're younger than 40 years old, you may not even know what a pension is. Also called defined benefit plans, pensions used to be the primary source of retirement funding for American workers....

  • New COVID stimulus checks are coming in 2022 to some US workers

    The Biden administration is working to get $700 million to workers in hard-hit industries.

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.01 in 2022?

    If you thought stock investors had a good 2021, take a closer look at how cryptocurrency investors fared. As of the very early hours of Dec. 31, the aggregate value of all digital currencies was $2.22 trillion. Cryptocurrencies running circles around the stock market has become a common theme in recent years.

  • 3 Explosive Cryptocurrencies That Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) achieved impressive gains in 2021, even though it already was the market's largest cryptocurrency by far. The token's price surged more than 60% for the year, and it's now up more than 4,750% in the past five years. Bitcoin's current market capitalization of roughly $900 billion is a testament to its ascendancy and staying power, but it wouldn't be surprising to see other tokens put up superior performance in the future.

  • Jamaica Completes CBDC Pilot, Expects Rollout Later This Year

    The BOJ completed the CBDC pilot on Dec. 31 and expects to roll out the CBDC in the first quarter of this year.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Warren Buffett saw inflation coming early on — 8 tips to help you come out ahead

    As prices soar, here's how to lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2022

    Metaverse mania is sweeping the land. OK, that might be something of a stretch. But it's definitely true that investors' interest in the metaverse has soared in recent months. You can probably thank Mark Zuckerberg.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Strong Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks - ON Semiconductor (ON), Microchip (MCHP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and MACOM (MTSI) - that are well-poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Returns At Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven...